EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 will kick off its boys basketball schedule Saturday against Montpelier.
For the first time in decades, parking won’t be an issue.
No fans will be in attendance for the 12:30 p.m. tip-off due to COVID-19 restrictions. But that won’t affect the quality of play, level of intensity or what’s at stake during the cross-town clash.
The number of games on each team’s calendar was cut in half due to the delayed season, so the importance of a strong start can’t be overstated.
U-32 went 20-3 last winter, marking the program’s 15th straight winning season. The Raiders have only lost to the Solons twice in the past decade, but the latest defeat still stings.
After sweeping MHS during the regular season, U-32 struggled against Montpelier’s zone in the Division II semifinals and suffered a 54-35 loss last March.
Coach Dan Gauthier and his players will be hungry for payback this weekend. And they know there’s no better way to prepare for the rest of their four-week slate.
Eight seniors and 10 juniors are suiting up for U-32, which boasts a half-dozen players who are 6 feet or taller. Owen Kellington, Noah McLane and Jacob McCoy are 6-2 seniors who will help the Raiders challenge the Solons for rebounds. Classmates Anthony Engelhard and Aiden Hawkins are two of the league’s top guards, while Max Fair, Patrick Cioffi and Connor DeRosia round out the senior class.
Jake Fair is a 6-4 junior who is joined by 6-1 classmate Elvin Stowell. Craftsbury transfer Jas Zendik is another 6-1 junior, giving the Raiders versatility in the paint and around the perimeter. Workhorse Cam Comstock and sharp-shooter Riley Richards are additional juniors who could make an immediate impact during their varsity debuts. Liam Hannon, Tony Concessi, Charlies Haynes, Ian Holmgren and Caleb Trombly will also compete for playing time.
Gauthier decided to go with only juniors and seniors due to a school policy that calls for upperclassmen and underclassmen to participate in co-curricular activities during alternating weeks. The Raiders will host two-time defending Division III champion Thetford on Tuesday before welcoming Montpelier for a Feb. 26 rematch. Harwood will head to East Montpelier on March 4.
U-32 will make a trip Feb. 18 to Lyndon, where the gym floor was resurfaced for the first time since the 1960’s last fall. A prime opportunity to earn six index points awaits Feb. 23 when the Raiders travel to play Division I BFA-St. Albans. U-32 rallied to a 46-45 victory over the Bobwhites in 2018 and used a smothering defense to down BFA, 44-33, last year. The regular-season finale will be a March 11 contest at Lake Region, which advanced to the D-II title game in 2019.
U-32 has made 21 semifinal appearances and 10 trips to the final. The Raiders won titles in 1992, 2003, 2004 and 2010 under coach Dan Gandin. Last year Gauthier’s squad opened the playoffs with a 73-33 victory over Springfield before ousting Missisquoi, 63-49, in the quarterfinals.
The Montpelier-U-32 rivalry has swung back and forth during the past 45 years, though the Capital City faces a sizable deficit in the all-time series. The Raiders held a 25-15 advantage over the Solons from the 1985-86 season through the 2002-03 campaign. Eleven of the 40 games were decided by three points or less. U-32 won 12 of 13 meetings during one stretch from 1991 to 1997.
Montpelier dominated U-32 from 1998 through 2000, winning six games in a row. The Raiders responded with their own six-game winning streak and have kept it a one-sided affair the past decade. The Solons lost 14 straight games against the Raiders before Kyle Graves (26 points) fueled a 57-47 MHS victory in 2016.
The Raiders are 6-3 against the Solons in playoff action. Their most coveted results were a 42-36 victory over MHS in the 2003 final and a 49-39 finals win the following year.
U-32 also eliminated the Solons in 1997, 2002, 2010 and 2014. Montpelier prevailed in 1987 and 2009 before neutralizing U-32’s high-energy offense in last year’s semifinal. The Solons built a 21-12 lead midway through the second quarter and buried U-32 after the break, pulling ahead 32-20.
Here are seven questions for Gauthier, who enters his seventh season with the Raiders:
TA: Were there some freshmen or sophomores who were hoping to make varsity or who were on the bubble?
Gauthier: “In all of my years at U-32, we’ve held open tryouts to start the season. So we have all boys, grades 9-12, in the gym together for two or three days and then we phase our decision-making process. We try to avoid cuts if possible, but we’ll make cuts and some obvious team placements after the first two days. And then if there are other guys that need an additional night, and we’re not sure where to best position them for the program, we’ll extend that to a third night. Usually by the fourth day of practice, we have the teams solidified. I didn’t get the opportunity to work with the freshman class over the summer, so I’m not as familiar with where they’re at in their basketball career. I’m familiar with several of the kids, having coached them in their younger years through AAU. But I didn’t get the typical exposure I do over the summer, so I can’t really speak to the freshmen group. I know there were a couple guys in our sophomore class that had really good years last year and certainly could have come in and tried to compete for a varsity spot. So there were guys that may have missed out on an opportunity they would have had under normal circumstances. But at the end of the day I think everybody — players, coaches, administrators — we’re all just grateful for the opportunity to have some semblance of a season.”
TA: What would you say about having 18 players on the roster?
Gauthier: “We try to facilitate as many contribution opportunities as possible. And so traditionally I carry a smaller roster of anywhere from 10-12 (players). And a guy who’s on the cusp, we might swing between JV and varsity. We’ll give them a little extra playing time at the JV level and then spot minutes at the varsity level if possible. And then there are other guys that would play at the JV level and get a greater opportunity to grow and contribute. Due to everything this year, we’re in a tough spot. And I certainly feel for those guys. But I keep going back to just being grateful to be together at the gym and have a season. We’re going to dress 15 guys each night and I’m going to have a core that’s going to be in that 10-to-12-player range. And then the other 3-5 spots are going to be on a rotational basis. We’ll sit three guys each night who will be there to support the team, which will be a nice boost.”
TA: You were 20-3 last season. So for the returning guys and you, 11 months later, does it seem like last year was a success?
Gauthier: “Last year was a success for a lot of different reasons. If you want to look at statistics, we had the best record in my time at U-32. In terms of win-losses, we reached the semifinal and played at the Barre Auditorium — which is a great experience for our guys. But the big thing that I take away from that is I think back to our first game against Montpelier last year. And then just the trajectory that we were on over the course of the year. And losing Jordan (Hawkins) and Bryson (Richards) from the year before, there were a lot of question marks as to who was going to step into certain roles, who could we rely on for certain things. And I think there were a lot of unknowns to start the year. So just the trajectory that we went on was such a surprise. And to see guys go from limited or specific roles to being big-time contributors and guys that we relied on over the course of that year. Overall, our team and our program got a lot better. So I definitely think it was a success — and something that we’re hoping to be able to carry into this year.”
TA: How would you rate the overall fitness on Day 1 of preseason, and has it improved since then?
Gauthier: “It’s no surprise that our fitness level wasn’t where it typically is at the start of the year. We’ve got a relatively involved summer basketball program, and in the fall our guys are very active. If they don’t play a fall sport, they’re involved in our preseason strength-and-conditioning program. So it’s no secret that we weren’t at the level that we typically are. As soon as we were allowed to go to contact, we started playing a lot. The best way to get into basketball shape is to play basketball. And so the first few non-contact practices were a little repetitive, perhaps a little mundane. And we even threw in some old-school calisthenics to just get the heart rate up and start working guys back into shape. But as soon as we got the green light for contact, we started playing for basically the full amount of contact time we were allotted. And I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how quickly guys were able to make strides in that area.”
TA: What are your thoughts about the schedule?
Gauthier: “The Capital League is as competitive as it’s ever been. And with some new additions, it’s going to get more competitive. You look at a team like Thetford, our home opener. Jason (Gray) has done a great job with that program, so that’s always a tough out. And the game I might be most looking forward to is actually traveling up to Lyndon because I’m so excited to see that new court. We got one recently and it’s always nice when a Vermont high school gets a brand-new court. We have a Division I opponent up at BFA-St. Albans, and that’s actually been a pretty competitive matchup for us over the past few years. And we’ve got some of the local games as well. We’re grateful for the opportunity to practice — and now, at this point, to have games on the schedule. There was a lot of wondering each week. Every Tuesday and every Friday, I was tuned in, our (administrators) were tuned in, our players were probably tuned in to the governor’s press conference, just to see what the update was going to be. And now we’re treating these games as the light at the end of the tunnel. We want to stay vigilant with all the physical distancing, masking, hand-washing and hand-sanitizing. If we stay the course, then we’re going to position ourselves to have a little bit of a season. And from everything I’m reading right now, the intention is to have a post-season as well. At this point I can’t really find a better example of making the most out of a situation.”
TA: What would you say about the rivalry with Montpelier? Does it seem like a semifinal or a championship preview any time you see them?
Gauthier: “When I talk about the competitiveness of the Capital League, there’s no question that Montpelier is in that conversation. And I’m familiar with several of their players, having coached guys like Tyler Ricker, Leo Riby-Williams and Will Bruzzese when we used to have cooperative AAU teams. And we hope to be in that conversation too. To open the season with them and then to play them again near the end of the season will give both teams an interesting opportunity to have a little bit of a measuring stick. We faced them in the semifinals last year and I’m sure they expect nothing less in terms of post-season success. So we’re glad to have that opportunity to compete with them and see where the chips fall.”
TA: When talking about that upper-echelon of Division II, what are some things your team has that those other teams don’t have?
Gauthier: “I’m interested to see how having such an upperclassmen-heavy group will play out. Traditionally we’ve had maybe a freshman and usually a sophomore or two with some juniors and seniors. And it’s mixture of maturity — both physical and mental — and experience. And it’s a mixture of life circumstances. Some guys are driving to practice. Some guys are getting dropped off at practice. You just have guys at different points in their life. This year we’ve got the largest senior class that I’ve ever had. And after last year, seeing the trajectory, I think we’ve been battle-tested. I think guys look back and see some areas where we could have been better and hope to improve on this year. And how do we integrate our new pieces with some of our juniors? Cam Comstock has played really well in practice so far. He’s a football guy who’s very successful on the defensive side of the ball. And I can absolutely see that playing out in our practices. He probably leads the entire program in steals so far in the preseason. So he’s long, he’s a good athlete, he can make shots. But he can also put it on the deck and either get to the rim or distribute. Elvin Stowell has a really high basketball IQ and his game is super smooth. And he’s another guy who can knock down shots from the perimeter. We traditionally have not had a lot of size, but Jake Fair is coming in at 6-4. So can he get in there and mix it up defensively, challenge shots, control the boards for us and clean up things around the basket? Riley Richards has made a name for himself as a shooter. When he’s hot, he’s hot. He’s a guy who can certainly light it up from beyond the arc, all the way out to 24 or 25 feet. So now how does he bring that to varsity and adjust the rest of his game to be able to fit this level of physicality? He’s a guy who could help us out with scoring.”
Montpelier-U-32
Playoff History
2020 Semifinals
Montpelier 54, U-32 35
2014 Playdowns
U-32 52, Montpelier 24
2010 Quarterfinals
U-32 51, Montpelier 34
2009 Quarterfinals
Montpelier 48, U-32 34
2004 Championship
U-32 49, Montpelier 39
2003 Championship
U-32 42, Montpelier 36
2002 Playdowns
U-32 53, Montpelier 39
1997 Semifinals
U-32 78, Montpelier 55
1987 Playdowns
Montpelier 44, U-32 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.