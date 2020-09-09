EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 is pushing back the start date for athletic practices and games as a precautionary measure to ensure that students make a safe transition back to the classroom.
“We’re in the process of trying to update everything with the schedules because we’re starting a week later than our peers,” Raiders Athletic Director Hank Van Orman said. “We’re not going to start any possible competition, if cleared by the state in our metrics, until Oct. 2.”
The Central Vermont school adopted a hybrid model of learning where freshmen and sophomores have in-person classes one week, and then juniors and seniors attend school the following week. Students will study remotely during the stretches when they are not in the building.
Brian Divelbliss is returning to coach the football team, which will play four games in a 7-on-7 format. The Raiders will host Lyndon on Oct. 2 before traveling to face Oxbow on Oct. 10. Following a home game versus North Country on Oct. 16, U-32 will visit cross-town rival Spaulding for an Oct. 23 clash under the lights.
Girls soccers coach Steve Towne and boys soccer coach Mike Noyes will also be back on the sidelines. Mark Chaplin and Andrew Tripp will coach cross-country running again, with the Raiders eyeing a fifth consecutive boys title.
Dillon Burns previously led the JV field hockey squad and will be a familiar face while serving in her new role as varsity coach. Another first-year coach, Pat Sikora, takes over a golf program is searching for its first championship.
Here are eight questions for VanOrman as student-athletes get up to speed quickly amid a new sense of normalcy:
TA: With kids going back to school Tuesday, has it gone pretty smoothly?
Van Orman: “I’m a little bit on an island downstairs right now in my office. But all reports that I received from U-32 is that things went very well with the opening of school, and that the kids were extremely respectful and appropriate. And happy to be back in the building. The opening day was an overall success, from what I’m hearing.”
TA: It’s always a headache any year there’s some snafus in the schedules. This year, did most teams just eliminate the non-league games at the start and then try to stick with some hybrid of their league schedule?
Van Orman: “There’s some differences between sports in regards to how they facilitated the schedule. You have two different leagues in the state. We’re part of the NVAC, and then you have the SVL: the Southern Vermont League. The SVL chose to start play for the week of Sept. 21. The NVAC decided to focus on Sept. 28 as an opening of play. And within that, you’re going to see some differences between schools. Football had to break things down regionally and they were recreating an entirely new schedule. The soccer committee met and they extended the season a week later. And with that, they basically took the games the week of Sept. 21 and moved all those games to the added week at the end. And prior to that last week, they’re trying to keep what was originally scheduled.”
TA: And before that Sept. 21 week, all those games were basically cancelled?
Van Orman: “Yeah, and typically you see your non-league games in the beginning for a lot of sports. So the focus was to try and honor and play as many of your league games as possible.”
TA: It’s still a work in progress, but could teams get 8-10 games in potentially?
Van Orman: “That’s the way we’re seeing our schedules. Soccer is around 7-9 games, so maybe a little more than half of the season. But we’re going to wait to see what the guidance is from the state of Vermont. We’re going to constantly evaluate here on a daily basis. And we have a metric system within our district that we’re also going to utilize. I think our approach to returning to play has focussed on the safety of the student-athletes, the coaches, our community and families. And though it may seem somewhat conservative to others, we’re trying to maintain the integrity of the safety measures we’re putting in place to our outside opportunities — because athletics is an extension of the classroom. And we want to try to maintain our opportunity to safely have kids on campus to learn.”
TA: Do you know of other schools that have pushed back their athletics that extra week like you guys?
Van Orman: “I am unaware of one.”
TA: What was the lead-up to that? Was that a top-down decision or was there a lot of collaboration?
Van Orman: “I would say there was collaboration. Everybody here in our community — especially with the district office, our administration, certainly including me in conversations — they have all come to the table and tried to figure out what’s best for out students. We really felt like with how things are currently — and having such a new system with such tremendous details in place — that it was appropriate to focus on the education piece this week. And then progress with athletic offerings — appropriately so — as time goes on.”
TA: During the summer did you see some kids getting out there for voluntary practices or training?
Van Orman: “Starting at the beginning of July, we offered all of our coaches an opportunity — if they wanted — to work with kids here on campus. We’ve had some teams take us up on that opportunity. But then other teams decided not to. And so we were looking at different guidance that had been released, from the Agency of Education to the ACCD, organized and recreational sports documents and other safety guidelines. We were just saying, ‘What can we offer?’ And the biggest thing behind our offering was to allow our kids, even if restricted, the opportunity to start being around the many great people and coaches that we have involved with athletics here. And we had several groups do that. Their plans were sent in to me and they were approved. They were kind of restrictive. But if you talk to Brian Divelbliss about it, although it was not your normal summer, he had excellent participation. He had great showings and focused kids when they arrived. It was very much a success in his eyes.”
TA: All the districts are doing their different models for hybrid learning and it’s a little all over the place. With the one week on and one week off that you guys are doing for in-person learning, were there some worries that freshmen and sophomores couldn’t make varsity? Or maybe it would be tough for a junior or senior who’s on JV and they’d be on a different schedule?
Van Orman: “It’s a different approach that’s going to have to take place. But we’re in a different time and we have to realize that. We can’t go into this year with the mindset that it’s going to be exactly the same as last year. That’s just not where we are. So there are some things that we’re going to have to figure out. There’s a lot of levels of consideration in looking at formats and how we’re going to educate kids. And that would include accessibility, equity and consistency across the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.