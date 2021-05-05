U-32 and Spaulding worked out some kinks and experimented by putting athletes in new events during an early-season track and field meet hosted by North Country.
The Division II Raiders and Crimson Tide attempted to put up a fight against D-I powerhouse St. Johnsbury, but the Hilltoppers used impressive balance and multiple winners to easily prevail. On the girls’ side, St. Johnsbury amassed 196 points to hold off runner-up U-32 (117) and third-place North Country (94.5). The St. J boys (251.5) were followed by the second-place Raiders (149.5) and third-place Tide (86.5).
U-32’s Greta Little won the girls 100-meter dash in 13.73 seconds and was second in the 200 (28.54 seconds). Anna Knauss placed fifth in the 800 (2:46.9), while fellow Raiders Shams Ferver (second, 11:24.43) and Ella Bradley (sixth, 13:23.06) scored points in the 3,000.
Isabel Moustakas (second, 19.74 seconds) and Olivia Hogan (fourth, 21.06 seconds) led U-32 in the 100-meter hurdles. The Raiders’ top performers in the 300 hurdles were Lana Page (first, 51 seconds), Moustakas (third, 54.66 seconds) and Alaina Beauregard (fifth, 57.38 seconds). Page also won triple jump (28 feet, 5.75 inches). Beauregard placed fourth in triple jump (26 feet. 7.75 inches).
Ferver, Nina Young, Greta Little and Monarch Sulton’EL combined efforts to finish third in the 4x100 relay (56.48 seconds). May Lamb, Ferver, Page and Young joined forces to finish fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:45.9).
Cara Richardson wound up third in shot put (28 feet, 1 inch). Beauregard placed fourth in javelin (73 feet, 11 inches), with Little adding more points in long jump (fourth, 12 feet, 7.5 inches).
The U-32 boys relied on more elite times from their endurance stars and scored points in nearly every event. The Raiders placed four runners in the top six during the 800: Jacob Miller-Arsenault (second, 2:07.47), Leo Cioffi (third, 2:08.54), Patrick Cioffi (fourth, 2:11.02) and Jed Kurts (sixth, 2:11.36). Patrick Cioffi (fourth, 4:17.85) and Miller-Arsenault (fifth, 4:20.75) paced U-32 in the 1,500. The Raiders’ top 3,000 finishers were Oliver Hansen (second, 9:20.13), Leo Cioffi (third, 9:28.45), Kurts (fifth, 9:37.95) and Sargent Burns (sixth, 9:41.92). Max Fair crossed the line fifth in the 200 (24.68 seconds).
Raiders basketball standout Jacob McCoy was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (19.04 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (46.07 seconds). Fair, Quinn Olney, Bennett Clark and Carter Little helped U-32 place second in the 4x100-meter relay (48.1 seconds). Oliver Hansen, Wilder Brown, Alex Saunders and Burns delivered a second-place showing in the 4x800 relay (8:57.55).
Jack Fortin triumphed in discus with a throw of 103 feet, 2 inches. Fortin (fourth, 36 feet) and Aaron Lavigne (fifth, 34 feet, 3 inches) scored points in shot put. Lavigne (fourth, 85 feet, 8 inches) and fellow Raider Greyson Davis (fifth, 83 feet, 2 inches) were also solid in discus. Davis finished second in javelin (113 feet, 6 inches).
McCoy wound up second in triple jump (36 feet, 8 inches) and third in high jump (5 feet, 2 inches). Kurts finished fifth in pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Spaulding’s Marcel Brault finished third in the boys 100 (11.61 seconds) and teammate Nicholas Whalen was fourth (11.82 seconds). Taite Magoon was fourth in the 400 (55.09 seconds) and teammate Jake Darling was fifth (56.13 seconds).
Jacob Allen placed sixth in the 110 hurdles (19.95 seconds). Spaulding’s Jake Darling, Taite Magoon, Davin Poulin and Marcel Brault teamed up to finish second in the 4x400 relay (3:46.94).
Brault won the triple jump (37 feet, 2 inches) and was second in shot put (37 feet, 4 inches). Gabe Hoar was sixth in javelin (95 feet, 4 inches).
Whalen placed first in high jump after clearing the bar at 5 feet, 11 inches. Darling snagged third place in pole vault (third, 9 feet, 6 inches). Seth Almand was second in long jump (17 feet, 11.5 inches).
Tide standout Theresa Hoar finished second in the girls shot put (29 feet, 1 inch) and discus (76 feet, 8 inches). Teammate Charlotte Young was third in high jump (4 feet, 4 inches).
TEAM SCORES
GIRLS RESULTS
1. St. Johnsbury 196; 2. U-32 117; 3. North Country 94.5; 4. Lake Region 58; 5. Lamoille 54.5; 6. Craftsbury 54; 7. Spaulding 36; 8. Lyndon 29; 9. Hazen 12; 10. Richford 5; 11. Oxbow 3.BOYS RESULTS
1. St. Johnsbury 251.5; 2. U-32 149.5; 3. Spaulding 86.5; 4. North Country 69; 5. Lyndon 49.5; 6. Lake Region 28; 7. Lamoille 26; 8. Richford 20; 9. Craftsbury 9; 10. Oxbow 8.
BOYS TENNIS
Stowe 4, Essex 2
STOWE — Losses at the top of the lineup were a minor hiccup for the defending champs during a battle of perennial Division I title contenders.
Nick Daliere, Ben Nissenbaum and JP Marhefka delivered singles victories for the Raiders. Teammates Bo Graves and Woody Reichelt didn’t lose a game at No. 2 doubles. Aidan Jensen and David Knickerbocker scored points for the Hornets.
Essex went all the way for the fourth time in 2018 with a 4-3 victory over Stowe. Stowe won its 11th crown in 2019 by rolling to a 5-2 victory over Burlington.
SINGLES
Aidan Jensen (E) def. Henry Paumgarten 6-4, 6-3 David Knickerbocker (E) def. TJ Guffey 6-0, 6-3 Nick Daliere (S) def. Eli Pay 6-0, 6-3 Ben Nissenbaum (S) def. Issac Dodge 6-0, 6-0 JP Marhefka (S) def. Cooper Cleveland 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Bo Graves and Woody Reichelt (S) def. Finn Bright and Max Cleveland 6-0, 6-0
