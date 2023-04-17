EAST MONTPELIER - Eight scorers helped U-32 open the floodgates in a hurry Monday, while netminder Emily Fuller blocked five free position shots during a rainy 19-5 girls lacrosse victory over Spaulding.
"We practice 8-meters at the end of practice a lot," Fuller said. "So I think it's the skill of our shooters that helps me be able to save those shots in games."
Caitlyn Fielder notched seven goals and two assists to pace the Raiders offensively. The field hockey and ice hockey standout attracted plenty of defensive attention from the Crimson Tide, but she timed her cuts to perfection and was clinical from close range to singlehandedly outscore the visitors.
"We had a lot of different scorers today, so it goes to show that we spread the ball around and we're not a one-player team," Fielder said. "We all work together to make it happen."
Amelia Woodard and Anika Turcotte recorded hat tricks for the Raiders, teammates Willa Long and Megan Ognibene contributed two goals apiece and Natalie Beauregard, Lydia Trombly, Zoe Hilferterty added single goals. Hilferty (seven draws) and Fielder (six draws) rose to the occasion for U-32 in the circle, while Beauregard, Ognibene and Fielder all collected multiple ground balls amid slick conditions.
Ognibene competed for Vermont Academy the past two years before returning to U-32 for her senior season. The midfielder's combination of fitness, stick skills and field vision has been a welcome addition to a U-32 squad that was already returning most of its scoring power from last season.
"Megan has been incredible," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "She has such a great attitude, she's such a great athlete and she elevates the play around her. I think she's really helped bring our team together. It's such a gift to have her and she really brings things up to another level."
U-32 has outscored opponents 45-8 during its last three games after kicking off the season with a 16-7 loss to seven-time Division I champ South Burlington.
"Playing South Burlington definitely showed us what we need to work on," Fielder said. "So it was a good opener and it helps us prepare for other teams."
Returners Ella Neff, Aurelia Farnum and Turcotte have anchored U-32's defense during the past two weeks along with Ayla Dyer and Alexandra Pickel. Fuller's knack for standing tall in goal has also a been huge asset after she began playing the position in 2021.
"I started playing goalie my sophomore year because Cypress (Levitt), an upperclassmen, roped me into it," Fuller said. "She was like, 'You'd be really good.' And so I decided to give it a try."
Fuller stopped 14 shots against the Tide, matching her 14-save performance vs. Mount Mansfield during last week's 12-3 victory over the Cougars. Spaulding closed the gap to 5-2 with 10:08 left in Monday's first half, but Fuller stole the show the rest of the way to give her team a massive boost.
"Emily has stepped up so much this year - and we knew she would," Connor said. "She had an awesome season last year and she has just improved dramatically. She's dynamic, she's quick and she really can save anything. So it's really exciting to see her have such a huge game today. And she made a lot of saves at MMU too."
Paige Allen (two goals) led Spaulding's offense, while teammates Ruby Harrington, Bella Bevins, Halle Allen added one goal apiece. Goalie Maddie Churchill recorded seven saves for the Tide.
"Their goalie definitely helped control a lot of their balls down at the defensive end," Bevins said. "When we got shots, she was right on them. She had a quick stick."
Spaulding went 13-5 last season and earned its first semifinal appearance since 1998 by securing an 8-7 victory over Woodstock. The Tide gave undefeated Hartford one of its toughest tests of the season during the semis before falling short, 14-8.
"We're going to have a solid season and I think we have as good a chance as anybody," Pinard said. "Today wasn't our best showing out here. But we've played four games in six days, and three of them were in 80-degree heat. The girls are beat down right now and we've only had three practices outside on a lined field. We can make excuses all day-long. But at the end of the day, we're going to get better and we'll move forward from this. It's a learning experience."
Although the Tide have never won a lacrosse crown, many of the athletes on this year's roster have plenty of experience in championship situations. A handful of the athletes are fresh off an undefeated ice hockey season after competing for a program that has gone a combined 69-4-1 the past four years. Other members of the basketball squad recently made their second straight trip to the title game and compiled a record of 37-10 the past two seasons.
Coach Pinard is also relying heavily on several players who went 11-4-1 last fall in girls soccer and captured the Capital Division crown. The Granite City lacrosse squad also boasts field hockey standouts who made back-to-back semifinal appearances while going 26-5-1 during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
"We have a great combination of athletes on this team," Bevins said. "And once we get that gel and once we work together and have everybody back, I think we have a good chance of getting far."
Four of the U-32 players also made a deep playoff run last season in soccer while competing for Montpelier. Woodard, Turcotte, Fuller and Grace Nostrant helped MHS piece together a 14-3 season that ended with a 5-4 semifinal loss in a penalty-kick shootout vs. two-time defending champ Rice, which advanced to the final for the sixth year in a row.
"What's been really helpful is that we all played soccer together, so we know how to work together," Fuller said. "And the kids from U-32 have been really inviting and they're just great to work with overall."
Spaulding (2-2) will host Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (3-1) will travel to play defending D-II champ Hartford at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Hurricanes went a combined 31-2 the past two seasons and own an 19-game winning streak. Even though Hartford graduated 16 seniors last spring, early-season victories over Burlington, Brattleboro, St. Johnsbury and Vergennes confirmed that the rebuilding process has been relatively quick and painless.
"They're very well-coached," Connor said. "Heather (Hartford) runs a club team that a bunch of our kids are on. So we know who some of their best players are, which is helpful. They're always going to be a very good team, even though they lost a bunch of seniors. So we hope we'll be able to play with them and have a close game."
