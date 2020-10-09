The U-32 boys and CVU girls threw down the gauntlet with strong early-season results and are at the top of the heap for the first power rankings of 2020.
The Redhakws combine front-runners with incredible depth, making them a nightmare for all the rest to deal with on the trails. Coach Scott Bliss and his racers have rattled off 11 consecutive championships and are clear the team to beat in Division I this fall.
Harwood coach John Kerrigan has led his squad to championships 10 of the past 11 seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. The Highlanders hold down the No. 2 overall ranking this week after narrowly beating D-II rival U-32 at the SeaHornet Invite. Harwood boasts the state’s top runner in Ava Thurston, and she is backed up by a strong young squad.
The U-32 girls hold down the No. 3 spot following a solid race at the Sea Hornet Invite. BFA-St. Albans made a big early statement with two strong performances, proving that summer mileage pays off in the fall. The Comets are the only D-I team that has even come close to CVU in the last few years. Essex holds down the No. 5 position with perhaps the strongest 1-2 punch in the state with Scarlet Stimson and Natalie Preston.
South Burlington is a very young and dangerous team that has yet to compete at full strength. Burlington is in striking distance to crack the top 6 if the Seahorses can deliver an improved performance. St. Johnsbury has had some solid results so far, led by Merrick Hemond. Mount Mansfield and Burr & Burton round out the top 10, with Bellow Falls poised to crash the party if the Cougars or Bulldogs slow down a bit.
Bellows Falls standout Abigail Broadley and Rice top gun Emily Bloom could content for top individual hours along with Stimson, Preston, Hemond, Thurston and CVU’s Alicia Veronneau.
On the boys’ side, No. 1 U-32 and No. 2 CVU opened the season where they ended 2019. The Raiders used a very tight pack to win the SeaHornet Invite against many of the traditional powers. Coach Andrew Tripp was happy to see his top five runners all finish within 24 seconds of each other, with six Raiders cracking the top 10.
The four-time defending D-II champs have been bolstered by the emergence of Jacob Miller-Arsenault, a senior who finished third in 16 minutes, 58 seconds. Miller-Arsenault was a solid JV runner for the previous two years before making a big transformation over the last year. He shaved more than 90 seconds off his previous personal record for a 5-kilometer course to suddenly join an exclusive list of Vermont’s top runners.
The Redhawks were led by Caleb Nye’s second-place finish in 16:48. CVU’s top six runners all boasted top-25 results.
While the top two teams opened the season far ahead of the rest of the competition, the battle for the No. 3 spot is tight between Burlington, BFA-St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Essex.
The Hornets will benefit from a potentially dominant top runner with Brady Martisus, who was in a league of his own while winning the SeaHornet in 15:56. St Johnsbury veterans Evan Thorton-Sherman and Hale Boyden up front could challenge the top teams up front, but the Hilltoppers will need some in-season improvement from their No. 3, 4 and 5 runners if they are to move up significantly.
Burlington and BFA-St. Albans are also potentially dangerous teams. Their No. 3-5 runners are only a minute away from putting their teams into contention for the top spots.
South Burlington has has two impressive standouts in Vaughn Larkin and Patrick Sweeny. Woodstock is led by Riley Shepherd, who ran a 16:28 at Bellows Fall over the weekend and is the early-season favorite to win the D-II individual title.
Mount Mansfield has a tight group and could move up if their pack mentality leads to improved times over the next few weeks. Harwood rounds out the power rankings, but the Highlanders could be challenged by Thetford and Middlebury. Cormac Leahy is an X-factor in the individual results and could help Craftsbury conned as a team in Division III.
Girls Top 10
1. CVU; 2. Harwood; 3. U32; 4. BFA-Fairfax; 5. Essex; 6. South Burlington; 7. Burlington; 8. St Johnsbury; 9. Mount Mansfield; 10. Burr & Burton.
Boys Top 10
1. U-32; 2. CVU; 3. Burlington; 4. BFA-St. Albans; 5. St. Johnsbury; 6. Essex; 7. South Burlington; 8. Woodstock; 9. Mount Mansfield; 10. Harwood.
