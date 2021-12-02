U-32 Nordic skiing coach Andrew Tripp is not prone to hyperbole and doesn’t hand out compliments unless they’re earned.
Tripp was named national coach of the year for track and field last spring and led the Raiders to a New England cross-country running title a few weeks ago. He’s fully aware of how gifted and hard-working his athletes are in each sport, and he’s not exaggerating when he puts his ski team on the highest pedestal of them all.
“Last year we were the best public school team in America,” Tripp said. “I don’t think that’s boasting. And this year Tzevi (Schwartz) and Carson and Austin (Beard) will all be better. They have objectively improved their fitness in running, and of course we have Sam (Clark) back. We have a Division I runner in Ollie (Hansen) as our fifth guy. I assume Craftsbury will be very, very strong. And so will Middlebury. But I think we’ll be as good — or better — than last year.”
It’s a special treat most years to be on snow before the holiday break, so the Raiders were ecstatic to be skiing every day this week at the school. They’ll kick off their season Dec. 15 in Craftsbury and there won’t be much down time before state championships roll around Feb. 28 at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton. Crammed in between will be meets at Harwood, Sleepy Hollow, Colchester, the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Cochran’s, Burke, Lamoille and Hard’ack.
U-32 will host a freestyle meet Jan. 15 and a classical event Jan. 29. If all goes according to plan, the Raiders will also send a group of athletes to compete at Eastern High School Championships from March 18-20.
Holding off Craftsbury and Middlebury will be U-32’s primary objective at the Division II state championships. But the Raiders will also attempt to repeat last season’s feat by taking down all of the top D-I schools as well.
“We try to beat everyone we race against,” Tripp said. “In running, we try to beat CVU or Bishop Hendricken. It’s a race: The first person to the finish wins. Each school has inherent advantages and disadvantages based on size and population. But our goal is to always be competitive at the highest level we can be. And the last few years D-II boys have been stronger.
“We want to win states, don’t get us wrong. Skiing is a small sport. There was a time when Woodstock was very good, and they’re a small D-II school. CVU and Mount Mansfield have historically been very good for D-I, and Brattleboro is very good. It’s a more level playing field with Nordic. It seems to be a bigger deal in football or soccer if a D-II team beats a D-I team. But we just line up and race and try to win.”
Last winter U-32 defeated state runner-up Craftsbury by 21 points. Third-place Middlebury finished one point behind the Chargers. Schwartz placed fourth in both disciplines, giving the Raiders a huge boost. Clark wound up eighth in classic and 12th in freestyle, while Carson Beard finished 10th in classic and fifth in freestyle. Austin Beard cracked the top-13 in both races, while Hansen placed 16th during each event.
Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy reached the podium last winter at freestyle state championships and crossed the line in fifth place during the classic competition. Another returning Charger, Charlie Krebs, was 14th in classic and 11th in freestyle.
Middlebury’s top returners from last year’s classic state meet are Elvis McIntosh (third), Lucas Palscik (12th) and Zach Wilkerson (15th). The trio also excelled in the skating race, with McIntosh finishing seventh in front of Palscik (ninth) and Wilkerson (14th).
The Tigers won the classic relay in 2020, but the Raiders’ first-place finish in the freestyle relay secured a seven-point victory. Clark was third in classic and seventh in freestyle as a sophomore. Hansen finished ninth in classic and 14th in freestyle that same year. Austin Beard was 24th in classic and 20th in freestyle, while Carson Beard placed 17th in classic and 13th in freestyle. Schwartz wound up fifth in freestyle.
Middlebury also won the classic relay in 2019, while U-32 triumphed in the skate technique to close out an 11-point victory. Clark was fourth in classic and eighth in freestyle as a freshman. Schwartz finished fifth in classic and ninth in freestyle.
The Raiders will attempt to be at their best in roughly three months when they shoot for a fourth straight crown. They’ll be on Middlebury’s home turf for the state meet at Rikert, presenting an added challenge. But it’s already clear that U-32 will once again be a favorite entering the biggest event of the year.
Cranking out titles has become second nature for most of the Raiders, so it’s not overly ambitious for Tripp’s squad to be gunning for more hardware. U-32’s cross-country running team won the last six D-II boys championships with relative ease. The Raiders’ boys track and field squad won it all during seven of the past eight seasons.
Now the spotlight shifts to Nordic season, with a familiar cast of characters ready to toe the line with ski boots instead of sneakers. Nothing will come easily for a team with undeniable speed, swagger and a huge bullseye on its back. But the Raiders are determined to be pace-setters again and they’re happy to put in the work.
Tripp and his athletes aren’t complaining about much at the moment, thanks to solid early-season snowfall and carryover fitness from the extended running season. Even though conditions still aren’t perfect for the Raiders, they’re masters at making the most of what’s around.
“Skiing in Vermont, we’re optimistic despite the evidence,” Tripp said.
