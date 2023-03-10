BURLINGTON - Vermont hockey's Kings of Clutch saved their most thrilling performance for the biggest stage of them all Thursday.
Second-seeded U-32 was in desperation mode during the final two seconds of regulation while trailing No. 1 Mount Mansfield by a goal in the Division II boys championship at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Cougars were ready to clear their bench for a victory celebration when U-32's Tae Rossmassler stunned MMU by shoveling the puck across the goal line to force overtime.
The Raiders were hit with a potentially devastating tripping penalty in the second overtime, but Brendan Tedeschi made the best of a bad situation. The senior forward buried the game-winner during a shorthanded breakaway with 6:41 on the clock, lifting his team to a 4-3 victory. Tedeschi's end-to-end effort spoiled a 45-save performance by MMU goalie Declan, who tied the record for most stops in a D-II final.
Colton Warren and Hazen Stoufer also scored for U-32, which captured its seventh title after winning it all in 1981, 1991, 1992, 2012, 2013 and 2016. The Raiders made their 11th championship appearance and have played in a lot of tense finals, but nothing compared to Thursday's Hollywood ending.
"Tae for the tying goal," Raiders coach Shane Locke said. "With eight seconds left, it goes into the corner on the right-hand side. And all I said was, 'Push it out front,' and (Tedeschi) pushed it out front and it scooted over and Tae put it in. As soon as it went in, I looked up at the clock and I saw that it was a 1 (second). And (the officials) called it - they got it - and they just put the the two seconds back on. And then we rolled and we kept going from there and we sustained the pressure. At that point, the tide had turned."
Netminder Duncan Mathies stopped 35 shots for the the Raiders, who improved to 20-2-2 and stretched their unbeaten streak to 14 games. U-32 avenged a 4-0 regular-season loss to the Cougars, who finish up at 21-3.
The Raiders' ability to erase a 3-1 deficit against MMU was impressive, but not completely out of the blue after a handful of last-gasp efforts this winter. Last month Colton Warren and Stoufer scored in a 13-second span late in the third period to fuel a 4-2 win over Lyndon, 4-3. Tedeschi and Rossmassler assisted Max Scribner with 16 seconds on the clock to spark a 2-1 regular-season victory over Hartford. And Tedeschi rattled off three straight goals the final five minutes during the Raiders' 4-1 victory over Middlebury a few days before the post-season.
Tedeschi tucked away four goals during the final period of Raiders' 7-4 quarterfinal victory over Burr & Burton. Teammate Hazen Stoufer matched that effort with a four-goal performance in the semifinals, snapping Hartford's 10-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory.
"In the quarterfinal round they were in playoff mode," Locke said. "We get to the semifinal game against Hartford, we walked into the locker room and usually the music is blaring. But it was quiet. I could hear myself walking across the floor because they were in the zone for it. I said a few things and then we left - we let them go. That's what they wanted, and it's the same thing that happened today as well. We said a few things and they were in the zone - it's their game. There are 14 seniors and they know what they have to do."
U-32's 12th-graders were part of an 0-21 team three years ago, making Thursday's accomplishment even more astounding. Locke and assistant coaches Corey Robbins, Corey Gilander, Mark Sciarrotta and Roy Schiff let the upperclassmen control their own destiny for much of the season, opting for a hands-off approach at times even when games were tight.
"Six years ago we had an opportunity with Gilly and Robbins, and we brought coach Roy in," coach Locke said. "And we knew that it was a rebuild. Our first year we were playing D-I and the boys had just won it in 2016. So we built and built. And then all of a sudden this senior class came in as freshmen in 2019 and we went 0-21. But they built and built, they went through the Covid years and they got to this year. And we had our first meeting of the season and all the boys said to me was, 'One mission coach.' And we said, "OK, one game at a time. one mission.' And that's what they just completed."
The Raiders' senior class features Tedeschi, Rossmassler, Matheis, Stoufer, Nolan Lyford, Henry Lumbra, River Sciarrotta, Callum Davis, Shane Starr, Lance Starr, Grady Smith, Andrew Baker, Camden Tatro and Joseph Tucker. The close-knit group never hit the panic button during the final and never lost faith in each other, making the job easier for Locke in front of thousands of fans.
"In between the second and third period, all they said was, 'Boys, this is one mission. We need to take care of business,'" Locke said. "And before the second overtime, that's all they said. We heard them say it as coaches and we walked out of the room. We left them. They knew what they had to do."
Warren nearly knocked the puck across the goal line with his skate outside the left post a few minutes after the opening face-off. Maddox Heise lost his stick but used his body to help thwart MMU's Alex Spensley at the other end of the rink. Mathies came up big by denying Spensley on a wrister from the left slot and then made a point-blank top when Spensley flipped the puck toward the top shelf outside the left post. Shane Starr stopped a shot by Garrett Merchant and then Mathies made a follow-up save. Matheis extended his right leg pad to block a low slap shot 30 seconds later and then caught a long shot from the left boards by Owen Labor.
The Raiders finally cleared the puck out of their defense zone after and Scribner launched a wrister that sailed over the net. The Cougars quickly regained control of the puck and cashed in a rebound opportunity to open the scoring with 7:57 left in the period. Mathies made a stick save to block another shot by Spensley, but Alex Brown immediately tracked down the loose puck and fired home a close-range shot for a 1-0 advantage.
U-32 committed a cross-checking penalty after the ensuing face-off, but the Cougars committed a hooking infraction a minute later. The Raiders were whistled for a slashing penalty 30 seconds later, leading to a 4-on-3 MMU power play. Shane Starr nearly scored a shorthanded goal on a laser from the left side, but Heney made the save. Mathies deflected a shot from the blue line by Gavin Cowan over the back boards and then Brown fired a shot inches wide of the right post just before his team's man-advantage expired.
Any motivational speech by Locke during the first intermission worked wonders, as his team pulled even 17 seconds into the second period. Lance Starr settled a pass from Lyford, skated toward the right boards and then delivered a pinpoint centering pass to set up Warren perfectly for a wide-open chance. Warren didn't disappoint, rifling a shot past Heney to knot things up at 1-1.
The Cougars regained their lead just over a minute later, with Colby Garrapy assisting Owen Jones during a quick rush up the ice. Mount Mansfield scored again with 9:25 on the clock following a picture-perfect give-and-go play between Garret Carter and Spensley. Carter was poised to unleash a shot from the right side but slid the puck toward the Spensley to keep Mathies on his toes. At the last second Spensley directed a delicate pass right back to Carter, who one-timed the puck a few inches inside the near post to make it a 3-1 game.
Mathies used his body to block a shot by MMU's Ben Rankin a few minutes later and then Tedeschi made a timely clearance to prevent any follow-up shots. A U-32 player was sent to the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct with 4:50 left in the second period, prompting chants of "You can't do that" from the Cougars fan section. Twenty-nine seconds later a U-32 charging penalty gave MMU a 1:31 stretch of a 5-on-3 power play.
Shane Starr threw his body in front of a shot by Spensley before Mathies denied a long shot by Spensey. Tedeschi, Shane Starr and Scribner joined forces during the majority of the penalty kill and then the Cougars were called for a holding penalty with 2:27 left in the period. Both goalies were sharp at the end of the period and MMU protected its two-goal advantage heading into the final 15 minutes.
A holding penalty by the Cougars with 13:50 remaining left the door open for a U-32 comeback. The Raiders struggled to generate many offensive chances during the majority of the power play, allowing Heney to breathe easily. Spensley picked off a pass in his team's defensive zone during the penalty kill and teammate Ray Chamberland blocked a shot from the left side.
The Raiders finally fired off a few shots when the teams were back at even strength, and Mathies maintained his focus to break up a counterattacking opportunity by Spensley and Alexandrew Romanko. The U-32 netminder reeled in a powerful shot by Brown with 9:30 left to play and then Heney crouched down to deny a wrist shot by Tedeschi a minute later.
Stoufer was briefly thwarted at the other end but the senior kept control of the puck and skated in from behind the net before sending a backhand shot inside the right post with 7:43 left in the final period. Lance Starr and Warren tallied assists.
Spensley blocked a shot from the blue line by Stoufer with 1:30 left to play. Garrapy stopped Tedeschi after he skated around the back of goale and then U-32 pulled Mathies from the net in favor of an extra skater for 56 seconds. Mount Mansifeld's Sam Molson lifted the puck from the defensive zone and hit the right post with during an empty-net scoring attempt before the Raiders called a timeout with 23 seconds remaining. Lance Starr passed to Tedeschi during the final seconds in the right corner and Tedeschi assisted Rossmassler for the most dramatic goal in program history, forcing overtime.
Lance Starr, Stoufer ad Warren stared on the ice for U-32 to kick off the first overtime period along with Scribner and Shane Starr on defense. Mathies passed an early test by denying a wrist shot by Brown and then Heney turned aside a Lyford rocket from the blue line. Spensley skated in on a breakaway and drew a penalty with 6:10 left in the first overtime. Four seconds after the ensuing face-off, MMU was whistled for slashing and both teams battled 4-on-4 for a span of 1:56. Stoufer fired a shot off Heney's face mask and then Heney somehow kept the puck out of the net during back-to-back golden scoring opportunities by the Raiders with 1:15 on the clock.
Brown skated toward the crease from the left side early in the second overtime and delivered a well-placed centering pass, but his teammate couldn't get his stick on the puck with Mathies slightly out of position. Stoufer was the recipient of a hard check in the corner with 9:10 left in the second overtime and limped toward the bench before returning to the ice a few minutes later.
Heney stepped up again for MMU to tie the all-time D-II finals record for saves and then U-32 was penalized midway throughout the second OT period. The temporary setback turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the Cougars let their guard down just enough to allow Tedeschi to work his magic on the final breakaway of his varsity career. Tedeschi barely eluded the last MMU defender in the neutral zone and faked a shot toward the left post before gliding across the goal mouth and finishing the 1-on-1 opportunity with a silky smooth finish inside the right post.
"We continued with the way we play shorthanded," Locke said. "You play the box, but you go. You put that stick out in front of them and you make them make a play. And eventually they're going to fumble it - especially if they get it on their backhand. That's kind of what took place. Teddy (Tedeschi) chipped it and he went and was heading right in my vision. And I said, 'OK Teddy, it's time to bury it.' And he did."
The No. 1 seeds are 23-18 al-time in D-II boys hockey finals, while the No. 2 seeds are 14-8. Raider juniors Andrew Ognibene, Jacob Amones and Jackson Jagemann will attempt to fill some big voids next winter along with Warren, Scribner and fellow sophomores Eric Burgess, John Widener, Owen Jones, Maddox Heise and Bodi Hollister.
