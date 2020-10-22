EAST MONTPELIER — Strong starts have not been U-32’s trademark this year, but the Raiders kicked some old habits during Thursday’s Division II quarterfinal.
Natalie Beauregard scored 54 seconds into the first quarter and doubled the lead four minutes later, helping her third-seeded team advance to the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Spaulding. Goalie Kiki Hayward made seven stops for the Raiders, including a few aggressive kick saves that took the wind out of Spaulding’s sails.
“Most of the games this season, we’ve scored in the third quarter or gained momentum as the game goes along,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “And this was a good learning experience for us that you never know how the rest of the game is going to go, so take advantage of any scoring opportunity you have. If you do it in the first couple minutes, even if you don’t get another goal, you still have that the whole game. …And the one edge that we had (today) was the ability to control the pace of the game.”
U-32 (6-2) earned its sixth straight victory and punched a ticket to the semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Raiders will return to action at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 2 Burr & Burton (6-1) and No. 7 Otter Valley (4-3-2).
“In the beginning I was kind of down about having lost two games in a row,” Hayward said. “But I feel really happy right now with a six-game winning streak and I feel pretty comfortable.”
The Raiders dispossessed the Crimson Tide in the opening seconds and leading scorer Caitlyn Fielder quickly fired off a shot from the right side. The ball bounced off a Spaulding defender, but Fielder kept the play alive near the end line by crossing the ball toward a pile of teammates and opponents near the goal. Beauregard timed the service perfectly with a no-nonsense finishing touch, giving the home crowd an early treat on the sunny afternoon.
“When we got it down there, it crossed over and it went through one of our players,” Beauregard said. “And I was able to tap it in as the goalie was far out on the other side. It was kind of a lucky shot, but it ended up good and deep.”
Beauregard made it 2-0 with 10:04 left in the first quarter, forcing Spaulding to play from behind for the next 50 minutes.
“We definitely set the tone in the first five minutes — that was huge,” Burns said. “And the whole rest of the Spaulding was really strong and we were just clinging to that lead.”
Natalie Beauregard now has six goals and two assists this fall, while her older sister Alaina has four goals and two assists. Fielder leads the team with eight goals and four assists.
“The three of us have a flow,” Natalie Beauregard said. “And if one of us didn’t get it in, the other one would be right there ready to pounce.”
Ruby Harrington closed the gap to 2-1 with 7:26 left in the first quarter. Hayward booted away an initial shot by Harrington on a breakaway outside the right post. Unfortunately for U-32, the Tide freshman knocked a second-chance shot into the back of the cage.
Spaulding earned two penalty corners with no time left in the second quarter, only to watch Hayward and the Raiders stand tall again. The Tide outshot U-32 5-2 in the first half and held an 8-3 advantage on offensive corners.
“When they scored those two goals early, it definitely changed the momentum of the game,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. “It was very similar to when we played them earlier this season, and I feel like we outplayed them again. But when we had our scoring opportunities, we had a lot of balls just over the end line that we just couldn’t get in the net. We had a multiple crosses — it was just the finish that was the struggle today. The drive was certainly there, but the hits were a little too much to stop.”
Spaulding’s Samantha Donahue showed off her power in the second half, repeatedly firing blistering shots toward the target. She hammered a low bid inches wide of the left post at the start of the third quarter, putting U-32’s defense on high alert. A few minutes later U-32’s Peyton Smith swept in to thwart a breakaway opportunity by Ashley Morrison.
“Peyton Smith and Ayla Dyer were incredible at getting the ball out of the circle constantly,” Natalie Beauregard said. “Over and over again, they were getting it us to us forwards and other middies. We definitely relied on them this game.”
Fielder and Burgess covered lots of ground in the midfield, chipping in offensively and defensively at crucial moments. Fielder delivered a low, right-to-left cross midway through the third quarter that was denied by Tide netminder Abigail Geno (five saves) during a chaotic scramble at the goal line. Fielder tracked back to her team’s defensive third at the end of the quarter, making a goal-saving block on a laser by Donahue.
“Sam Donahue moves the ball really well and has good, strong drives,” Lord said.
Spaulding kept the pressure on at the start of the final quarter, but U-32 eventually pushed the ball across midfield and created some chances of its own. The Tide were forced to play short-handed for the third time with 6:20 remaining, dealing a big blow to their comeback hopes.
Donahue delivered a well-struck cross from the left corner with 1:40 left to play, sending the ball flying past a few U-32 defenders. Smith and Spaulding’s Lily Tewksbury charged toward the pass at the near post, causing a last-second ricochet that sent the ball bouncing across the goal line. Hayward never panicked, standing her ground with Spaulding’s Hanna King perched at the far post. The ball stayed out of the goal by a matter of inches, allowing the Raiders to breathe a huge sigh of relief before the final buzzer sounded.
“Hannah King is a threat,” Burns said. “She can take the ball and quickly turn, and she got nice shots off today. Spaulding is in really great shape and their conditioning allows them to do a lot for 60 minutes throughout the game. But those last few shots, I had a lot of faith in Kiki. When we had a good run with three or four minutes left, I felt the team’s confidence return. We had a corner and we had 25-yard hits in. And a sense of urgency returned where it was like, ‘We can do this. We can hold out and win this game.’”
Spaulding finished with a 17-5 advantage on penalty corners and kept things tense until the end. Hayward was content to sit back and watch her team attack for long stretches in the first half, but after the break she worked non-stop to prevent overtime.
“We had possession in the first half more on their side,” Hayward said. “But then in the second (half) we just kind of switched, so they had possession most of the time. It was a little bit more stressful because of that, but we did great.”
Spaulding committed 15 more fouls than U-32 during their first meeting and piled up six minutes of penalty time in the rematch. The Crimson Tide (3-4) will graduate seniors Kiernan Krasofski, Isabelle Druzba and Olivia Rousse.
“It’s such a weird season and we didn’t have the usual time to prepare and get to know each other as a team as much as we normally would,” Lord said. “So I definitely think that impacts things. But the taste of everything that we got this year is going to bring a whole different team next year. I foresee Spaulding being a force in the years to come.”
If Burr & Burton prevails Saturday, the Raiders will head to Manchester for Tuesday’s semifinal on a turf field.
“It’s going to be a lot different if we’re playing on turf because we’ve never played on it,” Natalie Beauregard said. “But we’ll get the hang of it.”
