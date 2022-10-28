Two months ago the U-32 boys and girls cross country running teams flexed their muscles at the Essex Invitational, throwing down the gauntlet early to confirm their intentions of making it a clean sweep at this year’s state meet.
But sometimes life can be unpredictable.
After beating Harwood by nearly 100 points in Essex, the Raider girls lost to Harwood on a sixth-runner tiebreaker at the U-32 Invitational and held off the Highlanders by a single point during last week’s NVAC Mountain Division Championships. Entering Saturday’s Division II championships in Thetford, the girls competition could easily turn into a dogfight that’s determined by the No. 5 runner from each Washington County school.
On the boys’ side, mighty U-32 began the season as a virtual shoe-in for its seventh straight championship. The Raiders became the first Vermont team in 30 years to win the New England Championships last fall and returned varsity standouts Cyrus Hansen, Wilder Brown, Sargent Burns and Taggert Schrader. Those four plus Tennessee Lamb all recorded top-12 results in the D-II competition at Essex, leading the Raiders to a 46-point victory over Montpelier and a 61-point win over Middlebury. Since then the Solons have defeated their cross-town rival twice, walking away with bragging rights at the Thetford Woods Trail Run and during last week’s league championships.
U-32 boys coach Andrew Tripp and Raider girls coach Meg Allison know that their runners will have to balance raw ambition with intelligent pacing in order to take home the top prize Saturday. Their teams will also have strong chances of qualifying for the upcoming New England Championships by placing among the top six schools out of all divisions, but the top priority is undeniably another state championship banner to raise in the gymnasium.
The Montpelier boys were the last team to beat the Raiders at the state meet when they triumphed in a thriller in 2015. This year MHS senior Avery Smart is the individual favorite to break the tape, while teammates Ezra Merrill-Triplett and Noah Rivera are both fully capable of delivering top-10 results. Rivera is a Harwood transfer who single-handedly made the Solons an overnight title contender. Luke Murphy Sam Brondyke, Jay Borland and Oliver Laxer have also stepped up for the Solons, who won their first title in 1986.
U-32 hasn’t competed with all of its top guns for most of the season and was led by Hansen, Burns and Lamb at the NVAC Championships. If Schrader, Brown and Wyatt Malloy can complement that trio, the Raiders could lock up their seventh straight crown with ease. Their strength was on full display during the season-opening meet when they beat all of the Division I schools in Essex, posting a winning margin of 23 points.
Middlebury could be a dark horse in the title conversation, led by Baxter Harrington, Ben Seaton and Baker Nelson. The Tigers won their last title a dozen years ago and have been steadily progressing over the course of the fall.
Harwood is the reigning D-II girls champ and has captured top honors during 11 of the past 13 state meets. U-32 triumphed on a sixth-runner tiebreaker in 2017 and also placed first in 2020.
Longtime Highlanders coach John Kerrigan had his doubts at the start of the season, acknowledging that it could be a race for second place behind the high-powered Raiders. And his suspicions were reinforced when U-32 finished 12 points behind D-I powerhouse CVU at the Essex Invitational. U-32 beat Harwood by 95 points in Essex, but then Harwood stunned the Raiders by defeating them at their home invitational a few weeks later.
Kerrigan has coached Harwood for 44 seasons and owns 47 state titles between cross country (15), Nordic skiing (five) and track and field (27). He is three championships away from tying the all-time mark of former U-32 coach Mark Chaplin. Last week Kerrigan’s Army put up a valiant fight against the Raiders, falling by a single point at the final NVAC meet.
The 1-2 punch of Charlie Flint and Julia Thurston will give HU a major boost at the state meet. Teammates Heidi Haraldsen, Maisi Franke, Pippa Diller, Hazel Lillis and Elizabeth Spina have also excelled for the Highlanders.
U-32’s Ginger Long and Amy Felice will attempt to stay with — or ahead of — Flint and Thurston near the front of the pack. Considering that the Raiders and Highlanders were separated by a combined one point during the U-32 Invitational and NVAC Championships, every point will be crucial Saturday. Jane Miller-Arsenault, Madison Beaudoin, Claire Serrano, Avery Ryan and Olivia Serrano provide a strong supporting cast for the East Montpelier school, which has also been dominant during the past decade in Nordic skiing and track and field.
