BRONX - The U-32 boys earned a spot on the podium Saturday during the Eastern States Championships race at the 49th Manhattan Invitational.
Lasalle (104 points) and Corning-Painted Post (112 points) grabbed the top two positions in the team scores at Van Cortlandt Park. U-32 placed third with 146 points to defeat fourth-place Bishop Hendricksen (147 points).
Austin Beard placed 20th for the Raiders with a time of 13 minutes, 1.5 seconds on the 2.5-mile course. Oliver Hansen (26th, 13:13.2), Carson Beard (27th, 13:13.6), Cyrus Hansen (47th, 13:31.1) and Sargent Burns (50th, 13:33.9) helped U-32 hang on for a third-place finish. Teammates Tzevi Schwartz (75th, 14:00.8) and Taggart Schrader (76th, 14:03.6) also held their own against some of the top racers in the nation.
Coach Andrew Tripp and the Raiders will look for another top-notch result during the NVAC Mountain Division Championships, which begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thurston, HU prevail
DUXBURY - Highlanders senior Ava Thurston finished one of Vermont's toughest 5-kilometer courses in 19 minutes, 11.8 seconds during Saturday's Harwood Invitational.
Britta Zetterstrom (21:02.2), Julia Thurston (21:19.4), Charlie Flint (21:34.3) Caelyn McDonough (22:04.2) also scored points for HU. Their team recorded 18 points to earn a commanding 39-point victory over second-place Middlebury (57 points).
North Branch's Estella Laird claimed runner-up honors in 19:52.6. U-32's Amy Felice crossed the line in 21:43.2. Northfield's McKenna Knapp (22:26) was another top performer.
North Country's James Cilwik won the boys race in 17:26. Montpelier's Avery Smart placed second in 17:43.3, while Richford's John Viens was third in 17:54.7.
The Middlebury boys posted a winning score of 46 points to hold off runner-up Harwood (49 points). Setting the pace for the Tigers were Baxter Harrington (18:32.8), Nathaniel McVeigh (18:47.6), Haakon Olsen (18:57.3), Baker Nelson (19:29.8) and Callan Boulanger (20:00.3).
Harwood's top runners were Ebbe Lillis (sixth, 18:36.8), Noah Rivera (eighth, 18:55.5), Rye MacCurtain (11th, 19:04), Indy Metcalf (12th, 19:20.7) and Quinn Smith (20:02.1). Wilder Brown (18:35.1) led the way for U-32, while Matthew Toborg (19:27.1) paced Spaulding.
