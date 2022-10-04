EAST MONTPELIER - U-32's eight-game winning streak was on the line Tuesday as the Raiders faced off against one of the top field hockey midfielders in the Vermont and a Montpelier attack averaging nearly four goals per game.
An opportunistic shot by Caitlyn Fielder 88 seconds into the first quarter eased any jitters, reinforcing U-32's position atop the Central Vermont pecking order.
Fielder scored again with 46 seconds left in the opening half to help her squad top the Solons, 4-2. Sophie Martel and Maria Stephani also tallied goals for the Raiders, whose 9-1 start to the season is uncannily similar to last year. During both campaigns U-32 kicked things off with a close loss to Hartford before piecing together a jaw-dropping run of undefeated play.
The Raiders' 2021 squad carried a 14-game unbeaten streak into the semifinals, and this year's squad could easily run to table for the remainder of the regular season. The potential for a 13-1 record entering the Division II playoffs would match the school's 2012 squad and rival the 12-0-2 2004 team as the most impressive in program history. The Raiders finished 11-3-3 during their only championship season in 1995.
While U-32 fielded full junior varsity teams most years, a bare-bones roster this fall features strictly varsity action with little to no subs during the past few weeks. Luckily for coach Dillon Burns, six returners from last year comprise one of the strongest core of athletes in the state.
"Given that we have newer players playing defense and the sweeper position, our mids are just holding on to offense and defense for our whole team up and down the field," Burns said. "I thought Maria Stephani's goal was gorgeous… That was a huge goal and so well-executed. It was basically a one-time redirection. Maria has incredible stick skills - and because she's such a defensive player, we mostly see that on defense. We are wanting to get her in the circle more because we know that she's capable of doing things like that."
U-32 had an advantage in the statistical categories against MHS but spent several lengthy stretches scrambling defensively, especially in the first and fourth quarters. Raider goalie Linnea Darrow stopped nine shots, while Montpelier's Izabelle Shrout made 21 saves. The Raiders outshot the Solons 27-10 and held an 11-7 edge on corners. Carragen Walke and Eli Muller scored for the Solons, with Isabelle Gil tallying an assist.
"It was very back and forth, but I think our defense did really well," Muller said. "Specifically, Izzy Shrout had 21 saves and that was a career-high. And a new player to our team - Milou (Haegens) - this was her first game. And she really stood out and was able to get back on defense. Fayina Martin did really well on defense and Finley Torrens-Martin and Emery Richardson did very well - as always. And then Emily Tringe was able to take it up the side."
Kynsie Amato, Breannah Merrill and Nadeen Abu Saleh started on defense for U-32, which has recorded four shutouts. Burns acknowledged that it was going to be a tough task to hold Montpelier scoreless and was happy to escape with a victory in the high-scoring affair.
"Eli is so strong and we were very nervous about playing Eli," Burns said. "His stick skills are just incredible, the way he can weave through traffic. I thought his goal was absolutely gorgeous. Linnea said she couldn't even see it because the shot had such power - it was just a rocket."
U-32 was awarded a corner in the opening minute and Stephani inserted the ball to Fielder at the top of the circle. A pass to Beauregard on the left side led to a scoring bid that was broken up by Montpelier's Emery Richardson and Ella Averbeck. Fielder followed up the play by lifting a long-range shot just past the leg pads of Shrout to send the ball inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.
"Caitlyn's stick-handling skills were so amazing - and those bursts of speed that she had working through traffic," Burns said. "I thought she competed against Eli really well on 1-on-1 balls and she just had an awesome game."
Montpelier controlled possession for the majority of play during the middle of the first quarter before the Raiders cashed in on a counterattack with 4:23 on the clock. Beauregard circled around the right portion of the circle and lifted a cross to the far post. Martel made a low-key move around her defender and raised her stick into the air at the perfect time to bury the point-blank shot.
"Sophie is such an incredible finisher," Burns said. "With the combo of either Cailtyn or Natalie or Kiki (Hayward) just slamming it into the corner, Sophie has excellent hand-eye coordination and she's just able to touch it in over and over again. She's been in the right place at the right time, but also just really had that coordination to knock it in. And it was a really high pass, so that was a good example of that."
Montpelier closed the gap to 2-1 with 11:05 left in the second quarter. Muller advanced the ball on the right side of the field and delivered a centering pass to a pack of players in front of the goal mouth. After U-32 denied several scoring attempts, Walke's persistence paid off to trim the deficit to make it 2-1. Hayward barely missed the target a minute later at the opposed end and then Montpelier's Charlotte Oemeuller silenced U-32's offense with a power-packed clearance.
Hayward's determined play on the right side helped U-32 tally its third goal with 46 seconds left in the second quarter. The multi-year starting goalie continued her seamless transition to a field player by setting up Fielder for a close-range goal following a string of attempted clearances by the Solons.
Montpelier struggled to create many offensive chances in the third quarter, but Shrout was at her best to keep the Raiders scoreless for the 15-minute stretch. Beauregard hammered a close-range shot wide of the right post at the start of the quarter. A few minutes later, Walke generated her team's best scoring opportunity of the quarter on the right side but missed the mark by a matter of inches.
U-32 earned three straight corners near the end of the quarter, putting all the pressure on Shrout and Montpelier's defense. Torrens-Martin used her body to block a hard shot by Fielder and then Muller denied the third penalty-corner bid by dispossessing the Raiders and sparking a quick transition in the opposite direction. Shrout blocked another shot at the start of the fourth quarter, but with 13:19 remaining Stephani extended the lead to 4-1.
Fayina Martin stepped up for MHS with 6:17 on the clock by making a goal-saving block outside the left post. Shrout denied a high-velocity shot from Fielder a few seconds later before Muller scored the final goal on a Gil assist with 3:02 left to play.
"It's hard just mentally going in knowing that they're a division above us," Muller said of the Raiders. "But at least in the fourth quarter we were able to play our game and not be nervous about how they're a league higher."
The Solons have scored in seven out of eight games, averaging 3.5 goals per contests. Tringe, Walke and Maaika Samsom have been go-to finishers all fall, taking some pressure off Muller after Montpelier struggled to find its finishing touch for many years.
"They're the high scorers," Muller said. "Having someone else who can finish is very relieving and also just fantastic to see - and to see the program growing. ...Scoring is always great and other teams are seeing us as competition finally this year."
The Raiders called a timeout midway through the final quarter for the second straight game and relied on an all-hands-on-deck approach to finish the job. Some of U-32's offensive stars tracked back defensively to help seal the deal at the end.
"Natalie's hustle on offense is amazing," Burns said. "And actually she had a really key play in the fourth quarter on defense. I think she sensed that we were lagging a little in terms of defensive energy and marking. And she swooped into our defensive circle and stripped the ball away from Emily Tringe in the left corner. Emily had a really nice run and Natalie came in and pulled it out to our right side. And that was just a 110% effort moment for Natalie, as usual."
U-32 won four its games by at least seven goals, so Burns was happy to compete in a closely contested matchup prior to playoffs. The Raiders will close out the regular season with contests against Stowe, Harwood, North Country, St. Johnsbury and MIlton.
"Overall I was just really impressed with Montpelier's speed, stick skills, passing, their offensive momentum when they got the ball and their transition play," Burns said. "I was thrilled to be able to play them because it was really a challenge for us. In the first quarter, they were dominating us. All over the field, they challenged us and it was a really competitive game."
Burns singled out Zoe Hilferty as a key cog in Tuesday's victory, especially considering the lack of bench players available.
"Knowing how strong Montpelier's stick skills were and knowing who are current lineup is, we really had to be strategic with when and how we dealt with breakaways," Burns said. "And Zoe made a lot of really smart decisions about when to disrupt the play and when to channel or when to block tackle. She showed a lot of effort and leadership out there."
Montpelier (4-4) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Friday. U-32 (8-1) will travel to play Stowe the same day. The Raiders currently trail Hartford (6-0-1) and Woodstock (7-0-1) in the D-II rankings. Spaulding (8-1), Otter Valley (6-3), Mount Abraham (4-2-1) and Burr & Burton (6-3) are also vying for one of the top seeds for the D-II tourney.
"We could land anywhere No. 1-8 in D-II and know we're going to face a pretty hard game," Burns said. "It takes the pressure off in some ways. Because wherever we fall, we're going to be playing a really good team. I'm excited about playing Stowe because they have some players with some really good stick skills. I'm not taking Stowe for granted at all."
