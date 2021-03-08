CRAFTSBURY — U-32 Nordic secured a boys three-peat Monday, writing the latest chapter in one of Vermont’s most jaw-dropping endurance dynasties.
Senior Jed Kurts placed second in both the classic and freestyle race to go out on top. Tzevi Schwartz, Sam Clark and Carson Beard also scored points for the Raiders in the classic event, while Schwartz, Carson Beard and twin brother Austin Beard contributed points in the skate race.
Oliver Hansen, Jacob Miller-Arsenault and Cameron Thompson were close behind for U-32. The Raider athletes also led the cross-country running team to its fifth straight title last fall, and some helped U-32 claim its sixth straight track and field crown in 2018.
“It’s never a sure thing,” Clark said. “We’re always making sure we’re not being too overconfident or cocky when we come into these. I think it’s more excitement than feeling targeted or pressured. Generally Nordic is a lot less pressure for our squad, just because it’s a different atmosphere. But we were definitely all excited. And it was more of a productive nervous energy than pressure.”
The Raiders entered the event as slight favorites and built an eight-point lead over Middlebury during the initial classic leg. Craftsbury trailed U-32 by 12 points entering the freestyle clash, forcing the defending champs to fight for every second until the end.
When four Raiders cracked the top-10 in the final event, there was no doubt about the final outcome. A winning total of 41 points was easily good enough to hold off the Chargers and Tigers, both of whom finished with 62 points. Lamoille (169) was a distant fourth, while Burr & Burton (253), Harwood (253), BFA-Fairfax (255) and Lyndon (294) also fielded full teams.
“These guys have just been awesome,” U-32 coach Mark Chaplin said. “The level of fitness and level of dedication has just been great. It was tough because this is Craftsbury’s home course. And their guys were first and third. Our guys ski here sometimes, but not like those guys. But we just have more depth. I was talking to the Middlebury coach and he was surprised where Tzevi started. And I just said, ‘Honestly, I don’t know what order to start them in.’ They just are sort of interchangeable and they just keep finishing in different orders. So I put the senior first. And after that it was a little bit random. Because a lot times we’d have mid-week races, and some of guys had skied in the Vermont Cup over the weekend. And so they were taking it easy mid-week. And I just had no way of comparing them.”
Kurts earned runner-up honors in the classic competition with a time of 10 minutes, 6.9 seconds. Schwartz (fourth, 10:16.5), Clark (eighth, 10:28.3) and Carson Beard (10th, 10:30.1) allowed the Raiders to make an early statement against upset-minded Craftsbury and Middlebury. The Raiders’ support network featured quality showings from Austin Beard (13th, 10:46.3), Hansen (16th, 10:57), Miller-Arsenault (17th, 11:11.7) and Thompson (18th, 11:14.4).
“Our team is so strong and so deep,” Carson Beard said. “It can go back and forth any time. It’s really nice to know that our teammates are there for us. And if you have a bad day, somebody else will pick it up.”
Former Raider Aiden Casey was a double-winner for Craftsbury, taking home top honors for classic and skate. His classic time of 10:06.3 was good enough to edge Kurts by three-tenths of a second.
“Aiden used to ski for us and we’re wicked good friends,” Kurts said. “We go backcountry skiing and hang out. So it’s really a great community if we’re able compete super hard against each other and then cool down and hang out right after. It’s just really telling about the sport.”
Cormac Leahy (fifth, 10:21.5), Charlie Krebs (14th, 10:49.6) and Orion Cenkl (19th, 11:27.7) also scored classical points to keep Craftsbury in the hunt for a title. The top Middlebury finishers in the classic portion were Elvis McIntosh (third, 10:10.4), Jack Christner (seventh, 10:26.5), Lucas Palscik (12th, 10:38.7) and Zach Wilkerson (15th, 10:56.5).
“We always say that it’s a team sport, and today we proved it,” U-32 assistant coach Andrew Tripp said. “Craftsbury and Middlebury have absolutely stacked teams. They are both excellent — and would have won the Division I races. But we are both excellent and deep — that’s why we won. We had all eight guys put points on both Craftsbury and Middlebury. We were narrowly better through four skiers. But it was our next four who made the big difference today. It’s a testament to our program that we produce so many skiers. That might be what we are most proud of: how many kids of all sorts that we expose to skiing. Everyone sees the top guys in the results and the newspaper. But there are a lot of other kids and people who contribute.”
Casey established a little more breathing room in the skate battle, triumphing in 8:41.5. Kurts kept hammering from start to finish, crossing the line in 8:47.6. Kurts placed first at the 2020 freestyle state championships and was runner-up for classic.
“I call Jed ‘Cool Hand Luke’,” Tripp said. “He’s handsome, stylish and his own man to the core — but also the ultimate team player. When it’s a matter of winning for the boys, there is no one I’d rather have out there. Fall, winter or spring, when the chips are down, he will turn himself inside out for the team. He’s one of the best I’ve ever coached.”
There was no team relay this year due to Covid precautions, resulting a new format. After skiers finished their initial race, they enjoyed a rest of 40-50 minutes before heading out again for a second time. According to Kurts, the quick turnaround prevented any distractions and helped U-32 focus on the task at hand.
“I definitely would have thought about this race a whole lot more and over-thought it and gotten all nervous,” he said. “But today I was just like, ‘OK, I’m just going to go out there to send it.’ As I was driving to school to get to the bus I was pumping my fist because I was so excited to close out my high career with the boys. And just have a great day skiing in this beautiful place.”
Kurts was trailed by Schwartz (fourth, 9:02.7), Carson Beard (fifth, 9:03.2) and Austin Beard (10th, 9:19.8) in the skate race. Clark was 12th in 9:22.6, while Miller-Arsenault (15th, 9:44.7), Hansen (16th, 9:56.7) and Thompson (23rd, 10:30.9) also fared well amid a talented field.
“The Beards are a really good example to just show that it’s all dependent on the amount of training that you put in,” Miller-Arsenault said. “They put in more hours than anyone on this team — maybe even more than anyone in Vermont. So seeing that success is really cool to see that training pay off.”
Casey was followed in the skate results by Leahy (third, 8:54), Krebs (11th, 9:12) and Cenkl (17th, 9:56.7). Scoring points for the Tigers were McIntosh (seventh, 9:10.1), Christner (eighth, 9:18.7), Palscik (ninth, 9:19) and Wilkerson (14th, 9:32.6).
“The other high school races were basically all time trials,” Clark said. “I think having people to race against today was definitely a big boost for our guys.”
Last year Clark was third in classic and seventh in freestyle at the state meet. Hansen scored points in the 2020 classic event by placing ninth, while Schwartz was fifth at the freestyle state meet.
“The top four switched around through pretty much everyone of all the top eight,” Carson Beard said. “(Thompson, Miller-Arsenault and Hansen) have gotten really strong toward the end of the year here. They’re definitely up there and 100% it could go either way with all of us. Any of them could easily take top-four positions throughout the year.”
Tripp and Chaplin will return this spring to coach the track and field team. They both led the Raiders to a sweep in cross-country running and don’t have plans to slow down any time soon.
“(Tripp) has put so much into this team and I really respect that,” Kurts said. “We’ll gripe about each other as much as the next guy. But I love him. He’s a great guy and he’s definitely made me the skier I am today. …And Mark is an animal. He puts so much work into this team. You try to say, ‘Thanks for grooming.’ And he doesn’t really respond. But he puts so much effort and time and energy and thought into this team. And it really shows. Andrew is more of a boots-on-the-ground kind of guy. And I think they have a pretty symbiotic relationship. Andrew is sort of the hard ass and Mark is sort of the caretaker.”
Kate Spencer and Tim Flynn also served as assistant coaches again this season for U-32 Nordic, which will attempt to defend its girls title Wednesday. The program’s inclusive atmosphere allowed beginner skiers to learn the fundamentals in middle school before spreading their wings and flying for a varsity dynasty.
“Kate and Tim are also amazing and they’ve helped so much,” Thompson said. “Tim is doing a great job of getting the younger skiers outside and teaching them. I wouldn’t have been here without Tim and Kathy Topping.”
