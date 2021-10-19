EAST MONTPELIER — Goals by Alyssa Frazier and Meredith Wilcox gave defending Division II champ U-32 an early boost during Tuesday’s 2-1 girls soccer victory over Randolph.
Frazier capitalized on an assist from Tegan O’Donnell for a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Meredith Wilcox scored from Nora Wilcox in the 54th minute for a two-goal advantage.
Beatrice Lake helped the Galloping Ghosts keep things interesting with a goal in the 68th minute. Keeper Evie Moore (three saves) and the U-32 defense were in command at the end, lifting their team to its second straight victory.
“We had some strong play from seniors Lauren Towne, Tegan O’Donnell and Tovah Williams in the midfield,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “Defensively we also played a solid game, anchored by Avery Knauss and Victoria Kirsmejer in the center and outside backs Norah Wilcox and Greta Little.”
U-32 (5-6-2) will travel to play Lamoille at 4 p.m. Friday. Randolph (6-7) will visit Thetford the same day.
GIRLS SOCCERStowe 3, Harwood 1
DUXBURY — The Raiders put the finishing touches on a 12-0-2 regular season Tuesday while handing the Highlanders their first loss.
“Stowe played well and they’re a good team,” Highlanders coach Mike Vasseur said. “It was an even match and it came down to Stowe capitalizing on their opportunities. And we just didn’t capitalize on ours.”
Lucy Genung gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead by cashing in on a penalty kick. Tanum Nelson scored the equalizer for Harwood on a direct kick, resulting in a 1-1 tie entering halftime.
Sarah Hailey knocked in two second-half goals, allowing Stowe to enter playoffs with an unbeaten record for the second time in program history. Stowe entered the tourney at 14-0 in 2000 and was eliminated during a 2-1 overtime loss to MSJ in the quarterfinals.
Goalie Ciera Fiaschetti made two saves for Harwood. Stowe’s Anika Wagner (two saves) and Parker Reeves (four saves) combined efforts in goal.
“Any time we tried to possess up the middle, we’d turn and there would be two or three people there trying to defend,” Vasseur said. “They didn’t man-mark anyone, but they just crowded the middle of the field. They played good, strong soccer and their two center backs are two of the best in the state.”
Stowe is the reigning champ in D-III after winning it all last year as the No. 10 seed. The Raiders entered the 2020 playoffs with a 2-6 record before upsetting Paine Mountain, Thetford, Windsor and Vergennes. Harwood (10-1-1) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Friday.
Paine Mt. 1, Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER — Cross-country running standout Emma Korrow used her endurance to sink the Solons in overtime Tuesday.
Korrow scored with 11 seconds left in the first overtime period to lift her Division III squad past D-II MHS. Teammate Erin McGinnis finished with 10 saves after denying the Solons throughout the match.
“Emma received the ball in open space on the left side of the field and launched a high-flying shot from about 25 yards out that dropped under the crossbar in the right corner,” Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. “Their goalie made a great attempt to get her hands on the ball. But Emma’s shot had her beat.”
Montpelier rattled off 13 shots, including 10 on target. McGinnis was up for the challenge, leading her squad to its fourth shutout of the season. Teammates Isabel Humbert, Brianna McLaughlin, Mya Sanders, Meredith MacAskill and Destiny Campbell led the way defensively.
“Montpelier did a good job controlling the flow of the game with their skilled possession play,” LaRock said. “We did all we could to put the pressure on and disrupt their possession. It took a lot of defensive grind to keep their strong attackers, Esther (Carlson) and Sienna (Mills), from moving forward with the ball. Our focus was to force them side to side or backward. I thought we did a great job to match their midfield play, win some balls and look to attack the corners when we could.”
Paine Mountain (9-3) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (7-4-1) will host Lamoille at 6 p.m. Friday. The Solons will close out the regular season by hosting Lake Region at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” LaRock said. “Either side could have won tonight. It takes one special moment in a tight match like this one. It was nice to see Emma put that shot in.”
Missisquoi 5, Twinfield 1
MARSHFIELD — The Thunderbirds scored on five of their nine shots Tuesday against the Trojans.
Eva Hebert found the back of the net for Twinfield, which fired six shots on target.
“I’m not upset about the outcome of the game,” Trojans coach Seth Wilmott said. “We played a very strong team tonight, but the game was more competitive than the score showed. We moved the ball well on the ground and possessed the ball when we had our moments. Our goalie, Ida Astick, played great and she made great saves when she needed to.”
Missisquioi (9-3-1) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 4 p.m. Friday. Twinfield (7-6) will host Hazen the same day.
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood 2, Montpelier 1
DUXBURY — Rachel Goodwin scored twice for the Higlanders (2-7-1) during Tuesday’s victory over the Solons.
Eli Muller scored for Montpelier (4-6). Harwood will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Friday. The Solons will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALLHarwood 3, Lyndon 2
DUXBURY — Middle blocker Mia Lapointe led the Highlanders with nine kills to fuel a narrow victory over the Vikings.
The junior added five service aces, 12 points, one block and 11 digs. Junior outside hitter Abigail Holter contributed five kills, nine service aces and 19 points. Another junior outside hitter, Teras Wood, served up seven kills. Middle blocker Paula Garcia recorded five kills and one block, while Harwood teammate Amalia Iskandarova chipped in with 13 assists and nine digs.
The Highlanders opened up an early lead by prevailing 25-14 and 25-16. The Vikings responded with victories of 25-16 and 17-25 before Harwood triumphed in the finale, 15-7. Harwood (2-9) will travel to play CVU on Wednesday.
FOOTBALLU-32 16, Lyndon 6
LYNDON — Raiders quarterback Cameron Comstock completed 6 of 9 passing attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns during a Division II victory over the Vikings.
Cameron Comstock’s 7-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter. The Raiders quarterback ran into the end zone during the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Comstock scored again with a 3-yard run in the third quarter. Crosse Gariboldi’s successful two-point conversion gave the Raiders a 16-0 advantage. Lyndon closed the gap to 10 points in the final quarter on a 35-yard passing play.
Comstock ran the ball 16 times for 39 yards. Raiders receiver Anthony Concessi made a team-high eight receptions. U-32’s Aiden Boyd punted the ball eight times, recording an average of 31 yards and a long punt of 43 yards.
U-32’s defensive leaders included Cal Davis (nine tackles), Henry Beling (eight tackles), Daniel Yaeger (seven tackles), Concessi (6.5 tackles) and Taylor Nunnelley (5.5 tackles). Boyd and Gariboldi recorded four tackles apiece for the 5-2 Raiders, who will host North Country at 7 p.m. Friday.
