THETFORD - The U-32 girls haunted two-time defending champ Harwood on Saturday, winning the Division II cross-country running state championship by 13 points.
Coach Mark Chaplin and his team claimed their 14th title, matching the boys program for trophies. A tactical race turned in U-32's favor at the midway point when the Raiders managed to hang with Harwood's No. 2 runner, Julia Thurston. After surviving "Morty's Monster" and heading down toward the finish chute, five Raiders crossed the line within 59 seconds of each other.
The close grouping overwhelmed the Highlanders, who captured 10 of the previous 11 championships. Senior May Lamb paced U-32 by finishing third in 20 minutes, 32.9 seconds. Amy Felice (fifth, 21:12.8), Shams Ferver (sixth, 21:24.6), Addy Budliger (seventh, 21:27.4) and Lana Page (eighth, 21:31.6) also scored points for the Raiders. In case things went to a tiebreaker, U-32 No. 6 runner Jane Miller-Arsenault (ninth, 21:32.4) made sure to give her team the edge.
"We've been working at this exact thing for the last year," U-32 coach Mark Chaplin said. "Running together as a tight group and running at a pace that would be competitive with Harwood, because they left us behind last year. We've upped our training and the girls are right there together and trying to keep up from workout to workout. We work in tempo runs and fun runs, trying to find a pace that everyone can keep up with. The overarching goal of the last year has been running together as a tight pack, and bringing that tight pack up to a competitive pace. And I've been seeing it in practices for quite some time."
Ava Thurston won the D-II championship for the third straight year, breaking the tape in 19:40.1. Julia Thurston (fourth, 21:10.1), Britta Zetterstrom (10th, 21:39.8), Mckenna Paxman (11th, 21:51) and Caelyn McDonough (16th, 22:14.2) rounded out the Highlanders' top five. Harwood edged U-32 by a single point earlier in the season but couldn't match the Raiders' depth in the rematch.
"We haven't had any meets against Harwood since the first one of the year," Chaplin said. "That meet we had some injury issues and whatnot that we've before working on. We weren't as grouped in that meet as we were in practice, or in subsequent races. I knew we could run as a group, and you can't let three Harwood runners get in front of you You have to battle the second one if you want to have a chance, and the goal was to run with Julia: Beat her if you can, but just stay with Julia. And we hadn't seen her since the beginning of the year. So the open question was: Were we fast enough to do that?"
U-32 captured five straight titles from 1995-99 and broke up Harwood's eight-year title run in 2017. Chaplin also led the team to championships in 1980, 1982, 1983, 1987, 1988, 2005 and 2006.
