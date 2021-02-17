THETFORD — Aiden Hawkins and Elvin Stowell each hit a trio of 3-pointers Wednesday to help the U-32 boys basketball team rally past Thetford, 65-58.
“We came out really slow,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “It looked like we’d been on an hour-and-a-half bus ride with the windows down. In the first half, we didn’t really start to wake up and play basketball until the five-minute mark of the second quarter. And the last three minutes were really good. We rebounded, we moved the ball well on the offensive end and it was nice to see.”
Owen Kellington set the tone for U-32 with 18 points. Hawkins and Noah McLane scored 14 apiece, while Stowell added a career-high 11 points during his second varsity appearance.
Eli Dunnet (20 points), Jacob Gilman (13 points) and Ryen Wolf (11 points) led Thetford. The Panthers were in front 15-10 after the first quarter and led 34-28 entering the break. The third quarter belonged to U-32, which opened up a 50-41 advantage.
“At halftime, we talked about those last three minutes,” Gauthier said. “And we really focussed on the positive things: maintaining the defensive intensity, moving the basketball, finding the open guys. And we did a really good job of that in the third quarter. And our rebounding helped us get out in transition a little bit more and get easier scoring opportunities. We challenged guys to find a body and keep them off the boards.”
Thetford hit five 3-pointers and was 5 of 9 from the foul line. The Panthers are the two-time defending champions in Division III. U-32 connected on seven long-range shots and made 6 of 9 free-throw attempts.
The Raiders also erased an early deficit in Saturday’s opener at Montpelier before falling short at the end. U-32 trailed 30-17 at halftime against the Solons, tied the score at 45 and lost steam during the final minutes of a 62-53 defeat.
“It’s always good to win a basketball game, but we want to take steps to not play from behind,” Gauthier said. “Tonight we were able to make that comeback quicker than we were at Montpelier, so that’s progress. Now it’s time to figure out what we can do to be more successful in the opening minutes.”
U-32 (1-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 69,
Oxbow 37
WILLIAMSTOWN — Another well-rounded effort from Thomas Parrott allowed the Blue Devils to spread the wealth during the second half of Wednesday’s victory over the Olympians.
The junior guard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Riley Cheney was also hot for Williamtown, recording 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brady Donahue (10 points, five rebounds) also reached double figures in the victory. Former Websterville Baptist standout Greer Peloquin made two 3-pointers and scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils.
“Greer is adjusting to the system and he’s earning his minutes,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said.
Tavien Rouleau added six points for Williamstown. Bryce Ilsley (17 points) paced Oxbow.
The Blue Devils led 13-11 after the first quarter. Oxbow built a six-point lead midway through the second quarter, but Williamstown bounced back to carry a 26-22 advantage into the break. A corner 3-pointer by Donahue extended the lead to 44-29 at the end of the third quarter.
“We lacked energy in the first half, but we had a good team talk at halftime,” Carrier said. “And we came out and woke up and brought the energy in the second half. We need to get off to a better start in the game. Being a young team at the varsity level, we have to get more energy from within and play with more heart from the first jump ball.”
Williamstown (1-1) will travel to play Lamoille at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Montpelier 83,
Lake Region 31
ORLEANS — The Solons (2-0) outscored the Rangers 64-16 following a tight first quarter Wednesday.
Lake Region trailed 19-15 after the first eight minutes and fell behind 52-21 at the end of the second quarter. Tyler Ricker paced the Solons with 16 points to go along with four rebounds.
“Our intensity and our communication on defense really improved in the second quarter,” MHS coach Nick Foster said. “Lake Region had a really good offensive game plan and we allowed too much in that first quarter. They got some open looks and they made them all. We turned the dial up in the second quarter the way we should in the half-court.”
Montpeler’s Leo Riby-Williams (14 points) and Rashid Nikiema (11 points) reached double figures for the second straight game this season. Ronnie Riby-Williams recorded a career-high 10 points, while Marshall Donahue contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Solons. All 10 players scored for MHS.
“I feel really good about the way our team moved with the ball and without the ball,” Foster said. “We’re unselfish, our players cut hard and we take good shots. So I feel good about the potential on the offensive end because just about everybody can shoot it.”
David Piers scored 14 points for the Rangers (1-1). Montpelier (2-0) will travel to play Division I St. Johnsbury at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re always trying to play the toughest schedule that we can and the St. J game fell into our lap.,” Foster said. “Our guys really embrace going on the road and playing a tough Division I opponent, so I know we’ll get exited for it.”
Danville 59,
Northfield 47
DANVILLE — The Marauders slowly bounced back from a rough second quarter Wednesday and forced the Indians to take care of business during the final minutes.
Danville led 9-6 after the first quarter and headed into halftime with a 26-13 advantage. Northfield faced a 38-24 deficit after three quarters before keeping things interesting at the end.
The Marauders closed the gap to 50-42 with 1:47 remaining before a 3-pointer by Caiden Crawford-Stempel made it 52-45 entering the final minute. The Indians made some crucial foul shots to pull away at the end, following up their 64-56 season-opening victory over BFA-Fairfax.
Northfield will return to action at Richford.
Hazen 76,
BFA-Fairfax 48
HARDWICK — Isaiah Baker (22 points), Jadon Baker (13 points) and Carter Hill (12 points) were on fire for the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard (nine rebounds) and Ethan Shopland (six assists) were also in the zone. Owen Demar (15 points) led BFA, which fell behind 20-12 in the first quarter. The Wildcats were in front 43-20 after two quarters and 66-27 after three.
“We jumped out and had good energy,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “We played much better than the other night. I was pleased with our effort, especially the first three quarters of the game. We have a much more balanced team this year, so I think it’s going to help us in the long run.”
Hazen (2-0) will travel to play Peoples at 7 p.m. Saturday.
