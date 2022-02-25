CRAFTSBURY - Fickle snow conditions didn't stop the U-32 boys Nordic ski team from taking a giant leap toward its fourth straight Division II championship.
A power-packed senior crew helped the Raiders open up a 26-point advantage over Craftsbury during Thursday's classic portion of the 2022 state meet. Five U-32 athletes cracked the top-8 during the interval-start individual 5-kilometer race in the morning before their relay team held off the Chargers by 20.2 seconds in the afternoon. Overall champions will be crowned after Monday's freestyle competition at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton.
"We knew it is a coin toss with us and Craftsbury," U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. "Craftsbury is so talented and the future is looking bright for the Kingdom. Coming in we said, 'If they're going to beat us, let's make them earn it.' We have full respect for them and we're afraid of them, but we stole it today. We went out hard and finished hard. The boys totally stepped up, but we haven't won yet."
Tzevi Schwartz claimed the first individual championship of his variety career with a time of 13 minutes, 49.7 seconds. His older sisters Orli and Rena were also standout athletes for the Raiders.
"Schwartzes have been at the top of Vermont skiing for about a decade and Tzevi has been very close before," Tripp said. "He's one of the best skiers in the state. He made junior nationals again as the fifth or sixth guy in New England. This was his first year as our No. 1 and to win a state championship is great, but not a surprise. He's a beautiful classic skier. And he's not going to get any slack from any of the other guys on our team."
Carson Beard (second, 13:50.1) was less than a second off the winning pace to keep the Raiders in command. His twin brother Austin placed fourth in 14:02.9, while classmate Sam Clark wound up seventh in 14:23.9.
"What I'm most proud of is that it's not just one group of seniors - it's the consistency," Tripp said. "Were we to win this time, it will be four in a row for the boys. And in the last 10 years, we've only not finished first or second once. And the girls are pretty similar. There are so many variables with wax, kids getting sick, kids getting hurt. So to have that constancy is what is most impressive about our program. Mark (Chaplin) was there today working on skis and that was a huge help. And my co-coach Kate Spencer was great on the skis too, so I want to give her a shout-out. She had an old-time trick up her sleeve, which worked. It's a team sport."
Cormac Leahy (third, 14:00.6), Leo Circosta (fifth, 14:16.9), Charlie Krebs (10th, 14:40.8) and Charlie Kehler (12th, 14:59.1) scored points for the Chargers.
"Craftsbury has an awesome team and we really thought it was basically even-steven No. 1-4," Tripp said. "They were at home and it was a very tricky waxing day. But our skis were as good as anybody's - or better. Craftsbury skied great and we skied a little bit faster."
Chargers standout Alan Moody was 15th in 15:24.7 at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, where racers tackled steep climbs up Moss Run, Hoyt's Wall and Screaming Mimi.
"Craftsbury did an amazing job with the course, but it was hard skiing," Tripp said. "It was very icy and it broke up into snow cones and slurpy snow. And the better skiers made it work. For all the neurosis and worrying about wax, nine times out of 10 the better skiers make it work. And we saw that today. All the fastest skiers were up front on what was a tough day."
Oliver Hansen (eighth, 14:32.9), Ben Clark (20th, 16:17.1), Wilder Brown (16:31.5) and Cyrus Hansen (24th, 16:33.8) provided a quality safety net for the Raiders in case any of the top skiers struggled.
"Ollie was top-20 at cross country running regionals and he's one of the top three distance runners in the state," Tripp said. "He was eighth in Division II today and 13th overall - and he didn't even score for us. Division II was super strong and dominated on the boys side. Seven of the top 10 kids were from D-II. And this has been the case in D-II for awhile with skiing and in running. Division II and Central Vermont punches above its weight in a couple sports. And Harwood, U-32, Middlebury and Craftsbury are all D-II."
The Raiders trailed Craftsbury by nearly two seconds after the first leg of the 4x2.5k relay. The Chargers led by 6.1 seconds after the second left but fell behind by 13 seconds before the anchor leg. U-32 recorded last year's three-peat with a 21-point victory over Craftsbury, which held off third-place Middlebury by one point.
"Every school in every sport has built-in advantages and disadvantages," Tripp said. "Craftsbury and Middlebury and CVU have snowmaking in their districts. That's a huge advantage and we can't pretend it's not in this day and age. Those three teams ski every day basically starting Dec. 1. We don't have that, but we have other things. We have a really good running program, we have really nice trails and really nice grooming on campus on natural snow - which is something other schools don't have. So definitely the schools near snowmaking have an advantage. But look at who won the Division I girls race: Burlington. And they don't have any ski area right there. They may go to Sleepy Hollow, but that's a half-hour from the school. Some schools are bigger and have more kids to choose from. Some schools have a bigger tax base and more affluent families that ski. You take the ups and the downs - that's what makes it fun. And Craftsbury and Middlebury both have probably skied a third more days than us this year."
