DUXBURY - Three goals and two assists by Tanum Nelson guided the No. 2 Harwood girls soccer team to Saturday's 10-2 victory over No. 7 Lamoille in the Division II quarterfinals.
The Highlanders opened the season with a 9-0 victory over the Lancers and built a 5-0 halftime lead in the rematch. Goalies Poppy Woods and Sara Bartolomei made a combined three saves for HU, which will host No. 3 U-32 (9-1) in Wednesday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal. Harwood (9-0) is eyeing its first perfect season in program history after placing runner-up being Rice last fall.
"Lamoille is very athletic and they play very hard," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "You have to be on your game to make sure they don't start to run. You have to move the ball and pass it around, because they work so hard. It was key to go up early and key for us to control the ball."
Emma Ravelin tallied two goals and one assist in the victory. Louisa Thomsen also scored twice, while Tessa Jernigan, Quinn Nelson and Ashley Proteau added one goal apiece for the Highlanders.
"Ashley is playing as a trailing mid and she's really coming on," Vasseur said. "As a freshman we put so much pressure on her to go forward and score. But she would rather get an assist than score. She sees the field incredibly well but she doesn't always want to be going up. She has really blossomed this season and that position fits her perfectly. She distributes and she runs the field for the whole game. And that allows the attacking players to do their thing. She locks down the center of the field for us."
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 4, Milton 0
EAST MONTPELIER - Caroline Kirby scored four times in 18 minutes Saturday, transforming a tight Division II quarterfinal into a lopsided victory.
The No. 3 Raiders (9-1) will travel to play No. 2 Harwood (9-0) in Wednesday's 2 p.m. semifinal. The No. 6 Yellowjackets end the season at 7-3. Goalie Evie Moore recorded six saves during her team's seventh shutout of the season.
"We didn't control the ball or midfield in the first half," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "They're good at getting numbers around the ball and we couldn't spread the field enough. Evie had a great save and we also had a few good chances before halftime. And in the second half we made a couple adjustments."
The Yellowjackets and Raiders headed into halftime locked in a scoreless tie. Milton goalie Sara Ambrose (nine saves) denied U-32 at the start of the second half, but Kirby couldn't be held down for long. The reigning Times Argus Player of the Year scored in the 50th minute on a Claire Obeldobel assist to get the ball rolling.
"It wasn't like there was a second defender on Caroline, so she was able to get in behind their back line," Towne said. "On the first goal, she got through and they were flat and she just walked in. And we did a better job of putting balls on feet in the second half and opened up their defense. We did a good job of getting possession through midfield and then finding isolation."
Ireland Hayes set up Kirby for a 2-0 lead before Obeldobel notched another assist for a 3-0 advantage. Kirby recorded the natural hat trick in less than seven minutes and capped the scoring on an unassisted effort in the 68th minute.
Harwood and U-32 did not face each other during the regular season. Last year Kirby scored three goals to help the Raiders rally past the Highlanders, 3-1, in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.