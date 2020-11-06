There is no time like the present for coach Steve Towne and the U-32 girls soccer team.
Led by nine seniors, the No. 3 Raiders are the cusp of capturing their first championship.
Defending champ Rice is the only thing standing in the way of a breakthrough victory by U-32. The No. 5 Green Knights return to the Division II title game for the fourth straight year and will be all business for the 1 p.m. kickoff in South Burlington.
“Our program has never had that championship, and they’ve been there a few times,” Towne said. “It’s just something you want for the kids. And this group is special. They’re one of the best groups I’ve ever coached. Personalty-wise, they’re supportive and they’re positive. It’s just a great group.”
Four-year standouts Caroline Kirby and Sasha Kennedy lead the Raiders’ offense. They’re joined by fellow seniors Ireland Hayes, Kallista Parton, Eliza Garland, Jordan Pryce, Payton Gariboldi, Claire Obeldobel and Caitlin Chevalier. During the past four seasons U-32 has gone a combined 46-11-3, but this marks the first time the seniors will play for all the marbles.
“It’s unbelievable — I’m ecstatic we’ve gotten this far,” Kirby said. “I know it’s going to be a really tough championship. And it’s been really hard because we’ve had all the Covid rules and everything. But I’m really just looking forward to that game. I’m just happy to play.”
The No. 3 Raiders (10-1) eliminated No. 2 Harwood (9-1) to lock up their first title berth since 2015. Kirby and Kennedy scored first-half goals and keeper Evie Moore recorded nine saves in a 2-0 victory. Ireland Hayes and Avery Knauss marked Harwood’s top scorers, while Garland, Parton, Gariboldi and Tovah Willams made huge defensive clearances during their team’s eighth shutout.
“With Ireland and Avery, I knew we could plug the middle up enough to prevent them from really coming after us with numbers and goals,” Towne said. “And we weren’t running as high forward as we normally do. We pulled a striker back and we had to win the mid and keep it in front of us. The last 20 minutes, that was what we did.”
U-32 also made it to the finals in 1992 and 1993 but walked away empty-handed. Last year the Raiders earned the top seed and a first-round bye with a 12-2 record. A back-and-forth quarterfinal ended in a 4-3 loss to the No. 9 Green Knights. Maris Lynn and Hannah Shepard scored in a one-minute span to give Rice the early lead. Kirby responded with back-to-back goals, but Emma Blanck and Alex Dostie answered right back for the visitors. Gariboldi’s goal in the 79th minute was too little, too late for U-32.
“It was a battle with Rice last year and we felt really disappointed after that one,” Towne said. “We came out flat, gave up two quick goals and we had to battle back the rest of the game. So we won’t come out now and play them on our heels: We’ll be ready. Losing 4-3 last year was probably one of the toughest losses I’ve had as a coach. And they walked through after that.”
U-32 has outscored opponents 45-4 during their Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. The Raiders’ first practices and games were held a week later than most schools, and freshmen and sophomores could not train with juniors and seniors until last week.
“We’ve all worked really hard,” Obeldobel said. “We weren’t allowed to practice as a full team in the beginning of the year, up until playoffs. Now we actually practice together, so we’re really excited to work as a team.”
U-32’s lone blemish was a 2-1 loss against Montpelier. The Raiders opened playoffs with a 5-0 victory over Mount Abraham before Kirby scored four late goals in a 4-0 victory over Milton. It was U-32’s first playoff victory against the 16-time champs after losing the previous seven meetings.
“We’ve had a really tough schedule going into the championship and we’re really happy with what we’ve done,” Obeldobel said.
Rice (8-3-1) split with Milton in the regular season and tied Vergennes to survive a tough Lake Division slate. The Green Knights also lost to Division I finalist South Burlington and D-I semifinalist Colchester.
Emma Blanck, Maris Lynn, Melanie Dostie and Olivia Waite scored in a 4-2 playdown victory over Woodstock. Blanck (one goal, two assists) led the way during a 5-0 quarterfinal win at Montpelier. Hoak, Izzy Bloom, Autumn Carstensen and Avery Paquin also scored. The Green Knights built a 2-0 halftime lead and outshot the Solons 11-7. Lynn scored in the fourth minute and Khadija Hussein excelled in goal during a 1-0 semifinal victory over previously undefeated Fair Haven.
Battle-tested juniors Tegan O’Donnell and Lauren Towne add depth for U-32. Sophomores Jin Clayton and Norah Wilcox round out the roster along with freshmen Gracyn Kurrle, Greta Little, Willow Mashkuri, Willa Long and Alice Lamb. The Raiders haven’t had a losing season since 2011 and will look to add an elusive prize to their trophy case Saturday.
“We’re coming for the ‘Ship,” Kennedy said.
