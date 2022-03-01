RIPTON — The four-peat is complete.
U-32’s Nordic ski team added more hardware to its trophy case with a 50-point victory over runner-up Craftsbury during Monday’s state championship finale.
Austin Beard captured the individual freestyle crown during the 5-kilometer interval-start morning race before teaming up with his twin brother Carson on the winning 4x2.5k relay team. Sam Clark skied the scramble leg for the Raiders and Tzevi Schwartz finished the anchor leg 10.2 seconds in front of the Chargers.
“We focus on working hard every day, every season and year-round,” U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. “The boys know if we do that, then the results will take care of themselves. It was frankly great that Craftsbury is so good. They pushed us to be better. We want our competitors to be fast. It’s good for Vermont skiing — and running — and good for us.”
Austin Beard crossed the finish line in 12 minutes, 46.8 to fend off Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy (second, 12:47.5) during the individual competition. Carson Beard (fifth, 13:02.6), Schwartz (sixth, 13:05.9) and Clark (ninth, 13:20.2) also scored points for the Raiders.
“The consistency and depth of these guys is remarkable,” Tripp said. “Today we had five skiers in the top-10 for Division II and five in the top-20 overall. And we had five boys make the All-Vermont Team. These guys can give the ski academies a run for the money.”
Oliver Hansen (10th, 13:27), Cyrus Hansen (20th, 15:03.7) and Wilder Brown (27th, 15:34.4) also excelled for the Raiders. All three were standout cross country runners along with the Beard twins and Schwartz for a squad that prevailed at New England Championships last fall. The U-32 runners took home their sixth consecutive Division II state title in runaway fashion, and this spring Tripp’s track and field team will shoot for its eighth crown in nine years.
“Oliver may be the best three-season athlete in Vermont,” Tripp said. “It’s hard to argue against it. Sam and Tzevi are the two who contributed points to all four ski team wins. Austin and Carson are just amazing athletes. They are national-caliber in running and skiing, world-class on the bike and completely dedicated to our team and their teammates. These five are probably the best class of male athletes in Vermont high school sports history.”
At the start of the season Tripp predicted that his skiers would be good enough to beat any public school team in the nation. It turned out that the Raiders’ toughest competition came from one of Vermont’s smallest schools. Teeny-tiny Craftsbury, with a student population of less than 70, refused to back down against the big dogs to keep the state meet suspenseful until the end.
Charlie Kehler (eighth, 13:11.4), Charlie Krebs (12th, 13:36.9) and Leo Circosta (13th, 13:40) scored points in the 5k race to support Leahy’s runner-up performance. Teammate Alan Moody Craftsbury (18th, 14:21.3) also turned in a fast time.
“Props to Craftsbury: It’s such a small school,” Schwartz said. “I know they have the (Outdoor) Center there, but just having such a small, super strong team is pretty amazing. Freshman and sophomore years — and junior year too — it was us and Middlebury always battling it out. And it was super close. And this year Craftsbury has just taken that spot of Middlebury and they put up a very good fight.”
Monday’s relay could have served as more of a ceremonial finish for the Raiders after they built a nearly insurmountable 40-point lead over the Chargers. But members of Tripp’s team weren’t about to let their guard down, especially after the U-32 girls were penalized 70 points for accidentally making a wrong turn during last year’s relay.
And sure enough, things got interesting in a hurry.
Teams were closely bunched at the start as the D-I and D-II athletes jockeyed for position. Clark reached the tag zone first with a time of 5:30, but he had plenty of company. Woodstock (5:31.4), Craftsbury (5:33.9) and Middlebury (5:34.5) were hot on the Raiders’ heels in the battle for the D-II relay victory, while D-I powerhouses CVU (5:30.8) and Mount Anthony (5:35.7) were also close. Craftsbury’s Leo Circosta tagged off to Charlie Krebs just after Clark sent Carson Beard off to the races.
“Leo is a great skier and I’ve been skiing with him a lot his year,” Clark said. “I never ever beat anybody at the end-of-race sprints, but I did today.”
Carson Beard and Krebs quickly flew away from their competitors, making it a two-horse race. Krebs entered the exchange zone one second in front of the Raiders standout, while Middlebury fell 38 seconds off the lead pace. CVU and Mount Anthony also trailed by more than 30 seconds after Carson Beard and Krebs laid down the hammer.
“Charlie Krebs was right behind me for Craftsbury’s second leg,” Carson Beard said. “I knew it was going to be a battle when I saw them coming in and there was a huge pack with CVU, Mount Anthony, Craftsbury and us. So it was super tight. And just from the start I could feel them on my heels. And (Krebs) was with me for the entire race. I tried to throw a few good punches in and drop him, but it didn’t quite work out in the end. He was flying today.”
Austin Beard wasted no time surging past Kehler after a 180-degree turn near the start area. By the time Beard circled back toward the stadium 2 kilometers later, he was in front by nearly 30 seconds.
But that lead nearly evaporated when Beard accidentally made a left-hand turn into the finish stretch instead of heading right toward the exchange zone. When he realized the directional error, he wisely backtracked instead of risking a potentially brutal penalty for taking a shortcut toward his teammate. By the time Beard tagged Schwartz, the Raider lead was down to seven seconds.
“The first half went well for me,” Austin Beard said. “I knew I had to open up the gap because I knew Craftsbury’s last leg, Cormac, is a really good sprinter. And you could tell he wanted it, so I knew I had to put some time in. And I really hauled to try to put more and more time into him and try to open up the gap for Tzevi.”
With no other teams in sight, the Chargers and Raiders left it all on the line during a wild anchor leg. Schwartz knew that Leahy was capable of passing him at any point, and during a few sharp corners he peeked over his shoulder to gauge his competitor’s progress. After Schwartz crested the final uphill with a 10-second lead, he was able to finish the job during the home stretch to prevent an upset.
“It was quite a shock when the mishap at the finish happened,” Schwartz said. “But it happens and we figured it out. Going into the start of the leg I just knew Cormac was right on my tail and I had to give it everything I had. And so I did that. Cormac’s historically been a little bit faster of a skate sprinter than me and I could feel him gaining on me. But I just tried to finish strong and it worked out.”
While Clark and Schwartz have been four-year varsity standouts in skiing, the Beard brothers came on strong the last few years and steadily rose to the top. The twins were originally slated to miss the 2022 state meet due to conflict with their schedule for mountain bike racing, but they took one for the team and stayed in Vermont. After writing the latest chapter in U-32’s endurance-sports dynasty, they will graduate this spring as absolute legends.
“Each year is its own animal,” Tripp said. “But with this senior class — Oliver, Austin, Sam, Carson, Tzevi — we knew six years ago they had big potential. But teenagers often waste their potential, so it’s risky to project too far ahead. These guys benefited a lot from coming up behind guys like Andrew Crompton, Trevor Patteson, Jed Kurts, Patrick and Leo Cioffi and Jacob Miller-Arsenault. Those older guys showed them the way. Even the Beards didn’t score for us in skiing until last year. Fast teammates and fast competitors are the best gift any racer can have. Getting whipped in practice makes you faster on race day.”
