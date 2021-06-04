Many top-tier track and field athletes will be gunning for personal glory during Saturday's Division II state meet at South Burlington High School, including a handful of elite competitors from Bellows Falls and U-32.
The Raiders have waited patiently for a chance to claim payback in the boys showdown after the Terriers snapped their six-year championship streak in 2019. And looking at the big picture, Raiders coach Mark Chaplin knows that it's the little battles that will make all the difference.
"The key to winning a track title is everyone performing well in their individual events," Chaplin said. "We know, based on seed times and distances from the season, how we should do in each of the 18 events. The outcomes of those 18 events are added up to determine the team title. So, each of these 18 events is a separate contest - each with its own protagonists, and each outcome contributes equally to the whole. We'll be keeping track all day-long of how we do in each event, compared to how we were supposed to do: Did we gain or lose any points relative to our closest competition?"
The ability to pick up a few unexpected points here or there will crucial for both powerhouses as the Terriers seek their eighth straight crown. Bellows Falls won six straight D-III boys titles and three consecutive girls championships before moving up to D-II and recording a clean sweep two years ago.
The top five girls teams at the 2019 state meet were Bellows Falls (107 points), Rice (105), Hartford (78), U-32 (53) and Peoples (42). The Bellows Falls boys (127 points) were trailed by U-32 (103), Hartford (82), Burr & Burton (53) and Lamoille (46).
"On the boys' side, the battle with Bellows Falls is going to be a close one," Chaplin said. "We'll score a lot in the distance races, and they are strong in the explosive events. The win will go to the team that is the most focused and determined (Saturday). Spaulding should be the next-strongest team, but I don't think they have the depth to score as many points as the top two teams."
Distance runners have been the highest-scoring athletes for U-32 in boys competitions for over a decade. This year the endurance stars include a select group of three-sport athletes who also excel at cross-country running and Nordic skiing. They led the Raiders to their fifth straight cross country title last fall, while the U-32 girls dethroned Harwood. U-32 earned a skiing sweep for the third consecutive season last winter.
"On the boys team, our strength is clearly in the distance running," Chaplin said. "But that isn't enough to win: We will have to place in a number of other events to keep pace with Bellows Falls."
The Raiders and Terriers could both have a few tricks up their sleeves heading into the big meet. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, so proper pacing may be a challenge during a long day. U-32 returns all four athletes from the reigning 4x800-meter relay championship team, and the Raiders are ranked third in the 4x400 relay.
Each athlete is limited to four events, so Chaplin and his fellow coaches will have to choose wisely as they attempt to spread the wealth and maximize the potential. If some Raiders find themselves out of scoring position during an earlier competition, they may decide to save their energy for another event.
Patrick Cioffi, Jed Kurts, Carter Little and Alexander Saunders are all back for Chaplin's team after winning the 4x800 relay championship two years ago in 8 minutes, 35.28 seconds. Kurts (fourth, 9:42.3), Patrick Cioffi (sixth, 9:55.61) and Leo Cioffi (seventh, 9:55.61) were near the front of the pack that same day in the 3,000. Leo Cioffi was sixth in the 1,500 (4:20.62) and seventh in the 800 (2:10.46). Little (eighth, 2:11.35) and Patrick Cioffi (ninth, 2:11.57) were also strong in the 800 at the 2019 state meet.
The Cioffi twins are likely to be heavy-hitters again Saturday along with a big crew of fellow upperclassmen. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Patrick Cioffi and Leo Cioffi are the top-ranked athletes in the 800 and the 1,500. Teammate Sargent Burns is ranked fifth in the 1,500. The state's top performers in the 3,000 so far this spring are all Raiders: Patrick Cioffi, Oliver Hansen, Leo Cioffi, Miller-Arsenault and Kurts.
Bennett Clark, Carter Little, Quinn Olney and Max Fair lead a 4x400 team that is ranked fourth. Clark, Little, Miller-Arsenault and Saunders are ranked third in the 4x400 relay. Little, Saunders, Miller-Arsenault and Luke Page lead the way in the 4x800 relay.
Jacob McCoy ranks second in triple jump and fifth in the 110 hurdles for the Raiders. Teammate Jack Fortin is second in discus and fourth in shot put. Kurts is ranked third in pole vault.
The girls competition is likely to be more than just a two-team clash for top honors. Cross-country running stars Shams Ferver, May Lamb and Lana Page are three athletes who will have to carry heavy scoring loads for U-32, which won titles in 1996, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
"There are more girls teams in the mix, but our stiffest competition is likely to come from Burr and Burton," Chaplin said. "Both of our teams will be scoring points in almost every event, so the team title will be decided by lots of smaller skirmishes in the various individual events. But any comparison is all on paper because we have never met all season, nor even faced any common opponents. We'll see who wants it more on Saturday. And Rice, Lamoille and Middlebury shouldn't be far behind."
Lamb (second, 2:26.02) and Ferver (sixth, 2:32.3) scored points for the Raiders in the 800 at the 2019 state meet. Lamb won the 1,500 (4:52.93), while Ferver was ninth (5:13.27). The duo also helped the Raiders finish third in the 4x400 relay (4:22.99). Reigning Times Argus Soccer Player of the Year Caroline Kriby was fifth in the 200 (28.7 seconds) and ninth in the 400 (63.73 seconds) two years ago.
This spring Kirby is ranked third in the 400, while Ferver ranks fifth in the 400 and the 800. Lamb is second in both the 800 and 1,500 and fourth in the 3,000. Lana Page leads the way in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Alaina Beauregard Isabel Moustakas are also top hurdlers who have improved significantly the season. Beauregard and Olivia Hogan are strong in triple jump, while teammate Cara Richardson is a podium threat in discus.
"We have scorers in almost every (girls) event," Chaplin said. "We're deepest in hurdling, but generally have multiple athletes in each event who are capable of earning points with a good day."
A few injuries have limited the U-32 girls at times this season. The Raiders are expected to be closer to full strength Saturday as several athletes return from short breaks.
"No one is out completely, but some will see limited action," Chaplin said. "We'll have to see how they feel on Saturday. To win, we have to live up to - or exceed - our seeds."
Sprinter and long jumper Jack Burke is a one-man wrecking crew for the Bellows Falls boys, who boast the top-ranked 4x100 relay team. Max Hooke and Tylar Stanley lead the Terriers in hurdles, and Stanley is also the top-ranked pole vaulter. Teammate Owen LaRoss could win both shot put and discus. Distance specialist Stephanie Ager and javelin thrower Breanna Stockman lead the Bellows Falls girls.
Spaulding has never won a track and field title, but the Crimson Tide have been inching closer and closer recently on the boys' side. Spaulding was second in the 4x800 relay (8:37.96) at the 2019 championships, led by David Toborg, David Poulin, Taite Magoon and Kyle Proteau. Magoon was seventh in the 400 (56.15 seconds) and ninth in the 1,500 (4:33.72). Teammate Jake Darling placed seventh in pole vault (9 feet) and was on the third-place 4x400 relay team (3:45.63) with Isaiah Anderson, Toborg and Proteau. Returner Marcel Brault placed 10th in the 100 (12.21 seconds).
This year Brault is ranked fifth in the 100 and fourth in shot put, while Magoon is ranked second in the 400. Darling ranks first in pole vault and teammate Nicholas Whalen is ranked first in high jump and sixth in the 200. Brault, Darling, Magoon and Poulin power the top-ranked 4x400 relay team. Matthew Toborg, Poulin, Magoon and Darling are ranked second in the 4x800. Tide girls standout Theresa Hoar was sixth in shot put (29 feet, 2 inches) and eighth in discus (76 feet, 11.5 inches) at 2019 state meet.
