EAST MONTPELIER — A trio of second-generation U-32 soccer standouts helped the Raiders carry on a winning tradition Tuesday.
Freshman Ben Clark and senior twins Trevor and Dylan Clayton played vital roles in a 1-0 playdown victory over Hartford. Dylan Clayton settled a pass from Clark on the right side of the penalty area in the 12th minute and ripped a scorcher on net. Goalie Shane Miller (11 saves) used his body to thwart the Raiders with a diving deflection, but he could only make a partial tip as Clayton fired home the rebound.
“Ben ended up with the ball out on the left side and eventually he lofted the ball over,” Dylan Clayton said. “The outside left back mis-timed it and it popped over his head. And I had the time to take the touch in. I just tried to rip it with the right foot and missed a little bit there. It bounced right back at me to the left and I slotted it in.”
The No. 7 Raiders (5-4) will host No. 15 Lake Region (1-7-2) in Friday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal. The Rangers earned their first victory of the season in style, eliminating eight-time defending champ Stowe with a 1-0 victory on a second-half penalty kick.
“I’m definitely excited,” Dylan Clayton said. “The regular-season game (vs. Lake Region) was 3-0, so that was nice. But they’re going to come out hard and they’re going to want to win. They’re going to want revenge on us.”
Miller nearly prevented U-32 from reaching the quarters, stymying the Raiders offense over and over to keep things close. In the 16th minute Trevor Clayton threatened to double the lead on a point-blank follow-up chance from the top of the 6-yard box. Miller was all over the threat despite a muddy field, establishing a trend for the remainder of the match.
Hartford’s Nolan McMahon created his team’s best scoring chance at the end of the first half, one-timing a 20-yard shot that ricocheted off the crossbar.
Nick Martin beat two defenders up the left side in the 61st minute before his shot was tipped out of bounds. At the other end Miller smothered bids by both Clayton brothers to keep the deficit at one goal entering the final stretch. Dylan Clayton shifted to a more defensive role as time progressed, swooping in for tackles at just the right moments.
“Depending on what’s happening during the game, I’ll normally shift around to three or four different positions,” Clayton said. “If we need goals, I’ll play outside mid or center attacking mid. And I’ll drop down to center defensive mid, or even striker sometimes.”
Dylan Clayton saved his finest defensive performance for the 65th minute. Martin charged past a U-32 fullback on the left flank and cut toward the goal. Clayton ruined the chance with a clean, high-speed slide tackle from behind.
U-32 central defender Jacob Bizzozero showed off his vertical leap while heading away a left-to-right cross in the 75th minute. At the other end, Trevor Clayton received a short pass on a free kick and rocketed a 22-yard shot that Miller punched over the iron.
The Hurricanes almost forced overtime with 1:40 remaining while sending four players into the penalty area on a counterattack. Tarin Prior, Aidan Brooks and Martin sprinted up the middle of the pitch, forcing U-32’s defense to collapse around the ball. That left Tanner Bessette open for a shot at the top-right corner of the 6-yard box, but his low, right-footed attempt rolled just wide of the far post.
“We gave up that last rush with a minute and a half left and it was hard-fought,” U-32 coach Mike Noyes said. “Hartford is a great team. They move the ball well, they’re physical and I thought It was hard to tell out here on this sloppy field, but they played well. I’m proud of our guys for hanging tough.”
U-32 goalie Jas Zendik (three saves) made his toughest stop in the first half. Klem Boynton collected a pass from Austin DeFelice and blasted a shot that Zendik handled with ease.
“Jas is stepping up in playoffs,” Dylan Clayton said.
Gabe Van Hoy, Phinnaeus Low and Noah McLane helped Bizzozero and Zendik close out the team’s second shutout. The No. 10 Hurricanes end the season at 3-6-1. The Raiders are one victory away from making their 15th semifinal appearance.
U-32 bounced back from Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss against Montpelier, which rallied late to erase a two-goal lead. One focus for the Raiders in the quarterfinals will be to stay hungry regardless of the score.
“Our coach had us go into this game thinking as if we were 2-0 down, because we seem to rally together and get that goal-scoring momentum that we want to the full 80,” Dylan Clayton said.
His brother agreed.
“I think we get a little cocky if we’re going up in points,” Trevor Clayton said. “And then we start falling apart on defense and stop tracking our men back.”
Trevor Clayton had one goal and two assists in his team’s victory over Lake Region last week. Dylan Clayton scored twice agains the Rangers.
“If we play like we’ve been playing the past three or four games, I think we can hang in there with anybody that we face,” Dylan Clayton said. “Taking Logan (Ingalls) and Josh (Cole) out of the game are going to be our two top things.”
The Clayton brothers and Clark don’t fall far from the tree while suiting up for the Raiders. Ben’s father Brian is a 1985 Raiders graduate whose younger brother Rick scored the game-winning goal the following year, giving U-32 the first of its five titles. Brain Clark was a star fullback for the 1989 University of Vermont team that reached the NCAA quarterfinals. He returned to coach after graduating, helping the Raiders to a 12-4 campaign in 1995 with Rick Clayton as striker.
Twelve months ago U-32 failed to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in six years. At the start of this season, there were some questions about whether the Raiders had what it takes to fully reload.
The Raiders put those concerns to rest Tuesday.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Dylan Clayton said. “Last year we lost quite a few key players for midfield and defensively. But we just had to adjust. We had some new kids and we’ve had kids that have shifted their positions around. ...In preseason I was a little worried. But getting out and watching everybody play around together, we definitely have a very strong team.”
