EAST MONTPELIER — Longtime Norwich University Director of Athletics Derek Dunning recently accepted a new role as U-32 Athletic Director.
Washington Central Unified Union School District Interim Superintendent Jen Miller-Arsenault made the announcement Friday. Dunning will begin his duties July 1 after spending the last 12 years in the Norwich Athletic Communications office. He takes over for former U-32 AD Hank Van Orman.
“We are very excited to have Derek Dunning join us as our next Athletic Director,” U-32 principal Steven Delling-Pate said. “Derek’s communication background, personal student-athlete experience and his passion for sports make for a perfect combination.”
Dunning helped promote the Cadets’ 20 NCAA Division III varsity sports and led publicity efforts that resulted in Norwich being featured on ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays of the night five times. He also helped the Cadets’ Instagram account attract the seventh-most followers out of all NCAA Division III schools.
Dunning served as the host media relations director for over 15 NCAA Tournament contests, including the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship at Kreitzberg Arena. He was a member of the Norwich Hall of Fame selection committee and previously served on the Norwich Bicentennial Commemoration Student Life/Athletics Committee. From 2015-2018, he was on the NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Regional Ranking Committee.
The New York native previously served as the President of the Vermont Mid-State Coed Softball League in Waterbury for three years and is an active member of the Central Vermont recreational softball community.
Dunning graduated from SUNY-Oswego in 2009 with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism and an athletic coaching minor. Dunning was a three-year member of the Oswego State cross-country running team and interned with the Oswego State Hockey Blueline Club, assisting with marketing, media guide sales and game-day management. He also served as the USCHO.com Division III Women’s Hockey Correspondent from 2007-2013 and worked as a high school sports reporter for the Leader-Herald daily newspaper in Gloversville, N.Y., in 2010.
An avid runner, Dunning has run two marathons and eight half-marathons.
He ran the 2015 Boston Marathon in less than three hours to set a new personal record after hitting the qualifying time at the 2014 Vermont City Marathon in Burlington.
He resides in Northfield with his wife Nikki and their children Charlotte and Nash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.