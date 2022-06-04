BURLINGTON - Things came down to the wire but the U-32 track and field team capped a boys-girls sweep for the fifth time in the last decade during Friday's Division II state championship.
The 4x400-meter relay turned into a high-stakes showdown as the U-32 boys attempted to hold off Peoples Academy and the Raider girls clung to a narrow lead over Rice. Coach Andrew Tripp's team refused to fold under pressure, cementing back-to-back titles for both genders.
The U-32 boys posted a winning score of 104 points, relying primarily on their middle- and long-distance track standouts to hold off the second-place Wolves by 2.5 points. It marked the team's eighth championship in nine seasons. Isabel Moustakas racked up 36 points for the Raider girls, whose finally tally of 92 points was enough to overcome a determined challenge by runner-up Rice (80 points).
"States is about the stars and tonight all of our stars came through," Tripp said. "In truth, PA's and Rice’s stars also came through. Hats off to both of them: They pushed us to the wall and both meets were epic battles. The boys meet was the closest track meet I’ve ever been a part of."
The U-32 girls were seeded fourth in the 4x400 relay but walked away victorious after beating their previous best mark by 20 seconds. Moustakas, Greta Little, Isabelle Serrano and Maia Paco joined forces to win by more than two seconds over runner-up Lamoille with a time of 4 minutes, 18.68 seconds. Amy Felice, Norah Wilcox, Serrano and Jane Miller-Arsenault teamed up to place second during the 4x800 relay in 10:30.55.
Moustakas won the 300 hurdles in 46.26 seconds, while Pasco was fourth in 50.17. The duo also excelled in the 100 hurdles, with Moustakas placing second (16.39 seconds) and Pasco finishing sixth (17.55). Moustakas was second in the high jump (1.47 meters).
"Isabel is an elite athlete and it showed," Tripp said. "She nailed her events and then capped the night with a come-from-behind leg to win the 4x400. That young woman is class."
U-32's Ginger Long won the 1,500 in 4:51.35, beating her personal record by nearly nine seconds. She wound up third in the 800 (2:2:26.6) and was supported by a sixth-place finish from Serrano (2:34.49). Greta Little placed fifth in the 200 for the Raiders in 28.1 seconds and was sixth in the 400 (1:05.05). Felice added more points by crossing the line in fourth place during the 3,000 with a time of 11:08.85.
Raiders star Cara Richardson took home top honors in shot put with a heave of 9.93 meters. Avery Knauss placed sixth for the Raiders with a throw of 8.25 meters.
"Avery Knauss had a huge meet," Tripp said. "She is new to track but a really good athlete and has been improving literally every time she throws."
Field hockey and basketball standout Alaina Beauregard helped close out the victory with a fifth-place finish in triple jump (9.44 meters).
"Alaina is our senior captain, a great three-sport and four-event athlete and a superb human in all regards," Tripp said. "Tonight she scored, competed like a lion and has been our emotional leader all season. It's so special to send her off smiling and as a champion."
The U-32 girls captured their sixth title in program history after winning it all in 1996, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2021.
"The boys team was carried by the mid-distance guys but the girls are really balanced," Tripp said. "Cara and Avery rocked the throws. Isa, Maia and Greta were superb in the sprints. Ginger Long was seeded for seven points and scored 16, including a ridiculously fast and dominant 1,500. Amy and Isabel both scored big and unexpected points in the 3,000 and open 800. Norah and Jane contributed big PRs in the 4x800. Literally every girl contributed tonight."
Sargent Burns, Luke Page and Oliver Hansen worked overtime for the U-32 boys during one of the closest battles in D-II history. The Raiders needed to scrounge up points anywhere they could, and they found a way to barely tame a Wolves squad that also featured top athletes from neighboring Stowe.
Page raced in the 400 for just the second time this season and captured runner-up honors in 52.21 seconds, setting a new school record. He joined forces with Burns, Quinn Olney and Andrew Mckinstry to win the 4x800 relay in 8:39.21. Page, Mckinstry, Wyatt Malloy and Taggart Schrader won the 4x800 in 8:39.21, highlighting the team's depth as the Raiders competed without their top two individual athletes in the 800 distance.
"Luke Page is an elite runner who has only begun to scratch the surface of his potential," Tripp said.
Burns collected 10 points in the 800 by finishing in 2:07.04 and was followed closely by Oliver Hansen (second, 2:07.85). Malloy's fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:09.07) helped the Raiders make up lots of ground on the Wolves. After picking up 22 points in the 800, the Raiders scored a combined 42 points in the 1,500 and 3,000 to combat PA's strength in the short-distance events.
Burns placed second during the 1,500 in 4:16.07 and was trailed by Oliver Hansen (third, 19.38), Wilder Brown (fifth, 4:27.36) and Cyrus Hansen (sixth, 4:28.71). Oliver Hansen (9:24.3), Cyrus Hansen (9:36.11) and Brown (9:44.56) completed Raider sweep of the podium in the 3,000. Brown beat Middlebury's Baxter Harrington by a half-second with an impressive finish-line lunge. Schrader added another point by placing sixth in 9:52.2.
The Hansen siblings were stars on U-32's cross-country running team that became the second Vermont squad to win a New England championship last fall. Burns, Brown and Schrader were also cross-country standouts. Oliver and Cyrus Hansen skied alongside Brown on U-32's Nordic ski team that capped a four-peat last winter.
"Oliver graduates with 10 of 11 possible team state championships, including back-to-back triple crowns," Tripp said. "He may be one of the most decorated team athletes in Vermont history."
Quinn Olney (four points) and Ed Sayers (10 points) helped tip the scales in favor of the Raiders by scoring points in events where their team wasn't completely dominant. Olney was fifth in both the 100 hurdles (17.34 seconds) and 300 hurdles (45.24 seconds). Sayes delivered a third-place showing in shot put (12.88 meters) and finished fourth in high jump (1.67 meters).
"Luke, Sarge and Oliver knew they had to score a ridiculous number of points and they did it," Tripp said. "Eddie was slated to score one point and came up w 10. Wilder grabbed an amazing six points at the line in the 3k. Taggart and Andrew both ran two huge and very clutch PRs. Wyatt led the 4x800 and got an amazing fourth in the open 800. And Quinn snatched a few unexpected points. Literally every one of those guys can correctly claim to have been the margin of victory. It’s a team sport and tonight was truly a team win."
DIVISION II TRACK AND FIELD
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
AT BURLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
JUNE 3, 2022
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 92 2. Rice 80 3. Peoples 58 4. Middlebury 52 5. Missisquoi 52 6. Burr & Burton 46 7. Bellows Falls 44 8. Lamoille 38 9. Milton 35 10. Hartford 25 11. Harwood 12 11. Lyndon 12 13. North Branch 8 14. Montpelier 4 15. Fair Haven 2
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 104 2. Peoples 101.5 3. Hartford 65 4. Fair Haven 47 5. Lyndon 46 6. Bellows Falls 39 7. Mount Abraham 38 8. Middlebury 28 9. Burr & Burton 24 10. Lamoille 21 11. Montpeler 18 12. Missisquoi 13.25 13. Rice 10 14. Spaulding 3 15. Harwood 0.25
GIRLS RESULTS
100 METERS
1. Olivia Thomas Milton 12.9
2. Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi 12.92
3. Barrett Freeman Lamoille 13.1
4. Sarah Hailey Peoples 13.15
5. Hadley Gleim Bellows Falls 13.42
6. Allesandra Leduc Rice 13.53
200 METERS
1. Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi 26.76
2. Jazmyn Hurley Middlebury 27.46
3. Sarah Hailey Peoples 27.61
4. Katie Prive Peoples 27.95
5. Greta Little U-32 28.1
6. Madison Pelletier 28.24
400 METERS
1. Hannah Turner Middlebury 1:01.36
2. Katie Prive Peoples 1:01.58
3. Jazmyn Hurley Middlebury 1:02.27
4. Madison Pelletier Lamoille 1:03.41
5. Alexandra Williams Fair Haven 1:03.43
6. Greta Little U-32 1:05.05
800 METERS
1. Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi 2:16.89
2. Elizabeth Cunningham Rice 2:26.14
3. Ginger Long U-32 2:2:26.6
4. Evey Slavik Rice 2:34.17
5. Britta Zetterstrom Harwood 2:34.26
6. Isabelle Serrano U-32 2:34.49
1,500 METERS
1. Ginger Long U-32 4:51.35
2. Estella Laird North Branch 4:55.23
3. Elizabeth Cunningham Rice 5:01.37
4. Siobhan O'Keefe Burr & Burton 5:05.27
5. Ella Landis Middlebury 5:06.49
6. Charlie Flint Harwood 5:06.54
3,000 METERS
1. Stephanie Ager Bellows Falls 10:37.05
2. Maggie McGee Lamoille 10:51.89
3. Siobhan O'Keefe Burr & Burton 11:11.94
4. Amy Felice U-32 11:08.85
5. Charlie Flint Harwood 11:29.5
6. Caelyn McDonough Harwood 11:33.94
100 HURDLES
1. Autumn Carstensen Rice 15.95
2. Isabel Moustakas U-32 16.39
3. Zoe Noble MIddlebury 16.81
4. Toni Levitas Burr & Burton 17.09
5. Maya Waryas Bellows Falls 17.42
6. Maia Pasco U-32 17.55
300 HURDLES
1. Isabel Moustakas U-32 46.26
2. Autumn Carstensen Rice 46.62
3. Toni Levitas Burr & Burton 49.92
4. Maia Pasco U-32 50.17
5. Maggie McGee Lamoille 50.19
6. Amelia Maier Burr & Burton 51.13
4X100 RELAY
1. Peoples 52.39 (Baranyay, Prive, Nigro, Zimmerman)
2. Lamoille 53.23 (LaRock, Freeman, Pelletier, Freeman)
3. Burr & Burton 53.88 (Jones, Cohn, Prescott, Carson)
4. Middlebury 53.93 (Hammond, Noble, Medez Capelan, Hurley)
5. Bellows Falls 54.47 (Bazin, Boucher, Waryas, Gleim)
6. Milton 55.47 (Tomasi, Gunning, MacLellan, Thomas)
4X400 RELAY
1. U-32 4:18.68 (Little, Serrano, Moustakas, Pasco)
2. Lamoille 4:20.91 (Pelletier, White, McGee, Freeman)
3. Middlebury 4:27.55 (Turner, Benz, Landis, Hurley)
4. Peoples 4:41.41 (Bryan, Marcoux, Zimmerman, Forrest)
5. Rice 4:43.55 (Byers, Slavik, LeDuc, Altaddonna)
6. Hartford 4:46.85 (Bettwieser, Smith, Burnham, Davis)
4X800 RELAY
1. Middlebury 10:16.97 (Dowgiewicz, McIntosh, Landis, Turner)
2. U-32 10:30.55 (Felice, Wilcox, Serrano, Miller-Arsenault)
3. Harwood 10:43.86 (Flint, McDonough, Levey, Zetterstrom)
4. Rice 10:50.24 (Slavik, Byers, Altadonna, Cunningham)
5. Peoples Acadmey 10:50.55 (Howe, Marcoux, Schaffer, Matson)
5. Lamoille 10:508.75 (Gale, Lehouiller, White, Moore)
HIGH JUMP
1. Autumn Carstensen Rice 1.55m
2. Isabel Moustakas U-32 1.47m
3. Ruth Bruckner Missisquoi 1.42m
4. Alexandra Bourdeau 1.37m
4. Clare Pritchard Montpelier 1.37m
6. Marketa Pittinaro Peoples 1.37m
POLE VAULT
1. Olivia Chase Hartford 2.59m
2. Sofia Troland Milton 2.28m
3. Nora Hedman Milton 2.28m
4. Jamie Fenoff Lyndon 2.28m
5. Ashlynn Boucher Bellows Falls 2.13m
6. Clare Pritchard Montpelier 2.13m
LONG JUMP
1. Olivia Thomas Milton 4.76m
2. Autumn Carstensn Rice 4.68m
3. Amelia Maier Burr & Burton 4.61m
4. Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi 4.57m
5. Megan Carson Burr & Burton 4.57m
6. Katie Prive Peoples 4.54m
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Tristan Prescott Burr & Burton 10.07m
2. Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi 9.66m
3. Olivia Chase Hartford 9.65m
4. Hadley Gleim Bellows Falls 9.55m
5. Alaina Beauregard U-32 9.44m
6. Abigail Kopeck Burr & Burton 9.36m
SHOT PUT
1. Cara Richardson U-32 9.93m
2. Laura Hoak Rice 9.86m
3. Anika Wagner Peoples 9.55m
4. Victoria Young Lyndon 9.22m
5. Hannah Cleary Peoples 9.07m
6. Avery Knauss U-32 8.25m
DISCUS
1. Laura Kamel Bellows Falls 32.54m
2. Olivia Chase Hartford 30.25m
3. Avery Knauss U-32 28.71m
4. Anika Wagner Peoples 28.22m
5. Nola Sciacca Bellows Falls 28.12m
6. Laura Hoak Rice 27.67m
JAVELIN
1. Laura Hoak Rice 34.71m
2. Breanna Stockman Bellows Falls 33.32m
3. Ariana Keene Peoples 31.72m
4. Streeter Middleton Lyndon 29.73m
5. Laura Kamel Bellows Falls 29.31m
6. Alexandra Bourdeau Missisquoi 28.32m
BOYS RESULTS
100 METERS
1. Noah Beayon Fair Haven 11.35
2. Kenique Josephs Peoples 11.67
3. Reilly Flanders Fair Haven 11.69
4. Gabe Guillette Hartford 11.71
5. Simon Brown Spaulding 11.76
6. Austin Defelice Hartford 12.02
200 METERS
1. Noah Beayon Fair Haven 23.51
2. Kenique Josephs Peoples 24.06
3. Gabe Guillette Hartford 24.09
4. Sawyer Beck Peoples 24.12
5. Adrian Bryan Peoples 24.83
6. Brandon Keller Bellows Falls 25.0
400 METERS
1. Sawyer Beck Peoples 51.46
2. Luke Page U-32 52.21
3. Adrian Bryan Peoples 52.92
4. Eliot Schneider Middlebury 53.97
5. Eliot Rowe Lamoille 54.38
6. Michael Hornby 55.03
800 METERS
1. Sargent Burns U-32 2:07.04
2. Oliver Hansen U-32 2:07.85
3. Eliot Schneider Middlebury 2:08.92
4. Wyatt Malloy U-32 2:09.07
5. Gabriel Cole Lyndon 2:09.16
6. Matthew Toborg Spaulding 2:10.98
1,500 METERS
1. Avery Smart Montpelier 4:14.4
2. Sargent Burns U-32 4:16.07
3. Oliver Hansen U-32 4:19.38
4. Ben Seaton Middlebury 4:21.55
5. Wilder Brown U-32 4:27.36
6. Cyrus Hansen U-32 4:28.71
3,000 METERS
1. Oliver Hansen U-32 9:24.3
2. Cyrus Hansen U-32 9:36.11
3. Wilder Brown U-32 9:44.56
4. Baxter Harrington Middlebury 9:45.09
5. Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 9:48.61
6. Taggart Schrader U-32 9:52.2
110 HURDLES
1. Noah Burnham Lamoille 15.8
2. Gavin Bannister Mount Abraham 16.4
3. Ivan Buczek Peoples 16.67
4. Nathan Kessler Peoples 17.3
5. Quinn Olney U-32 17.34
6. Max Hooke Bellows 17.97.
300 HURDLES
1. Ivan Buczek Peoples 42.1
2. Gavin Bannister Mount Abraham 43.43
3. Nathan Kessler Peoples 44.3
4. Nathaniel Young Fair Haven 44.84
5. Quinn Olney U-32 45.24
6. Mack Ross Bellows Falls 46.26
4X100 RELAY
1. Fair Haven 44.43 (Stone, Flanders, Williams, Beayon)
2. Hartford 46.66 (Defelice, Gour, Guillette, Lowe)
3. Peoples 46.98 (Schleupner, Josephs, Veit, Shove)
4. Bellows Falls 47.46 (Draper, Ghla, Gleim, Joy)
5. Middlebury 47.55 (Foster, Schneider, Olsen, Wilhelm)
6. Burr & Burton 48.61 (Gordon, DeSarlo, Clayton, McMahon)
4X400 RELAY
1. Peoples 3:36.39 (Beck, Bryan, Buczek, Kessler)
2. U-32 3:39.17 (Olney, Page, Burns, Mckinstry)
3. Middlebury 3:48.05 (Bosworth, Schneider, Seaton, Foster)
4. Bellows Falls 3:49.48 (Draper, Ghia, Ross, Joy)
5. Hartford 3:49.96 (Moreno, Guillette, Farnsworth, Fournier-Stephens)
6. Lamoille 3:51.99 (Gawrys, Burnham, Boissoneault, Rowe)
4X800 RELAY
1. U-32 8:39.21 (Malloy, Mckinstry, Page, Schrader)
2. Lamoille 8:44.07 (Boissoneault, Porter, Rowe, Gawrys)
3. Montpelier 8:46.95 (Supan, Magill, Cook, Smart)
4. Hartford 8:50.79 (Moreno, Walther, Farnsworth, Fournier-Stephens)
5. Middlebury 8:57.31 (Bosworth, Silberman, Olsen, Berg)
6. Peoples 9:23.33 (Griffith, Jones, Manning, Choularton)
HIGH JUMP
1. Sawyer Beck Peoples 1.72m
2. Hayzen Luneau Missisquoi 1.72m
3. Max Hooke Bellows Falls 1.72m
4. Ed Sayers U-32 1.67m
5. James Tudor Burr & Burton 1.62m
6. Ivan Buczek Peoples 1.62m
POLE VAULT
1. John Cassell Hartford 3.49m
2. Logan Currier Lyndon 3.34m
3. Charlie Rowe Hartford 2.89m
4. Mack Ross Bellows Falls 2.74m
5. Jordan Davis Hartford 2.74m
6. Caleb Ploof Missisquoi 2.59m
LONG JUMP
1. Joseph Darling Mount Abraham 6.28m
2. Mckenzie Aiden Lyndon 6.13m
3. Ayodele Lowe Hartford 6.04m
4. Hayzen Luneau Missisquoi 5.96
5. Kenique Josephs Peoples 5.94
6. Luke Williams Fair Haven 5.76
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Jon Terry Bellows Falls 12.42m
2. Carson Gordon Burr & Burton 12.03m
3. Joseph Darling Mount Abraham 11.81m
4. Logan Currier Lyndon 11.7m
5. Raysheed Clayton Burr & Burton 11.63m
6. Gavin Bannister Mount Abraham 11.63m
SHOT PUT
1. Maxime Makuza Rice 14.72m
2. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 13.69m
3. Ed Sayers U-32 12.88m
4. Josh Walker Lyndon 12.19m
5. Jordan Davis Hartford 12.16m
6. Alan Aldrich Hartford 12.11m
DISCUS
1. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 44.12
2. Jon Terry Bellows Falls 37.14m
3. Jordan Davis Hartford 34.8m
4. Joseph Darling Mount Abrahm 34.06m
5. Kole Matta Fair Haven 32.91m
6. Alan Aldrich Hartford 30.99m
JAVELIN
1. Eric Mulroy Burr & Burton 46.38m
2. Miles Mitchell Peoples 42.42m
3. Jordan Davis Hartford 41.32m
4. Kole Matta Fair Haven 41.02m
5. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 40.6
6. Alex Yaggy Mount Abrham 39.57m
