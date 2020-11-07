SOUTH BURLINGTON - Sasha Kennedy and Caroline Kirby teamed up for the final time of their U-32 careers Saturday.
The girls soccer standouts made history along the way.
Kennedy set up Kirby in the 23rd minute and Kirby returned the favor in the 54th, assisting Kennedy for the game-winner. The No. 3 Raiders' 2-1 victory over No. 5 Rice ended a 29-year title drought, giving U-32 (11-1) its first crown in program history.
"I've tried to envision it since ninth grade with these girls," Kennedy said. "And it's finally happened, the last year we could possibly get it. It's just mind-blowing. I can't even wrap my head around it. But we made it."
U-32 goalie Evie Moore stopped six shots and teammate Payton Garibolidi was on cleanup duty from start to finish. The Raiders used individual marks on three Green Knights at a time, limiting the defending champs to a handful of shots in the second half. Laura Hoak scored on a feed from Autumn Carstensen in the 65th minute, but Moore was unstoppable the rest of the match.
"The second half we knew that they were going to come out hard, so we just had to keep our defense on point," Gariboldi said. "Toward the end we just wanted it on the other half, away from our goal."
U-32 has gone a combined 47-11-3 over the past four seasons, with nine seniors powering the 2020 squad. Kennedy and Kirby have older sisters who were stars on the Raiders' 2015 runner-up team. Two years ago U-32 suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to Milton on a disputed goal in the semifinals.
"Every year we're like, 'This is our year. This is our year,'" Obeldobel said. "And we're really glad it stuck. Senior year, it was a good way to end it."
The Raiders earned the No. 1 seed in 2019 before bowing out early with a quarterfinal loss against the No. 9 Green Knights. Towne described it as one of the most disappointing defeats of his career, which spans two decades.
"Out of the chutes we gave up two to these guys," Towne said. "We fought back, but we exhausted ourselves doing it and ended up with a 4-3 loss. And I really thought last year was the chance for us to go through. The girls took it tough, but you remember those things and you build on it. And we knew coming in that we couldn't start off slow. This tournament run, we've come out of the gate from the very beginning and gone just as hard as we can. Experience helps, and this group has been together for the long run."
U-32 allowed a single goal in each of its first two games this fall before rattling off five straight shutouts. Things fell apart late in the second half during a 2-1 loss to Montpelier in the regular-season finale, prompting some adjustments before playoffs.
"That was the best thing that happened to us," Towne said. "I knew it wasn't going to change our positioning - we were going to be No. 3 regardless, win or lose. And not that you ever want to lose that match, but it was clear: 'We can't play this way. We've got to change things.' And as soon as I did that, I changed our formation and I changed our attack. And from that point on, just look at the goal-scoring stats.
U-32 outscored opponents 47-5, tallying more than 20 straight goals in the regular season and depositing 13 unanswered goals in the playoffs before Rice scored.
"It's hard to change things when you're winning," Towne said. "It's the loss that really opens things up and makes you rethink about what you're doing. And can you improve on what you're doing? And it did. I think, if we had won that game, I might not have looked at a change. And a change basically got us to where we're at."
Following a 5-0 playdown victory over Mount Abraham, U-32 ended an 0-7 winless streak against Milton by serving up a 4-0 quarterfinal win. On Wednesday the Raiders earned a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Harwood, which had outscored teams 58-6 entering the semifinals.
"We had a hard run to get here, so it just feels amazing," Moore said.
Rice dominated the opening 20 minutes of the title clash, peppering Moore with a few early shots. The Raiders keeper stopped a one-time blast by Maris Lynn on a pass from Laura Hoak before watching a bid by Maddie Goddard roll wide of the left post. The Raiders cleared a free kick by Rice's Emma Blanck in the 22nd minute and then Kennedy played a ball up the right side to create a foot race between Blacnk and Kirby. The four-year varsity player won the battle and chopped a low shot past Green Knights goalie Khadija Hussin (four saves) for a 1-0 advantage.
"We just know each other and where we're going to pass without even screaming out each other's names," Kennedy said. "She had a perfect run and I had to chip it right over everybody and she had a great goal."
Kennedy almost set up Obeldobel for a two-goal lead, while Hoak showed off her strength and shielding ability at the other end. Hussein made a top-notch save in the final minute of the first half to keep things close.
"We were worried coming into it," Kirby said. "We lost to them last year 4-3 and we knew (Hussein) is a really good goalie."
Kennedy took on two Rice defenders near the top-right corner of the 6-yard box in the 43rd minute. She unleashed a shot that deflected off an opponent, ricocheted off the near post and was quickly cleared. Ten minutes later Hoak spun around at the top of the penalty area and fired a curling shot that Moore caught with confidence.
A minute afterwards Kirby set up Kennedy for the game-winner. Kennedy took a few short touches outside the left post and didn't rush anything before slotting a low shot to the far side.
"I thought I was offside at first, and then it deflected off one of the (Rice) players," Kennedy said. "But it was on target and I hit it so it went to the right corner."
Hoak ended the Raiders' three-game shutout streak by hammering a low shot inside the right post. Two minutes later Gariboldi executed a perfect slide tackle on the right side of the penalty area to stop Annecy Blanck on a breakaway.
A 45-yard Rice free kick was broken up in the 72nd minute before Moore made a routine save on a low shot through traffic in the 78th. Kirby drew a foul near the center line to drain more time off the clock and then a last-minute Rice shot flew over the crossbar. Late clearances by Obeldobel and Gariboldi put the finishing touches on their team's massive achievement.
"I love having Payton back there," Kirby said. "Honestly, it just feels so good. If you see someone coming through, she's always there. She just comes out of nowhere and cleans the ball up."
Defenders Ireland Hayes, Eliza Garland and Avery Knauss did the majority of 1-on-1 marking for the Raiders.
"They do really well with it," Obeldobel said. "In practice (Friday) we weren't sure if we were going to do that. And then Avery was like, 'Yes, let's do it. That works best.' So we did and it worked."
Rice (9-4-1) scored a total of nine goal in its first two playoff victories and was competitive with D-I champ South Burlington in the regular season. But the Green Knights ran into a buzz saw against the Raiders defense.
"Eliza took the front-runner and the backs would have those wingers onto them," Towne said. "So we really had three marks across the defensive end, with Payton free. And then we picked up their two attacking mids. We knew that (Goddard and Hannah Sheppard) coming in were going to be dangerous if you give them time and space. They're so fast up front that, two steps, and that ball is slotted through and they have those speedsters coming in. So we had to prevent them from turning in mid and really try to deny those opportunities.
"We set out with a certain game plan to try to contain midfield. I knew their outside back (Izzy Bloom) started coming forward, but we were so focussed on the center of the field that we were having to slide players out to pick her up. And we were starting to get stretched and we were starting to lose marks. So we made a couple adjustments because (Bloom) coming up out of there was dangerous."
U-32 will graduate nine players: Kennedy, Kirby, Hayes, Garland, Gariboldi, Obeldobel, Kallista Parton, Jordan Pryce and Caitlin Chevalier. Those seniors and the rest of the crew will never forget their dream start to the playoffs and a storybook finish that will be talked about for decades to come.
