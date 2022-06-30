GREENSBORO, N.C. – An Adamant native who helped U-32 girls lacrosse get off the ground two decades ago will take over a rebuilding project at Guilford College.
The Quakers hired Jordan (Clodfelter) Bowers as their new head coach 14 years after the star scorer graduated from the Division III school. She will lead a squad that finished 5-12 overall last season and was 1-7 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"It means a lot to come back since Guilford has always felt like home," Bowers said. "So for me, it's like a homecoming. I loved my time at Guilford and I am thrilled to be coming back."
Bowers returns to Guilford after leading the women's lacrosse program at Catawba College for eight seasons from 2012 through 2020. Between Catawba and Guilford, she was an assistant coach at U-32.
"I'm pleased to welcome Jordan Bowers as the new head coach of women's lacrosse at Guilford," Guildford Director of Athletics Bill Foti. "She has a proven track record with 12 years of collegiate coaching experience, including eight as a head coach. Also, as a Guilford alum and highly decorated All-ODAC athlete, she brings a unique perspective to our athletic department. This experience should make for a smooth transition for both our team and our recruiting efforts."
The 2004 U-32 graduate played for former U-32 coaches Jim Segar and Mike Gaydos. She was a two-year captain and two-year All-State selection who led the Raiders to winning records and Division II semifinal appearances in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
As a high school senior, she was the second-highest scorer in Vermont with 66 goals to go along with 20 assists. She scored eight goals in a quarterfinal game vs. Lamoille as a senior before the Raiders were eliminated by Mount Mansfield.
She ended her varsity career in the Green Mountain State as the Raiders' record-holder for goals (102) and points (149). Those marks were later broken as U-32 turned into a perennial Division II title threat, claiming championships in 2006, 2014 and 2018.
Bowers was an Exercise and Sports Sciences major at Guilford, where she started every game of her varsity career. She earned all-conference honors all four years and was a Second Team selection twice. A lethal force on attack, she broke through as the program's second-highest assist contributor and ranked fifth for goals.
Her statistics are still near the top of the all-time list, as she currently ranks 10th in career points, 11th in goals and seventh in assists. In 2006, she was a Team USA member for the Down Under Challenge and was part of the National Tournament in 2005 on the Southeast Super Region Team.
Bowers was an assistant coach at Pfeiffer University from 2010-12 and an assistant coach for Guilford from 2009-10. Over eight seasons, Bowers led Catawba to a 62-65 record. She helped the Indians claim two South Atlantic Conference tournament appearances and fueled a semifinal run in 2018. Bowers coached three SAC Freshman of the Year honorees and over 42 All-Conference members.
Bowers will work at Guilford alongside second-year assistant coach Becki Haislip, who graduated from the college in 1999.
"I've talked to Becki Haislip and it was great to catch up," Bowers said. "Her and I have worked numerous times together, so it is exciting to work with her once again. I've talked to all the players and they seem excited. We are just excited to get back to campus and get started."
