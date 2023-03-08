The U-32 boys hockey team carries a 13-game unbeaten streak into Thursday’s 8 p.m. Division II championship after relying on some late heroics during its run-up to the title game.
The No. 2 Raiders will seek payback when they face off against top-seeded Mount Mansfield at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse. And if U-32 coach Shane Locke has his way, there won’t be any need to stage a dramatic comeback against the Cougars.
Fourteen seniors are prepared to lay it all on the line for Locke’s squad after fueling a remarkable rags-to-riches turnaround over the course of their varsity careers. They’re joined by a solid crew of younger skaters who are attempting to steer the program back in the right direction after the Raiders spent several years near the bottom of the heap in D-II.
Three years ago U-32 wrapped up the season at 0-21 after suffering a 5-0 playdown loss at Hartford. The team made steady progress the following year, going 3-4 during a limited schedule due to Covid. Last winter the Raiders secured the No. 2 seed for playoffs but endured an early exit, finishing at 14-6 after a 5-4 quarterfinal loss to Stowe.
U-32 has showcased a flair for the dramatic during the 2023 post-season, advancing to its first title game in seven years behind the strength of top-notch goaltending and clutch third-period scoring. The Raiders (19-2-2) are now hungry to avenge a 4-0 regular-season loss to the Cougars, who stand at 21-2 after earning an overtime semifinal victory over Stowe.
“Four years ago when we were 0-21, it was tough,” Locke said. “We had quite a few conversations with the players as a team. And the U-32 administration joined in to try to keep things positive. They came back and unfortunately their sophomore and junior years were Covid seasons. But they did well and junior year they got to the quarterfinals. And when they lost that game, they said, ‘We’ll be back.’ Their senior season, their hashtag was, ‘One mission.’ And they’re almost finished.”
U-32 is one victory away from claiming its seventh crown after going all the way in 1981, 1991, 1992, 2012, 2013 and 2016. The Raiders are making their 11th finals appearance, while MMU returns to the championship for the first time in 20 years.
Despite the title drought, the Cougars’ have history on their side against U-32. Mount Mansfield is 4-0 against U-32 in tourney meetings after prevailing in 1982, 1988, 2002 and 2019. Mount Mansfield earned a 4-3 win over U-32 in the 1988 Division II championship, led by three goals from Bob Lehouiller. Brian Till helped the Cougars skate to a 3-1 victory over the Raiders in the 2002 Division III final. The No. 1 seeds are 23-17 al-time in D-II boys hockey finals, while the No. 2 seeds are 13-8.
Raiders goalie Duncan Mathies stopped 30 shots during his team’s loss to the Cougars, while Declan Heney made 22 saves in between the pipes for MMU. Caleb Murphy, Alec Spensley, Ray Chamberland and Owen Jones scored for MMU and teammate Alexandre Romanko notched three assists. Mount Mansfield lost to Essex, 2-1, on Dec. 21 and ended the regular season with a 5-1 loss against Hartford.
“Any team can be beaten at any point,” Locke said. “They call playoffs the second season. What happens in the regular season just doesn’t matter because the playoffs are a whole different mentality, especially when the determination comes through. We’re going into the championship game thinking it’s a new season. It’s the best opportunity these boys have had and it’s going to be the last game of their high school career and they’re beyond excited. They can’t wait.”
The Cougars advanced to the title game with a 15-0 playdown victory over Northfield, a 4-2 quarterfinal win vs. Milton and a come-from-behind victory against Stowe. U-32’s tournament run featured a 6-1 playdown win over St. Johnsbury, a 7-4 quarterfinal victory against Burr & Burton and a 4-2 semifinal win vs. Hartford.
Brendan Tedeschi scored four goals in a span of 11 minutes during the third period of Raiders’ quarterfinal. Hazen Stoufer lit the lamp four times during the semifinals, helping U-32 snap Hartford’s 10-game winning streak even though the Raiders were outshot 44-20.
U-32 fans were also on the edge of their seats during a handful of tense third periods in the regular season. Stoufer and Colton Warren scored in a 13-second span late in the game to lead U-32 past Lyndon, 4-3, on Feb. 8. Tedeschi recorded a natural hat trick in a span of 3:23 during the final five minutes during the Raiders’ 4-1 victory over Middlebury in the regular-season finale.
“Every night there is one guy that jumps to the top and everyone has eyes on him,” Locke said. “But there’s a lot of supporting cast that comes along with that. Even for a Brendan or a Hazen or a Max (Scribner), there’s folks like Shane Starr and Nolan Lyford and Lance Starr. And they’re the ones who have been feeding those other players to finish it off. But every game there seems to be one or two guys that show that higher level and actually bring it forward. And in playoffs Hazen and Brendan had back-to-back games with four goals apiece.”
Scribner scored his first career goal during a 6-1 victory over Missisquoi on Jan. 14 and then recorded one goal and four assists the following game during a 6-2 victory over Milton. Three days later he tucked away the game-winning shot on assists by Tedeschi and Tae Rossmassler with 16 seconds on the clock to trigger a 2-1 win over Hartford.
“What a heck of a sophomore to have on the team,” Locke said of Scribner. “The boys say that he has silky hands and they’re absolutely correct. The last couple games he still handled the puck very well through the defensive and neutral zone. He has not got as many shots as he wold like to, but he’s done his job. And mid-season, he was absolutely on a tear.”
A Feb. 6 home game at the Civic Center against Burlington appeared to be another run-of-the-mill victory for the Raiders, but it quickly transformed into a gut-check experience. The Seahorses trailed 4-0 with 5:07 left to play but scored three unanswered goals in a span of 3 minutes, 8 seconds to make it a one-goal game. Mathies charged out of the net during the final seconds and took the bull by the horns to prevent Burlington from forcing overtime.
“The boys will say, ‘Even though we’re up 3-0 or 4-0, you can’t stop,’” Locke said. “The other team is going to get gritty and and they’re going to want to get back in it. And that was a good learning lesson for the team as well.”
The Raiders kicked off the season with 5-1 rout over cross-town rival Spaulding and a 5-0 victory over Stowe, thanks to 24 saves by Mathies in each game. U-32 also claimed bragging rights with a 4-1 victory over Harwood and turned heads during a 3-1 victory over D-I semifinalist Colchester. The Raiders suffered a 4-2 loss to D-I semifinalist South Burlington on Jan. 3 and were on the losing end of a 4-0 game vs. Mount Mansfield on Jan. 28. But coach Locke’s team bounced back with an impressive 3-3 tie vs. D-I CVU on Jan. 30 and settled for a 2-2 draw with Burr & Burton on Feb. 15.
“It’s cyclical in the sense that there were three or four years in a row when Harwood dominated D-II, and now we have an opportunity,” Locke said. “I think it was close to 10 years since the last time U-32 beat Spaulding. We also beat Colchester, we tied CVU and we lost to South Burlington — but not by much. We were in that game. When that type of stuff happens, it’s pretty cool. And then the boys also receive a lot of respect across the state. People say, ‘Holy mackerel, you see this team and how they’ve developed?’ Other coaches will say, ‘I remember when these kids were freshmen. And look at them now.’”
U-32’s has tallied at least four goals during 16 games, and the defense has been sharp as well to produce shutout victories over Stowe, Brattleboro, Northfield and St. Johnsbury. Scribner, Lyford, Shane Starr, River Sciarrotta, Grady Smith and Jacob Amones have anchored U-32’s defense along with Mathies and fellow goalie Henry Lumbra. Mathies stopped 28 shots in the quarterfinals and made 42 saves in the semifinals
“Duncan is something special,” Locke said. “We got to the last week in February, and as a team we went into playoff mode the week before that. And if you every get a chance to see Duncan before a game, he doesn’t see anyone. He is in a zone and I don’t even talk to him. He is truly concentrating on his routine and what he does. The semifinal game is a perfect example of his concentration and his skill that he can bring forward. It’s pretty amazing.”
Twin brothers Shane and Lance Starr were both sidelined by injuries for portions of the winter, with Shane Starr sitting out for the MMU game and missing nearly four weeks of action. The Raiders had the luxury of a 30-player roster, even though only 24 athletes are allowed to suit up for each game. The stars finally aligned late in the regular season — quite literally — when both Starr siblings and a few other key players all returned to the lineup.
“One of the key things was when we played the last game of the season against Middlebruy — that was huge,” Locke said. “For about a month we didn’t have our whole team. We’d have one or two or three guys out. One of our defenseman, Grady Smith, was out for a couple weeks as well. But during the last game of the season we had everybody back. Having the two Starr boys — we always joke that the reason their last name is Starr is because they actually are. They are truly impact players. Both of them made the Rotary team. Shane also made the Second Team for All-State and Lance was on the Honorable Mention team as well.”
Rounding out the Raiders’ playoff roster are Callum Davis, Eric Burgess, Andrew Ognibene, John Widener, Andrew Baker, Jackson Jagermann, Camden Tatro, Owen Jones, Maddox Heise, Joseph Tucker and Bodi Hollister.
