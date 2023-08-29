EAST MONTPELIER — Central Vermont fans starving for some Friday Night Lights will get their fill of football a day early this week.
U-32 kicks off the season at 7 p.m. Thursday with a home game under the lights against Colchester. The Raiders are shooting for some big improvements after last year’s 1-7 campaign, and they actually own a one-game winging streak after closing out last season with a 20-19 victory over Spaulding.
Nearly half of U-32’s roster is made up of players from surrounding schools, thanks to a cooperative arrangement through the Vermont Principals’ Association. The Raiders’ roster includes seven athletes from Northfield, five players from Harwood and three from Montpelier. The VPA also gave the green light for one Williamstown and one Cabot player to compete for U-32.
The Lakers were a Division I program for over a decade before dropping down to D-II last year. The 2022 Lakers wound up with a 4-5 record after suffering a 21-14 loss to Brattleboro.
Returning All-State players Hunter Bove and Daniel Yaeger lead the Raiders’ senior class along with Rhys Cadorette, Jacob Crawford, Shane Curtin and Carl Wendel. A 10-player junior crew features All-State punter and inside linebacker Aiden Boyd as well as John Widener, Conner Allen, Nate Beebe, Cal Boyd, Evan Coates, Liam Sirvent, Landon Giroux, Luke Hamel and Cooper Nelson.
Second-year starting quarterback Charlie Fitzpatrick headlines a massive group of 16 sophomores. He will suit up alongside classmates Caleb Brigham, Elliot Caswell, Owen Cheney, Drew Frostick, Ethan Garrison, Que Horace, Cedar John, Brady Knapp, Kadence McAllister, Houston Pape, Joshua Pearson, Malcolm Rose, Ryan Thompson, Colton Wild and Malachi Wynter. The freshmen competing for time will be Adam Baker, Jesse Carst, Theodore Chamberlain, Kayden Flood, Grayson Garcia, Madden Giroux, Gavin Haines, Kane Knapp, Ethan Lacroix, Kobe Merced, Zayn Neddo and Jackson Stoner.
The graduation of All-State selections Ismael Cruz, Cal Davis, Tae Rossmassler and Cross Gariboldi left a big void in the lineup for second-year Raiders coach Kevin Richards. U-32 will also attempt to pick up the pieces after standout Michael Mallett and All-State defensive lineman Eddie Sayers chose not to compete this year.
The D-II Raiders will lean heavily on the production of returners like Bove, Yeager and Aiden Boyd as they begin the rebuilding process. U-32 will head to Spaulding for a rivalry game Sept. 8., and then a home game Sept. 17 against Lyndon will be followed by a Sept. 22 contest at Bellows Falls. The Raiders will return home Sept. 29 to host Mount Mansfield and then will welcome North Country for a Senior Night battle Oct. 6. U-32 will wrap up the regular season with an Oct. 13 game at Fair Haven and an Oct. 21 clash at Oxbow.
All of U-32’s games will start at 7 p.m., except for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Olympians. The Raiders’ JV team will take on Mount Abraham and North Country twice in addition to playing Lyndon, Mount Mansfield and Lamoille. U-32’s coaching staff also includes Christopher Caderette, Cooper Bushey, Steve Sheeler, Ben Lozier, Drew Junkins, Les Stoner and Dennis Hill.
Some good news for D-II title hopefuls is that defending champ Mount Anthony is moving up to D-I along with Brattleboro. Meanhwhile, former D-III squads Milton, Mount Abraham and Rice are all making the jump up to D-II. The other teams fighting for a spot in the eight-team D-II playoffs are Bellows Falls, Colchester, Fair Haven, Lyndon, Mount Mansfield, North Country and Spaulding.
Bellows Falls has advanced to the semifinals for 10 straight years, making seven title appearances during that span. Fair Haven is a six-time champ that’s only had a handful of losing seasons in the past 25 years. The Terriers carried a 10-0 record into last year’s final before suffering a 24-17 loss to Mount Anthony. The Slaters advanced to the semifinals last season and finished at 7-3.
Here are some preseason questions for Richards, whose squad geared up for the season with scrimmages against South Burlington and Essex last week:
TA: What would you say about last year’s senior class and leading the team through the 2020 Covid year with the 7-on-7 format?
Richards: “They were awesome and we certainly miss those guys. But one of the nice things about teaching and coaching is you get a new batch of kids and you get to figure it out. And hopefully we can put some things together with the young guys that we have. Last year we had a freshman starting quarterback, so he’s back as the elderly sophomore. We’re still really young and we still have a good group of seniors, so we’re excited about that.”
TA: With Charlie, did it seem a little bit like baptism by fire with him being one of the few starting freshman quarterbacks in the state?
Richards: “Yeah, he was one of the few (freshmen) that I knew of and he saw a ton of time. It was trial by fire and we struggled up front to run the football, and that hurts a young quarterback. So this year we’ve made some adjustments and hopefully we’ll be able to block it up better for him. And then, ultimately, we’ll ride him. He played really well in our scrimmage on Friday and is just a really good player and a good leader. He’s really even-keeled and a kid that has a bright future.”
TA: Technically you’re not supposed to have a final score with scrimmages, but were there some good takeaways or observations about things you could work on?
Richards: “We’re always working on assignments and making sure our kids know how to play the game. I always say to them that they should play more Madden and watch games on Saturdays and Sundays. But I thought we looked good. We were a little more physical up front and we moved the ball. We scored big plays, but also in short-yardage situations — so that was good. And then defensively we were tackling better than we have, so hopefully we can keep that rolling.”
TA: You have double-digit sophomores on the team and they’re some pretty big boys. Any thoughts on that class?
Richards: “We’ve got some good sophomores up front and everybody is working hard and they’re challenging each other. We always say that the depth chart is never set. So if you want to go take a position, go and get it. And that competition is nice. We’ve been able to compete both in practice and then in scrimmages and things like that. That completive edge is something we can build internally and hopefully it pays off on Thursday night.”
TA: You guys have 40-plus players on the roster. How is that going to shake out with bubble players and JV?
Richards: “Because we’re young, some of those swing players that were maybe one week they’re on JV, the next week they were varsity guys, I think that’s a little bit more set. But we’re hoping that those young guys can get experience. We have seven games lined up for our JV and that’s a huge experience for those kids. And then the scrimmages are great because they’re playing fast and you put kids in different positions. And our JV scrimmage was one of the bright spots: They were running around like crazy and it seemed like they were doing different positions on every single play. So we were just really happy with the turnout of the young guys. And the guys we have back just have another year under their belt. We’re still young, but hopefully it will pay off.”
TA: What would you say about integrating the multiple schools and kids who may have been rivals in different sports before coming here?
Richards: “I think that’s a great opportunity and it’s a small-town Vermont kind of thing. They all know each other and they’re all competitive outside of here, so it takes some time coming together in August. But last Saturday we went up to Waterbury to Dac Rowe Fields and were helping cleaning that up. And that was a great team-building experience. We were all dirty and didn’t have to be there. But we were all there smiling and having a good time. So just doing things like that is really important to me and important to our team and our coaches too. We emphasize that a lot: of bringing it together for a short period in fall. … And we were really proud of the work. It was fun. We pressure-washed the pavilion and dug up the silt in the playground and we were able to rerake it. We did some good work and we were proud of the guys.”
TA: Were either the U-32 kids or other players doing some semi-organized stuff in the offseason?
Richards: “Yeah, we’re trying to implement a weight-lifting program — and over the winter we had a couple sessions going and they were really great. And the summertime workouts, that’s an emphasis on strength and conditioning that I’ve tried to implement. It’s an emphasis on building strength and it’s good for injury prevention, it’s good for camaraderie. So we spend a lot of time in the weight room and we’re trying to really grow that.”
TA: Football guys like Tae Rossmassler and Cal Davis won one of the greatest hockey championships last year and won again for lacrosse last spring. Was there a little bit of contagious success there?
Richards: “Hopefully, because we struggled last year. But those guys were gamers — and sometimes that phrase gets tossed around a little too casually. Because what we really need is guys to come out and practice every day as hard as they can. I think we’ve got a group of kids where every day we’re practicing really, really hard. And, come game time, they like to turn it up and compete a little bit. So in terms of missing those guys, we definitely are going to miss their productivity. But we’ve got a good group to move on.”
TA: Looking at the most challenging games, Southern Vermont has been so dominant. So what would you say about Fair Haven and Bellows Falls and just trying to keep it close against those teams?
Richards: “Those two teams are obviously on the radar for being really good. But I’m going to give you a coach answer, though: I’ve only been thinking about Colchester. It’s just a lot. We’re breaking down film and there’s so many clips. So Colchester is the focus.”
TA: Last year there were a lot of games that ended in a lopsided score. But did it seem like some of them actually came down to a couple turnovers or a couple fourth-and-goal situations where you missed out?
Richards: “Last year we never put together four quarters. It might have been like the first quarter was OK and the fourth quarter was decent. But the second and third quarter we really struggled — or some version of that. So our motto this year is: Finish. Keep going, everything you’ve got, every single play. That’s what I say: Compete in practice, compete in the weight room, compete when we go up to Dac Rowe field to see who can pick up the most buckets — that sort of thing. And the kids have done a good job of that. So we’re hoping that will help translate into a more consistent approach to four quarters.”
TA: Are there any likely players who have stood out at positions with special teams?
Richards: “Aiden Boyd is a great football player. He’s a physical kid, but probably his best asset is his punting. Dan Yeager and Hunter Bove are back there catching kicks. Those guys are seniors and they’re good athletes and we’ll trust them to make plays.”
TA: What are one or two strengths of your team, either compared to last year or compared to other teams?
Richards: “I think our perimeter players are back and our most productive players from last year are back. Dan Yeager had a couple touchdowns, Hunter Bove had a couple touchdowns, Charlie was throwing it to them. So those guys are back and we just have to ride them. And then hopefully our O-line can pick up and protect the quarterback and we can run the football.”