EAST MONTPELIER — The overall depth of Division II girls lacrosse in Vermont has improved dramatically during the past half-dozen years with the rise of teams like Spaulding, St. Johnsbury, Vergennes and the Green Mountain Valley School.
But when it comes to this year’s postseason tournament, the collision course between U-32 and defending champ Hartford may be inevitable.
The Raiders suffered a 10-8 loss to the Hurricanes on April 19 and have been champing at the bit for a chance at a rematch ever since. Addie Cadwell (five goals), Audrey Rupp (three goals) and Madison Barwood (two goals) led the way offensively that day for Hartford, which enters the tourney as the No. 1 seed. The Hurricanes (16-0) own a 31-game winning streak and are three victories away from capping their second straight perfect season.
The Raiders (13-2) easily locked up the No. 2 seed and haven’t lost to any D-II opponents aside from Hartford. Coach Emilie Connor’s team had barely been outside to practice before kicking off the season April 4 with a 16-7 loss at South Burlington, which is now seeded third in the D-I playoffs with a 13-3 record.
U-32 has captured three championships during the past two decades, with Connor’s younger sister Rachael leading the Raiders to a 12-2 win over Montpelier in the 2006 final. Connor was the coach in 2014 when her squad defeated Chelsea, 19-9, in the final. U-32 went all the way again in 2018, snapping the Green Mountain Valley School’s 25-game winning streak by earning a 9-8 victory in the title game.
This year Connor’s team opened up the floodgates against most opponents while cruising to 10 double-digit victories. The Raiders’ closest wins were eight-goal victories over GMVS and Burlington. U-32 also put things away quickly during a nine-goal romp over Mount Mansfield.
U-32 (13-2) will host at 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s playdown between No. 10 Stowe (3-10) and No. 7 GMVS (5-5). The Raiders could host No. 3 Vergennes (9-5) for a June 6 semifinal, and this year’s final is tentatively scheduled for June 10.
Caitlyn Fielder recently tallied her 150th career goal and 200th point for the Raiders, while senior classmate Emily Fuller anchors a defense that’s limited opponents to three goals or less in nine games this spring. Fuller, Anika Turcotte, Grace Nostrant and Amelia Woodard are Montpelier students who compete for the Raiders through a cooperative agreement that began in 2014. Their team has relied on just a handful of subs every game, but unselfish passing and a high work rate have helped the Raiders record one of their most successful seasons in program history.
Here are six questions for Connor, who was a three-sport standout at U-32 and went on to tally a record-breaking 14 points in a single game while competing in 2007 for the University of Vermont lacrosse team:
TA: Aside from the South Burlington and Hartford games, you haven’t had a single game that was closer than eight goals. Are there some good sides and maybe a couple down sides to having so many blowouts like that?
Connor: “Absolutely. Heading into the tournament, obviously it gives us confidence that we’re blowing most of the teams out — even teams that are ranked No. 3 and No. 4. Also, I think we’re a completely different team than we were on April 19 when we played Hartford. And not to mention we were missing a few key players that game. So that gives us confidence too that, although Hartford stands at the top, that we are as good — if not better. You look at their scores compared to ours, and they’re similar. And we look like the stronger team in most cases. So I think we’ve got a lot going for us. We’ve got much more spread-out scoring than they do. We’ve got much more even threats. So when you’re trying to compare team to team, it’s kind of hard based on just that one game that we had with them. But we’re probably pretty even teams too. They’re also blowing everyone else. They’ve played less D-I teams. And we’ve got quite a few D-I teams on our schedule — and most that we’ve beat, with South Burlington being that first test. There’s certainly some negative to feeling like we don’t have much competition. But we’re trying to work through that by having really competitive practices and by pushing each other a lot. We want to continue to improve every day, even if we’re playing teams that are pretty far below us.”
TA: Did it seem like your team was able to pull away pretty quickly against some of the better teams in D-II?
Connor: “There were games that, on paper, it looks like we absolutely dominated. But the teams that we faced that were most competitive with us, those were the games where we actually played the best. Spaulding, Vergennes, St. Johnsbury: Those teams are all very good. Our team tends to be one that rises to the occasion when tested. So it looks like we blew them out, but it didn’t feel like a blowout. Against all three of those teams, it always felt like a very close game. And mostly because they are putting a lot of pressure on us and they’re pushing us. Even GMVS, I think they played much better than their record. They’re really aggressive and they were doing well on ground balls against us. Sometimes having a target on your back is a good thing and you end up getting teams that work a little harder and try a little harder against you. And so we get a little more competition that way. We’re just a really well-rounded team and it looks like we’re dominating completely. We have 10 players who can score readily, we have a stud goalie, we have a defense that’s come a really long way. And our midfield, we’re winning almost 80 or 90% of the draws every game. As long as we can keep that up, I don’t know who in D-II is going to test us. But I hope we get tested. And to possibly play GMVS and then Vergennes, that’s actually great for us. I think those are two teams that will be strong competition for us. We want to be prepared — knock on wood — hopefully when we’re headed into the championship. We want to be tested, we want to be fine-tuned and we don’t want to just easily roll over teams all the way there.”
TA: Five years ago GMVS was setting that gold standard when you ended their streak, and now Hartford is in a similar situation. Do you think it’s good to have this one team that you’re shooting to beat and get a payback win?
Connor: “It feels a little bit like deja vu. And it’s always good to have more competition. I think talent level on teams fluctuates so much and it just seems to be this wave. 2011 was my first year as head coach at U-32. And the freshmen that year, by the time they were seniors that was my first championship win in 2014. And then you start the cycle over the next year. And in 2015, by the time those freshmen were seniors we won the championship in 2018. So you have this cycle and it’s just funny how it works out. And then we lost a year to Covid, so now it’s sort of four years later again and there seems to be these cycles with talent. What’s changed a lot for our team and what I’ve seen develop over the last 13 years that I’ve been coaching is now we’ve got all these players where lacrosse is their primary sport. And they’re so committed and devoted to playing lacrosse and they’re playing club outside of the season. I didn’t have one of those players for the first eight years that I coached. And I had players who went on and played lacrosse in college, but they were not lacrosse players first — like me. I wasn’t a lacrosse player first. Lacrosse was what I did in the spring for fun. And then, of course, that’s what I ended up playing in college. I always tell the girls that story and to keep your options open and play lots of sports — and you never know what could happen. But it is so nice to have such a strong group of players where lacrosse has been their primary sport since they’ve been in seventh or eighth grade. And I think that’s made a big difference.”
TA: You mentioned the Covid year and the cycles. For the seniors now, do you think there’s a little more fire in their bellies after they lost their freshman season?
Connor: “I think so. You look at Caitlyn and she lost an entire year and she has more than made up for it. She’s going to finish up probably being our third-highest scorer in program history. And she’s done it in three years, which is so impressive. Emily was going to start playing lacrosse her freshman year — and she didn’t start until she was a sophomore and she lost an entire year. And I think she’s still one of the best goalies in the entire state. So losing a year is massive — and especially for those two, who would have been on varsity as freshmen. And Megan Ognibene would have been on our team that year because she was at U-32, and then she ended up playing at Vermont Academy for two years. But it’s been such a great thing to have her back this year and it feels like a bit of redemption for losing that Covid year.”
TA: When you were in high school, Mark Catlin’s Montpelier girls lacrosse teams were always some of the top teams to beat. How has it worked out with those rivals coming together?
Connor: “My sister was a junior when they beat Montpelier in 2006 during the championship up at UVM and I remember that like it was yesterday. It’s interesting how things change and how programs change. And I think it’s obviously been a huge benefit to be able to join programs. We don’t have the numbers that we should have considering those programs are joined. Back then, both Montpelier and U-32 each had JV and varsity. So I think that’s a shift you’re seeing across the board over the last 20 years. I don’t know if that’s less kids are playing sports or if it’s because the enrollment is down a lot — which is true. I’m not sure what the switch is, but now you’re having so many sports that are merged between the two schools — whether it’s hockey or lacrosse. When my sister was in high school, Montpelier was a big rival for hockey. And now you’re seeing all the youth programs merge together. I don’t know if that will rebound, but I hope it will because it’s so important for kids to play sports and they learn so much from it. And there are just a lot of other extracurricular opportunities now, so maybe kids aren’t pushed to sports as much as they used to be.”
TA: If you could rewind the clock and go back to that Hartford game, are there one or two things you’d really want to focus on more or do differently?
Connor: “Oh, we have a plan when we see them again. We learned a lot playing them and I’m sure they’re a different team now too. And we’ve also learned a lot by playing other teams. After playing Hartford, it was clear there were two or three stars on that team who were doing the most damage. And we’ve always had a recipe for teams that have one star. So as we looked at our biggest competition across the state, most teams have two stars this year: St. J, Vergennes. And we sat down with our defense and said, ‘OK, we need to figure out how to stop two players.’ So we really worked on that and we developed a defensive style for that. And clearly that worked against Vergennes and St. J — and we looked to those games as prep for when we face Hartford again. We were really able to neutralize two players when we played both of those teams. And both of those teams are strong and gave Hartford a decent game. So that’s a good omen for us if we can continue to work on that and be really prepared. I think we know a lot of what Hartford is going to throw at us. They’re really well-coached, we know what they want to do in transition and we know their strengths. So if we can use that to our advantage and prepare well for it, we’re pretty confident going into that.”
