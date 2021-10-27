EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 boys soccer standouts Sean Butler, Kayl Humke and Quinn Olney are not ready to hang up their cleats just yet.
The seniors showcased veteran leadership and a hunger to go out on top while leading the Raiders (9-6) to Wednesday’s 3-0 boys soccer victory over Hartford. Sixth-seeded U-32 eliminated the No. 11 Hurricanes in a first-round Division II playoff match for the second straight year and advances to Friday’s quarterfinal clash at No. 2 Montpelier (14-1).
“This could have been my last high school game ever, but we keep going,” Butler said.
Butler scored the opening goal in the 31st minute on an assist from Finn O’Donnell. Ben Clark doubled the lead in the 76th minute on an assist from Butler, who set up O’Donnell for the cherry on top in the 78th minute.
“The first one to Ben was pretty lucky,” Butler said. “The ball kind of just hit me and popped out to Ben. And the second one, there was very little time left. I saw Finn running up the side and tried to just whack it over. And he had a great finish. It was very cool by him.”
A year ago Clark set up former teammate Dylan Clayton in the 12th minute to spark a 1-0 playdown victory over the Hurricanes. The two teams met again during an Aug. 28 scrimmage but only played one common opponent — Lake Region — during the season.
“We felt confident going into it, knowing that we’ve seen them before,” Butler said. “But it was a preseason scrimmage and we can’t get too cocky going into it.”
Hartford (6-8-1) inherited a talented group of players from Windsor prior to the first week of the season when the Yellowjackets couldn’t produce enough numbers to field a full team. The Hurricanes kicked off the season against Milton, which is now 14-0, and faced three Division I opponents to make huge strides before playoffs. U-32 closed out the regular season with a pair of losses but still managed to secure home-field advantage for the playdown round.
“Hartford got some players from Windsor that joined them since (the scrimmage) and they’re much improved from where they were when we saw them,” U-32 coach Mike Noyes said. “They did a good job of disrupting what we like to do, which made it difficult. And it took us 76 minutes to figure it out, but we got it.”
The first-half scoring chances were few and far between, with Hartford goalie Jacob Singelais (seven saves) and U-32 keeper AJ Moore (six saves) handling all of the early shots.
Hartford’s Joey Beggs ripped a shot over the crossbar in the sixth minute before U-32’s Shiloh Weiss launched a bid that flew above the target a minute later. Hurricanes fullback Loclan Park broke up a U-32 short-corner opportunity in the 9th minute and then Singelais denied Maddox Heise on a low shot in the 11th minute.
Heise headed away a 30-yard Hartford direct kick in the 12th minute. Singelais blocked a 25-yard left-footed rocket by Alex Keane in the 21st minute before Weiss showed off his wheels up the left flank to generate a few more chances.
Beggs gave his team a crucial midfield spark as the first half progressed, leading to a few minutes of sustained offensive pressure near U-32’s penalty area. Moore held his ground during the frantic stretch and then watched O’Donnell set up Butler for the go-ahead strike.
With the muddy field conditions so unpredictable, Butler decided to keep things simple by blasting a one-time shot toward the right post. Singelais was partially shielded on the play and couldn’t reach the perfectly struck ball in time.
“I knew that it would be tough to get it first time with the slippery (field),” Butler said. “But I just caught it well in the corner. I’m glad it went it. I was feeling a little scared to take a touch because I thought I might fall over.”
Humke attempted to set up Butler for a breakaway opportunity in the 38th minute, but Butler was a half-step offside. The Raiders were still content to head into halftime with a narrow lead after a back-and-forth opening 40 minutes.
“We have a really good group this year,” Butler said. “We get along really well and I think that helps us on the field. Everybody just really wants to work together and see how far we can go as a team.”
Moore blocked a diving shot by Harwood’s Bryce Soboleski at the start of the second half and then Heise raced back to serve up a powerful clearance in the 45th minute. A lofted 30-yard shot from the left flank by U-32 fullback Rory McLane drifted just over the crossbar in the 56th minute.
Heise ignited a quick counterattack up the right side in the 60th minute and served a menacing cross toward Butler and Luke Page at the top of the 6-yard box. Singelais used his fingertips to block the initial pass before the Hurricanes defense scrambled to boot away the rebound.
Raiders fullback Dylan Hinchliffe destroyed a decent scoring opportunity by Hartford in the 67th minute when he kicked the ball out of bounds.
“Dylan is always making those last-ditch challenges,” Baker said. “And Quinn (Olney) played center back today and he did a really good job. He was very physical and won a lot of the balls. And the outside backs, we rotated them all through and they all did a really good job.”
Beggs unleashed a left-footed shot in the 68th minute that flew over the iron. Humke tracked back defensively in the 70th minute and went in for a hard challenge to deny Sawyer Albrecht on a scoring attempt.
Baker assisted Clark for a 2-0 lead in the 76th minute, forcing the Hurricanes to play with even more urgency. O’Donnell added a third goal after beating a defender outside the left post with some fancy footwork and body fakes. The junior paused momentarily to size up the situation before carefully curling the ball a few inches inside the far post.
Having multiple scorers has been a recurring theme this year for the Raiders, who relied heavily on the 1-2 punch of former standouts Dylan and Trevor Clayton during previous years.
“Obviously it was great the last few years we had the Claytons up front, just scoring all the goals,” Baker said. “But it is nice how recently we’ve been able to share it around. We don’t place as much responsibility on one or two people. We really do share it and I think that benefits us. I think we feel less pressure.”
Hartford’s Adam Dufour sent a shot off the crossbar in the 79th minute and the U-32 defense secured its fourth shutout of the season. McLane, Noah Kopsco and Camden Tatro split time as outside backs for the Raiders, who also blanked Lamoille, Thetford and Randolph.
“Quinn didn’t start back there, but we needed to put him there once (Phinneus Low) left the game against Montpelier,” Noyes said. “And he’s done a really nice job. He’s a senior, he knows the game, he’s tough and he did a great job today. I actually thought he was the Player of the Game. …And Dylan has done that all year. We moved him a little bit deeper (today) and he’s figured it out and he did a great job too. I was very proud of the center backs.”
U-32 suffered a 4-0 loss to Montpelier three weeks ago. The Solons built a 1-0 halftime lead when Olin Duggan scored with a few seconds left on the clock. Ronnie Riby-Williams scored twice after the break and Ben Collier buried a penalty kick.
“(Duggan’s) goal really killed us that game,” Butler said. “If that doesn’t go in the last few seconds, that could be a very different second half — for sure. We’ll see how this goes. If we play more solidly than we did last time, I think we can have a good game. And also (Low) went out injured last time, so adjusting to that on the fly was really tough. …We know Montpelier is a good team. They like to pass the ball and they play like we do. They’re very fast and I think we can match them. I think we have a lot of similar attributes.”
U-32 is 4-1 against Montpelier in playoff meetings and has won the last four showdowns with its cross-town rival. The Raiders eliminated the Solons during penalty-kick shootouts in 2015 and 2018.
“There’s no surprises: They know us, we know them,” Noyes said. “It’s familiarity and all those guys are friends, so it will be a fun match. …Ronnie is dangerous and he got us the first game. And Ben Collier sitting deep for them in that midfield role — he’s obviously a great player. They’re loaded, so we’re just going to have to figure it out.”
U-32/Montpelier Playoff Meetings
2018 Playdown
U-32 wins on penalty kicks
2015 Quarterfinal
U-32 wins on penalty kicks
2011 Semifinal
U-32 1, Montpelier 0 (OT)
2005 Semifinal
U-32 2, Montpelier 1 (OT)
2002 Playdown
Montpelier 3, U-32 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.