CRAFTSBURY — The U-32 Nordic dynasty survived a roller-coaster season to sweep the girls and boys Division II championships for the third straight year.
Isabelle Serrano, May Lamb, Ayla Bodach-Turner and Avery Knauss helped the Raiders put it all together at the perfect moment during Wednesday’s girls state meet at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
The veteran skiers allowed their team to build an eight-point advantage over Harwood during the initial classic race before padding their lead in the skate event to finish off a 12-point victory.
Six months ago it was unclear if there would even be a fall or winter sports season, but the East Montpelier school is flying high again after sweeping the cross-country running championships in October. A week ago U-32 coach Mark Chaplin singled out Harwood as the overwhelming favorite in the girls Nordic battle after HU served up an 11-point victory during a meet in East Montpelier.
However, things changed in a flash when a pair of Highlanders were sidelined with injuries.
That opened the door for the Raiders, whose bread and butter has been depth all winter. Seven Raiders finished in front of Harwood’s fourth skier in both the classic and freestyle races at states, allowing Chaplin’s crew to keep its title streak alive.
“It was this incredible goal and I didn’t really want to hope for it,” Lamb said. “Especially with Covid, after Thanksgiving and Christmas, I wasn’t sure how the season was going to turn out. It’s just been incredible to have a season and have a states. At first we were sad about no relays and then everything happened and it’s just incredible to be here at all. So we’re really grateful for that.”
Amy Felice, Shams Ferver, Esther Macke and Anna Knauss were fast and smooth for the Raiders, providing a strong support network in case one of their teammates struggled. The champs made things look easy compared to a year ago when an accidental wrong turn during the relay resulted in a 29-point deficit entering the final events. Chaplin’s squad proved its mettle by rallying to a 29-point victory at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, and that resilience was on display again Wednesday as athletes competed in 50-degree conditions.
“It’s definitely a first to be this warm for a ski race, and part of that is how late this race is,” Lamb said. “Also it’s the sun, and it definitely impacted the snow. We all felt draggy and slow.”
Lamb and her crew could have fooled the rest of the field while laying down some blistering times on an unforgiving course. After testing skis to find the best pair, the Raiders made a last-minute decision to ditch their heavy race suits and switch to sleveless blue-and-white shirts.
“The tank tops were a life-saver,” Serrano said.
Harwood’s Ava Thurston won the classic competition in 10 minutes, 47.6 seconds, while Lyndon’s Nina Seeman (11:05.4) was second. Both athletes represented the U.S. last month at junior world championships in Finland.
“It’s crazy that we’re both at D-II Vermont high school states,” Ava Thurston said. “And I think it just shows you how high the level of competition is here. It’s really competitive to make the top-10 or top-20.”
Craftsbury’s Camille Bolduc (11:26.8) was third in classic, holding off Lamoille’s Maggie McGee (fourth, 11:42.7). Serrano was a few seconds back, placing fifth in 11:47.6. Lamb (sixth, 12:01.3), Bodach-Turner (12th, 13:25.8) and Avery Knauss (14th, 13:49.9) made sure that U-32 was safely in the lead before athletes enjoyed a short break between races.
“(Serrano and Lamb) are pretty dominantly our first and second, and then the rest of us shuffle around,” Bodach-Turner said. “But that means that we’re all really close together, which makes us that much stronger.”
Amy Felice (15th, 13:53.6), Anna Knauss (17th, 14:18), Shams Ferver (18th, 14:20.4) and Esther Macke (27th, 15:21.8) all delivered strong non-scoring performances in classic for U-32. Julia Thurston (12:28.4) placed eighth for Harwood and was followed by teammates Maisie Franke (10th, 13:12.3) and Caelyn McDonough (25th, 15:11).
“We raced against Julia in cross-country (running),” Lamb said. “She and I were always going back and forth and it was really fun that she would be there to go try and beat. And it was the same thing with skiing: I wasn’t sure. She started out super strong. And the few times that we did race against her in time-trial format, it was hard because she was never on the course at the same time as we were. And she always had Ava to chase. But she had some amazing races and it was really fun to see how we stacked up against them.”
The Raiders attempted to stay relaxed and focussed during their 45-minute break leading up to the skate finale. Ava Thurston was untouchable again, going out hard and never letting up to prevail in 9:57.8. Bolduc (second, 10:15.7) and Seeman (third, 10:21.1) rounded out the podium, while McGee (10:53.8) placed fifth.
Lamb edged the Lamoille star by a few seconds, capturing fourth place in 10:50.6. Serrano (eighth, 11:24.7), Bodach-Turner (10th, 11:57.8) and Avery Knauss (13th, 12:36.9) also scored points.
“We’re like a giant family,” Avery Knauss said. “We have some younger skiers that we try to help mentor the best we can. And we support each other as a team.”
Felice (15th, 12:38.1), Ferver (16th, 12:48.7), Macke (19th, 13:26.3) and Anna Knauss (24th, 13:39.8) added balance for the Raiders, who have fared well against Harwood recently in high-pressure situations.
Avery Knauss was a star defender for the U-32 soccer team in the fall, helping the team eliminate Harwood in the semis before claiming its first title in program history. The remainder of the Raider skiers helped U-32’s cross-country running team dethrone the two-time defending champs with a 13-point victory over the Highlanders.
“Running helps me train a lot,” Ferver said. “And having two team championships (as a senior) is really fun. …It was definitely an idea, so it was something we thought about achieving. But I don’t know if we all thought we could do it.”
Julia Thurston (11:19.7) wound up sixth in the skate race. Franke (ninth, 11:47.4) and McDonough (22nd, 13:34.5) also cracked the points for HU, which is poised to return the bulk of its lineup for both running and skiing.
“I’m really happy with how our team performed,” Ava Thurston said. “Mackenzie (Greenberg) has been up there with Julia and sometimes ahead of Julia. With (her), it would have been an even closer race. Mackenzie was our third (skier) and Hazel (Lillis) was our fifth. And both of them are out injured, which is a bummer. But Caelyn really stepped it up today. She had a great skate race and coming in she looked awesome. And Maisie performs really well at championship events like this. Me and Julia did a lot of running with her this summer and she’s a big backcountry skier too. She’s a great person to have on the team. And I’m excited because, other than Mackenzie, we’re all coming back next year. It’s fun to have that rivalry with those girls and I think we did better than we thought we would today.”
Chaplin has won over 50 team titles with the Raiders between running, skiing and track and field. The longtime science teacher described Wednesday’s crown as one of the more unforeseen highlights of his highly decorated career.
“As of (Tuesday) at noon, this was completely unexpected,” Chaplin said. “And then I finally was told that there was a devastating injury to a Harwood skier. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened?’ And I found out she had a skiing accident and hurt her knee. And suddenly we had a slight chance. But it was not a good chance because (Harwood) were just so strong. So suddenly we were in the running. It was still really close. We didn’t know, until the fourth skiers were in, which way it was going to go. The boys won by at least twice as much — this was a much narrower margin. And (Harwood) kept it a lot closer in the skating race than in the classic race.”
Assistant coaches Tim Flynn, Kate Spencer and Andrew Tripp helped prepare skis and keep things organized between races as temperatures continued to soar. Chaplin retreated to the shady confines of a small shed near the biathlon stadium and used a pencil and some scrap paper to add up the unofficial team scores. When the preliminary numbers were finally crunched, it became clear that another banner could soon be gracing the rafters at the school’s gym.
During the past decade, Chaplin’s squads have produced 23 team championships between cross-country running, skiing and track and field.
“(Tripp) certainly has opened the floodgates and he’s raised it to a new level here,” Chaplin said. “It’s been an improvement in the cross-country running, the cross-country skiing, the track and field. It’s raised the level of everything. It’s raised the level of commitment and intensity. There’s less boom and bust than there used to be. I would go through cycles in cross-country (running) where you build up a team that is just phenomenal, but then they all graduate. And what would happen is, as they got better and better, it got more and more discouraging for anybody else to try and join them because they were just so elite. But (Tripp) has managed to avoid that boom-bust cycle and to keep it so that there’s a steady flow of new skiers and a steady flow of new runners coming in. And there’s just always depth.”
NORDIC SWEEPS
DIVISION II
2021 — U-32 2020 — U-32 2019 — U-32 2018 — Middlebury 2017 — Middlebury 2015 — Woodstock 2014 — Woodstock 2013 — Woodstock 2000 — Harwood 1997 — Lyndon 1996 — Lyndon
DIVISION I
2018 — Mt. Mansfield 2014 — CVU 2013 — CVU 2010 — Mt. Anthony 2007 — Mt. Anthony 2005 — CVU 1996 — Essex 1992 — Mt. Anthony 1985 — South Burlington
DECADE OF DOMINANCE
U-32 ENDURANCE SPORT TITLES
