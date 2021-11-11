Vermont boys teams flip-flopped all season in the vthsxc.com cross-country running power rankings.
Heading into Saturday, coaches are now in full agreement about one thing: the New England Championship will be a race for the ages.
U-32 will return to the trails at Thetford Academy in an attempt to become the first boys team from the Green Mountain State to win New England’s since Essex accomplished the feat in 1987. The Raiders will have to be at their best while competing against some of the region’s perennial powerhouses. Two of U-32’s main rivals will be Rhode Island schools Bishop Hendricken and La Salle Academy, which have both won a dozen New England titles.
La Salle is the two-time defending champ and captured five of the past seven crowns at New England’s. Another Rhode Island contender will be Cumberland, while Bishop Guertin and Coe Brown are two of the stronger title threats from New Hampshire.
Five-time New England champ Xavier is likely to lead a strong Connecticut contingent along with Ridgefield and Hall. Maine’s Hampden Academy could also be in the mix for a podium spot.
Bishop Hendricken carries lots of momentum into the race after the team’s top five runners finished in a 30-second window during their most recent competition. All seven Hawks crossed the line within a one-minute split, so depth is a big strength. The program has plenty of regional and national experience and will be ready to fight for another crown.
One thing that could cause some issues is the Hawks’ lack of experience at Thetford. They missed the Woods Trail Run on Sept. 23 and competed that same day at the Great American Cross Country Fesival. Hendricken placed fourth, while La Salle was third. The hilly Thetford course is known for the multiple challenges it throws at runners, so the Hawks will have to stay sharp at every turn.
Coach Andrew Tripp’s U-32 team also has the ability to run as a tight pack. And the Raiders have the local knowledge of the course on their side. Twin brothers Carson and Austin Beard and fellows senior Ollie Hansen comprise a strong top trio for the East Montpelier school. The question will be how the No. 4 and 5 runners for both U-32 and Bishop Hendricken match up during the final mile.
Bishop Hendricken beat U-32 by eight points during the large school race at the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational on Sept 25. Troy Silvestri (fifth, 16:12), Keegan Tierney (11th, 16:24), Josh Breard (17th, 16:40), Evan McGregor (28th, 16:55) and Wilson Jablonski (35th, 17:06) scored points for the Hawks. Austin Beard (10th, 16:23), Ollie Hansen (18th, 16:42), Cyrus Hansen (22nd, 16:48), Sargent Burns (25th, 16:50) and Carson Beard (29th, 16:57) paced U-32.
The Raiders claimed third at the Manhattan Invitational’s Eastern States Championships race a month ago, beating fourth-place Hendricken by a single point. Austin Beard (20th, 13:1.5), Ollie Hansen (26th, 13:13.2) and Carson Beard (27th, 13:13.6) led the Raiders, while Silvestri (14th, 12:52.6), Tierney (28th, 13:14.2) and McGregor (30th, 13:17.1) stepped up for the Hawks.
U-32’s Cyrus Hansen (47th, 13:31.1) finished right behind Jablonski (46th, 13:30.3) in a battle between each team’s No. 4 runner. Burns (50th, 13:33.9) outlasted Hawks competitor Andrew Frezza (52nd, 13:36.7) to clinch the Raiders’ razor-thin victory on the 2.5-mile course. Tzevi Schwartz (75th, 14:00.8) and Taggart Schrader (76th, 14:03.6) also excelled for U-32 in the massive field. Breard (54th, 13:37.4) delivered an impressive non-scoring effort for the Hawks.
Individually, St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and CVU’s Matthew Servin are both legitimate threats to hold off an elite crew of out-of-state contenders. Carson and Austin Beard also have the talent and work ethic to finish near the front of the pack. The group of top guns from Connecticut includes Conrad’s Gavin Sherry and Callum Sherry, Manchester’s Aidan Puffer, Newington’s Michael Bohlke, East Lyme’s Luke Anthony and Xavier’s Eamon Burke.
Cumberland’s Henry Dennen is also capable of setting the pace for the 5-kilometer event. St. Raphael Academy’s Devan Kiphego, Classical’s Cooper Michaud and South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo are also standouts from Rhode Island. Bangor’s Daniel McCarthy and Hampden’s Abbott Valentine are two of the top racers from Maine. Coe Brown’s Aidan Cox, Keene’s Torin Kindopp and Gilford’s Patrick Gandini will be among the individual stars from New Hampshire.
The team title conversation also includes Ridgefield, which recorded a 39-second gap from its No. 1-5 runners during the Connecticut Open Championship last weekend. Steven Hergenrother, Matthew McDonough and Jack Dovaras crossed the line within 10 seconds of each other and give Ridgefield a solid trio up front.
Xavier registered a 41-second gap from its No. 2-5 spots and could easily walk away with a New England title. The team will be a serious contender if Burke’s teammates can each move up a tiny bit. Hall finished two points behind Xavier last week and should be in the title hunt again. If Hall’s No. 4 and 5 runners can peak for Saturday, shaving off just a few seconds could make a huge difference in the team results.
La Salle is consistently a national-level program and is also likely to make some noise. Two weeks ago La Salle beat Bishop Hendricken at Ponaganset for the Class A title. Last weekend the Hawks turned the tables on their rivals and won the state championship. La Salle’s hopes may ride on the health of No. 3 runner Phil Simas and whether he can compete this weekend after not being able to finish the state championship race because of an injury. The squad’s top end with Jack Casey and Adam Thibodeau is very good, but losing Simas to injury would be a big blow to La Salle’s title chances.
Bishop Guertin and Coe Brown carry the flag for the Granite State. Guertin beat Coe Brown at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions on a tiebreaker. But the more important results may be from the New Hampshire Divisional Championships the weekend before at Derryfield Park. Derryfield is much more similar to the Thetford course than the one at Mines Falls, featuring significant climbs compared to the blazing-fast course last weekend. Even though the two teams didn’t race in the event race at the divisional championship, Coe Brown outpaced Bishop Guertin with their No. 1-4 runners. The Coe Brown No. 5 runner was 15 seconds faster than the Bishop Guertin No. 5 racer. Both teams have a shot at walking away with a New England title, but they will need strong performances in their No. 4 and 5 positions.
Considering the depth the field, it could be difficult to immediately call a winner at the finish line. It may come down to if a team that is close can move its final scorers up just a few spots. And another factor is who can deal with the Thetford course the best.
A few contenders raced at Thetford earlier this year, but the majority of runners will tackle the trail network for the first time. How racers pace themselves and when they make their move could determine who is on the podium and who is on the top step. And if it rains either Friday or Saturday, athletes will have to be extra careful to maintain their footing on tricky terrain in heavy congestion.
The firepower at the top end of the individual race is impressive, with the top five Connecticut stars setting a high bar. Only four boys have broke the tape in under 16 minutes at Thetford. The course record is held by Alex Osterberg, a racer for Darien (Conn.) who posted a time of 15:44.75. La Salle’s David Principe crossed the line in 15:48.4. Could four or more runners breaking 16 minutes this year? It could happen, but those chances are highly contingent upon trail conditions.
The Sherry brothers are on the short list of contenders along with Puffer. That Connecticut trio is closely followed by Bohlke and Anthony. These five standouts have been running against each other all season and during previous years. That familiarity could lead to a fast pace that might bring some of the other top contenders along for the ride.
Cox has been showing impressive form lately after suffering a midseason injury. Thornton-Sherman has the local knowledge to help him keep up with the front group. He placed fifth at Eastern States Championships and his toughness may carry him to a podium finish. St. Johsnbury is located about 45 minutes away from Thetford, so Thornton-Sherman can come down to run the course on his own almost any time he wants. This experience could help him challenge the region’s premier talents.
The next group of runners all have a chance to pull off an upset because races at Thetford can be unpredictable. Valentine and McCarthy lead the Maine contingent, while Kipyego is one of Rhode Island’s best individual hopes along with Dennen, Michaud and Capalbo.
The chase pack could seriously benefit from the tough nature of the course. If the front-runners make any pacing mistakes, members of the next-fastest group should be in position to take advantage.
There are still a lot of uncertainties heading into Saturday’s main event. But the odds are high that this race will live up to the hype.
