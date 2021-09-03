EAST MONTPELIER — The U-32 boys soccer team took the time to knock the ball around Friday and reaped the rewards during a 4-0 victory over Randolph.
Making that one extra pass will be part of Raiders’ identity all season. And coach Mike Noyes’ team didn’t waste time putting that playmaking power to work.
U-32 pulled ahead early and buried a trio of second-half goals in a 13-minute span, overshadowing a Herculean effort by Randolph’s Levi West. The Ghosts keeper made 24 saves, stealing the show in both teams’ season opener.
Sean Butler converted a penalty kick in the 8th minute, but the Galloping Ghost defense was up to the task for the remainder of the first half. The Raiders’ nonstop pressure in the attacking third finally resulted in an insurance goal when Alex Keane scored in the 53rd minute. The junior striker collected the ball near the top corner of the 6-yard box and beat West with a low bullet toward the side netting.
“It felt great, especially making it past a few defenders to score the goal,” Keane said. “Having that open shot was really good. …We had taken a total of 15 shots on goal (in the first half) and only made one, so we talked about that. And we ended up getting three more goals in the second half.”
Finn O’Donnell extended the lead to 3-0 in the 57th minute. O’Donnell and Butler teamed up to execute a dangerous short corner kick from the left side in the 65th minute, resulting in the final goal. Cole Hayes showcased impressive instincts as other players crashed the 6-yard box, using his right foot to put the ball in the back of the net.
“We took a lot of shots in the first half and their keeper did a great job keeping them in the game,” Noyes said. “We’re a young team and we have eight new players, plus the three JV players we brought up for today’s game. We knew that scoring goals is going to have to come by committee this year. We spread the scoring out and it was obvious today with four different goal scorers. …We’ve got a lot of guys that are unselfish on this team, so I think we’re going to move the ball well. And we’re going to get better as the season goes on. But I thought Randolph played well and their goalie played great.”
West served up jaw-dropping stops in every corner of the penalty area as U-32 pushed more and more players forward. The Ghosts keeper frustrated the Raiders time and again by staying close to the goal line and using his athleticism to get a hand on the ball. He refused to let U-32 pounce on many second-chance opportunities, keeping his team in contention for the majority of the match.
“That has become the expectation of Levi,” Randolph coach Chris Rivet said. “He’s been doing it for four years now and we tend to count on him in the back a lot. But he comes through for us and we can’t ask him to do any more.”
Goalie AJ Moore stopped three shots while making his varsity debut for U-32. The Raiders didn’t have a proven keeper at the start of preseason, so Noyes asked for volunteers and Moore was the first player to offer his services.
“He did a great job and he did what he needed him to,” Noyes said. “He’s still learning the position — he’s never played before. He’s anxious to learn and he’s willing to learn.”
A few injuries and absences forced the Raiders to improvise at times defensively. The back line was tested early but grew stronger and stronger as the match progressed, with Phinnaeus Low excelling as an outside fullback. Randolph pressed forward with more urgency at the end but still struggled to create many quality chances on frame.
“It was a shortened season last year and over half the team is new, so it’s going to take us some time to figure it out,” Noyes said. “Dylan (Hinchliffe) played center back today and did a great job. Ben (Clark) went out with an injury and one of our other starting backs wasn’t here, but Noah (Kopsco) did a great job back there. I thought Quinn Olney was really solid stepping into that position, and Cam (Tatro) did a good job for his first varsity game ever.”
Both teams were strong out of the gate and generated multiple scoring chances during the opening minutes. Butler rocketed a 22-yard direct kick on target, forcing West to make a leaping save in order to tip the ball off the crossbar. Moore countered with a difficult save at the other end as the Ghosts used gritty midfield play to apply sustained pressure on the Raider defense.
A minute later O’Donnell showed off his wheels up the right sideline to create a 1-on-1 chance, but West was up to the task again. Randolph’s Avery Sears blocked a low, hard shot in the 7th minute to keep U-32 frustrated. O’Donnell dispossessed a Randolph defender near midfield to create another quick breakaway, but he was denied again.
“We tried to get the ball forward as best as we could,” Rivet said. “There were just little moments here and there — and touches — that let us down a little bit. But, other than that, I thought we were relatively in control (during the first half) and we were competing really well. We just had one unlucky call.”
Butler was fouled in the right portion of the 18-yard box and hammered home the ensuing penalty kick for a 1-0 advantage. Clark set up O’Donnell for a one-time shot at the top of the 6-yard box a few minutes later. West and the Ghosts caught a break when the blast flew just over the crossbar.
“They have a very balanced team,” Rivet said of the Raiders. “They have a lot of different classy players out there and they caused us some problems up front. But overall we did well in marshaling them for almost 60 minutes before they really started scoring. We tired a little bit and we’re going to keep working on their fitness.”
The Ghosts attempted to equalize at the start of the second half when Owen Schulz raced toward a 50-50 ball near the top of the penalty area. A Raiders fullback knocked away the ball at the last second to keep the shutout intact. Randolph’s James Abbott was tripped up slightly in the 50th minute a few steps inside the 18-yard box, but he did not draw a foul. Ghosts midfielder Aiden Berkey kept his team in the hunt with some determined challenges before U-32 finally opened the floodgates.
“Kayl (Humke) and Sean are our central midfielders and our leaders,” Noyes said. “And they did a great job today possessing the ball in the middle of the field and getting it to feet.”
Randolph (0-1) will host Sharon at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (1-0) will travel to play Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We had a scrimmage again Hartford and it was also 4-0, so I figured we had a good chance here,” Keane said. “Our defense did a really good job today, especially since for a few of them it’s their first year.”
