EAST MONTPELIER — Eighth-seeded U-32 got the job done down the stretch Wednesday, closing out a season sweep over No. 9 Harwood with a 42-37 girls basketball victory.
The Raiders (5-5) ousted the Highlanders (5-5) to earn a quarterfinal matchup at top-seeded Fair Haven. The Slaters (9-0) are two-time defending champs.
“That gives us the opportunity to go play Fair Haven on Saturday and we’ll see what happens,” U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. “I’ll dive in and do some film studies here in the next few days and see if I can’t come up with something.”
Payton Gariboldi led the Raiders with nine points and six rebounds. Cara Richardson (seven points) and Ari Hawkins (six points) also made key contributions in the victory. Alaina Beauregard, Eliza Garland and Olivia Hogan each scored five points for U-32.
“It was a tight game for us and we played good team basketball,” Bennett said. “We played the best first half we’ve played all year. We only had three turnovers the entire first half and shared the ball and hit the open players. It got a little stale in the third quarter, but then we were able to turn it back on in the fourth.”
Cierra McKay (10 points), Ashley Proteau (seven points), Emma Ravelin (six points) and Quinn Nelson (six points) led Harwood.
“We played our best game of the year since losing Tanum (Nelson),” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “I was proud of their effort. The opportunities were there and we just needed to make a few more shots. Hats off to Erik’s team. They never quit working and they deserved the win. I wish them the best on Saturday.”
The Raiders earned a 38-28 victory over Harwood in the season opener for both teams. The rivals traded baskets at the start of the rematch before Ravelin hoped push the Highlanders in front 6-2. U-32 clamped down defensively and scored eight straight points on the offensive end. Hawkins hit a 3-pointer for a 10-6 advantage and the Raiders led 13-8 after the first quarter.
A Casey Flye 3-pointer gave U-32 a 16-10 lead at the start of the second quarter. Ravelin went 2 of 2 from the foul line to make it 16-12, but a 3-pointer by Jordan Pryce from the right corner gave U-32 a seven-point advantage.
Proteau dropped in a 3-pointer at the other end, closing the gap to 19-15. A short left-handed hook shot in the paint by Beauregard gave the hosts a 21-15 lead. Nelson made a pair of free-throw attempts for HU, which entered the double bonus with 1:38 left to play Garland and Garibolidi extended the lead to 25-17 before Harwood’s Jillian Rundle closed out the first half with a foul shot.
Proteau sliced the deficit to 25-20 to kick off the third quarter before Hogan set up Richardson for a seven-point lead. Beauregard was sidelined midway through the third quarter after picking up her fourth foul. Hogan helped fill the void by pushing U-32 in front 29-20. Nelson made two foul shots before HU delivered a big defensive stop. Unfortunately for HU, a backcourt violation spoiled the team’s next possession. Proteau set up McKay’s last-second jumper from the left corner to close out the third quarter, leaving U-32 with a 29-24 cushion.
A short pull-up jumper along the baseline by Garland gave U-32 a 31-24 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Jaye Fuller scored for HU a few seconds later, and Proteau set up McKay for a weak-side jumper with 6:12 remaining to make it 31-28.
Following a Raiders timeout, Hogan scored from the left side of the paint for a 33-28 edge. Richardson extended the lead to 35-28 before Gariboldi swished in a 3-pointer for a 38-28 cushion. Raveln went 2 of 2 from the foul line with 2:30 left to play, slicing the deficit to 39-32.
Rundle stole the ball twice late and Proteau crashed the defensive glass to keep things interesting. But Harwood missed a mid-range jumper with two minutes left to play before committing a turnover in transition.
Gariboldi sank the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the foul line and then Beauregard pulled down an offensive rebound. McKay closed the gap to 40-36, but Gariboldi went 2 of 2 from the foul line to seal the deal.
“The senior group is one of the winningest groups in program history for girls basketball,” Young said. “Emilee Semprebon played her best game all season tonight. So that’s a tribute to her to be a senior and walk off the court and say, ‘I played my best game all year.’ Sara Bartolomei worked hard all season and she shouldered a lot of responsibilities under the basket. Ashley Proteau is one of the most underrated kids in the state as far as what she does. She’s the benchmark for any kid I coach. We got better from the day she entered as a freshman. She’s made us a winner, but it’s not always her stats that made the difference.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 64, Hartford 62
HARTFORD — The No. 11 Crimson Tide secured their first playoff victory in six years during Wednesday’s Division II playdown clash against the No. 11 Hurricanes.
“We hadn’t won a playoff game in quite awhile,” Spaudling coach Jesse Willard said. “To win on the road — and in the fashion that we did, in overtime, against a talented club — it’s a great stepping stone for our program.”
Cole MacAllister went 3 of 4 from the foul line in overtime and finished with 14 points for Spaulding.
“Cole had a big steal and layup at the of regulation to tie it for us,” Willard said.
Riley Severy and Cooper Diego each scored nine points for the Tide. Teammates Isaiah Terrill and Grady Chase added seven points apiece. Severy also grabbed 11 rebounds.
“Riley really got on the boards tonight and he had a great game,” Willard said.
Tarin Prior (20 points) and Danny Bushway (14 ponts) paced Hartford.
“We were playing catch-up for most of the game,” Willard said. “Every time we went on a run, they went on a run. Prior is a really good shooter and he has really good ball-handling skills, but Cole McAllister and Isaiah Terrill did a great job defensively on him. Even though he scored 20, their intensity set the tone for us.”
Spaulding made seven 3-pointers and was 11 of 19 from the foul line.
“We were down by eight at halftime, and we came out and our seniors really stepped up for us,” Willard said. “Cam Boucher hit a big 3 at the beginning of the third to cut it close. And Zach Stabell hit another 3 in the third, so that was a big momentum swing for us.”
Hartford ends the season at 7-3. Spaulding (3-6) will travel to play No. 3 MSJ (6-1) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal. The Minutemen earned a 57-44 playdown victory over No. 14 Otter Valley.
“We watched the film from the Hartford vs. MSJ game last Friday,” Willard said. “MSJ has three really talented guards and a big kid. When they enter the gym, they’re in shooting range. We may have our hands full, but from what I saw tonight I think we can play with them.”
Montpelier 76, Harwood 39
MONTPELIER — Leo Riby-Williams scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday, keeping the No. 2 Solons in control from start to finish against the No. 15 Highlanders.
Solons Tyler Ricker (11 points) and Nathan LaRosa (eight points) were also in top form. Teammate Evan Smith scored a career-high seven points, while Will Bruzzesse (five assists) and Bobby Cody (eight rebounds) also had big nights.
A layup by Leo Riby-Williams pushed MHS in front 12-0 after a Harwood technical foul. A Cooper Olney foul shot gave Harwood some life, but Marshall Donahue, LaRosa and Riby-Williams quickly responded for a 20-1 advantage. The Solons led 22-3 after the first quarter and were in front 40-16 entering halftime.
“Our intent was to really extend our trapping full-court pressure, which we hadn’t done out of the gate this year,” Foster said. “We knew that would be our advantage early, and we wanted to set the tone on the defensive end. They opened up in man, and we expected a lot of zone. So congrats to them for throwing us off our game. And we worked on some of the man stuff that we hadn’t anticipated.”
Montpelier will host No. 7 Lamoille (5-1) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal. The Lancers earned a 38-34 playdown victory over No. 10 Lyndon (3-4).
“They’re going to be pesky,” Foster said. “Lamoille has a couple really good players, especially with (Jackson) Stanton and (Shane) Royer. They won’t be afraid to pressure us and mix things up defensively. They’ll be fired up.”
