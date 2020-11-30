Twenty-five years ago the Essex boys and girls ran the table with a first-of-its-kind feat that has not been repeated since.
The Division I Hornets swept cross-cross running championships in the fall, Nordic skiing during the winter and track and field in the spring.
Other schools have flirted with the three-season trifecta before falling short. Lyndon, Harwood, Woodstock and Middlebury came close in D-II, while South Burlington, Mount Anthony, CVU and Mount Mansfield gave it a shot in D-I.
It’s too early to predict much for the current academic year, and all bets are automatically off in 2020.
But something special is simmering at U-32, where cross-country running titles by the girls and boys set the table for a unique opportunity.
Coaches Mark Chaplin and Andrew Tripp face an uncertain schedule with ski season on hold until state officials allow varsity programs to begin their winter practices. U-32’s athletes are used to dryland training anyway this time of year, so they’re mostly just going about their business as the team’s status sits in limbo.
One thing that’s abundantly clear is that U-32 has all the tools to defend its Nordic titles if and when things finally get rolling. The boys squad is poised to clash with Middlebury at D-II states. The Raiders secured a seven-point victory over the second-place Tigers last winter. And just like in cross-country running, U-32 will attempt to beat all the elite D-I schools — including Mount Anthony, CVU, Mount Mansfield and defending champ Brattleboro.
The U-32 girls are likely to face tough competition from Middlebury, Harwood, Lamoille and Burr & Burton. The Raiders earned a 21-point victory over runner-up Middlebury last February despite being penalized 70 points for committing a violation during the classic relay.
Chaplin and Tripp are also confident while looking ahead to the spring. A brand-new track and a slew of three-sport standouts offer lots of promise after this past spring season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The U-32 boys rattled off six straight track and field titles from 2013-2018. The Raiders won most recently on the girls’ side in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Ski practices were originally scheduled to begin Monday, but last week Gov. Phil Scott announced that winter activities will be delayed until further notice. Competition will not begin before Jan. 11. Updates about events and practices are still pending.
Chaplin recently laid out a rough plan of attack for the winter while speaking at an online banquet for the running season.
“The regular meets are going to be smaller, because there’s a 150-person limit,” he said. “And the state meet has got to be changed because there’s just way too many skiers. One idea was to separate Division I and II, but they didn’t want to do that. They wanted to keep the divisions together. So the alternate plan is to separate boys and girls. And so instead of having one day that it’s classic and one day that’s it’s skate, it will be one day where it’s boys and another day where it’s girls. And it will be more like the trial days for the old U16 and Eastern Festivals where you had to ski two races in one day. You had to do a classic in the morning and a skate in the afternoon.
“So I believe that’s the way it’s going to be. It works for the qualifier races, so it should work for the state meet. There will not be relays at the state meet — it will just be two individual races. And rather than making people do two 5k races in a day, it will probably be more like 3-4k for each of them. The reason for no relays is not because of the tags, it’s because of the corrals. You have 20-something people waiting to be tagged from all different teams. There’s just no way to control that. And the fact that you’ve got 20-something teams crowded together at the start as well. In a relay you have to have a mass start.”
Juniors and seniors did not practice with sophomores or freshmen for most of the fall at U-32, making the school’s three championships even more impressive. The top skiers for U-32 were all state champs on the running trails, with the exception of Avery Knauss. The sophomore was a star soccer player for the Raiders, who brought home their first title in program history.
The U-32 boys captured their fifth straight cross-country crown at Thetford, beating runner-up Spaulidng by 87 points. The U-32 girls held off two-time defending champ Harwood by 13 points.
May Lamb, Isabelle Serrano, Ayla Bodach-Turner, Shams Ferver, Jane Miller-Arsenault, Lucy Krokenberger and sisters Avery and Anna Knauss were among U-32’s strongest Nordic performers last year. Jed Kurts, Sam Clark, Oliver Hansen, Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Tzevi Schwartz and brothers Carson and Austin Beard could all be top threats for the boys.
Chaplin is not banking on anything quite yet, collaborating closely with Athletic Director Hank Van Orman while everyone plays the waiting game. As the VPA and Nordic coaches seek a workable format for the state meet, there are many more mundane details that will have to be ironed out on a daily basis. With snow in the forecast this weekend, Chaplin is careful not to put the cart before the horse.
“There are good plans put forward by the Nordic coaches and the VPA and whatnot for how to run a meet safely — it will be a lot like cross-country (running) races,” Chaplin said. “But Hank’s concern is not that. Hank’s concern is all the rest of the time. The meets are the easy part. The hard part is: How do you practice every day? How do you get changed? How do you wax skis? How do you hand out equipment in that tiny little boot room? So there’s all sorts of different issues that the VPA doesn’t think about because they’re different for every school. So there’s a lot of things we have to figure out before Nordic skiing starts. That being said, Hank is really supportive and I’m pretty sure it’s going to happen.”
NORDIC SWEEPS
DIVISION I
2018 — Mt. Mansfield 2014 — CVU 2013 — CVU 2010 — Mt. Anthony 2007 — Mt. Anthony 2005 — CVU 1996 — Essex 1992 — Mt. Anthony 1985 — South Burlington
DIVISION II
