There’s a chance that the end is near for U-32’s mascot, but the school’s track and field dynasty has every intention of keeping its Division II dominance intact.
The Raiders will compete for the second time this season Wednesday when they travel to Chittenden County for the Essex Vacational. Coach Andrew Tripp’s squad will be shorthanded due to school trips to France and Spain, so the team’s true potential may not be revealed until a home meet in East Montpelier on May 3.
Juniors Luke Page and Isabel Moustakas are two huge reasons why U-32 is at the center of the Division II title conversation once again, giving the Raiders a strong chance to cap three-peats for both the boys and girls. Last year the Raiders completed a boys-girls sweep for the fifth time in a decade, and later this spring the boys program will shoot for a mind-boggling ninth title in 10 seasons.
Although early-season results are scarce, it’s likely that the U-32 girls will have a more clear-cut path to victory than the boys. The Raiders won the 2021 girls title with 107 points, easily holding off second-place Burr & Burton (75 points) and third-place Rice (69 points). The 2022 state meet was much tighter, with U-32 piling up a winning total of 92 points to defeat runner-up Rice (80 points) and third-place Peoples Academy (58 points).
Rice graduated Laura Hoak and Autumn Christiansen, who combined to score 55 of the Green Knights’ points at the D-II championships. Moustakas is the reigning champ in the 300 hurdles and also helped the 4x400-meter relay team capture the 2022 crown. If Cara Richardson (shot put) and Ginger Long (1,500) can also defend their individual titles for the Raiders, the 2023 championships could easily turn into a race for second place.
Peoples Academy boasts a handful of multi-sport athletes and benefits from a cooperative agreement with neighboring Stowe. The Wolves kicked off the season with a 62-point girls victory over Division I Mount Mansfield, but the team’s lack of middle- and long-distance threats could be costly against a runner-heavy U-32 side. Burr & Burton is another podium contender and could reel in loads of points in triple jump, long jump and pole vault.
“We will be good on the girls’ side and we have talent and depth in all three event areas: sprints and jumps, throws and middle-distance,” Tripp said. “Mark (Chaplin) and I were saying that this group of girls could be as good or better than any we have coached. Our ‘secret’ has been to dominate middle-distance and find enough other points to win. This year our middle-distance girls won cross country in the fall and have improved since then. Combine that with Cara, Isa, Greta (Little) and Maia (Pasco) — plus a few 9th- and 10th-graders whose names you don’t know yet — and it’s a very talented group.”
Moustakas owns the U-32 record in the 100-meter hurdles (16.39 seconds) after eclipsing the 2013 mark of Darcy Schmoll (16.49 seconds). Moustakas shattered the all-time record in the 300-meter hurdles (46.26 seconds). Pasco ranks eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.55 seconds) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.17 seconds).
Moustakas is also fourth all-time at U-32 in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.14 seconds. She trails former soccer stars Julie Leclerlc (1992) and Katie Robb (1993) in addition to Olivia Dexter, who set the record of 12.36 seconds in 2015. Dexter was a multi-time New England champ at Stonehill College.
Long is the defending individual cross country camp and ranks fourth in school history in the 1,500 (4:51.34). She trails former University of Connecticut running standout Kelly Joy (1999), Dartmouth University Nordic star Rena Schwartz (2015) and Tara Chaplin, who set the record of 4:39.6 in 1998. Chaplin went on to excel for the University of Arizona, capturing the NCAA Division I cross country title in 2001.
Little is eighth all-time at U-32 in the 200 (28 seconds) and 10th in the 400 (63.3 seconds). Teammate Amy Felice is eighth in the 3,000 (11:08.85), while a trio of recent 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams cracked the program’s top-10 list. Richardson is fifth in school history in shot put (33 feet, 8.5 inches).
When the U-32 and Peoples girls face off head-to-head in Essex, the power dynamics will finally be on display after both teams were limited to a single meet a few weeks ago. Peoples Academy’s Sarah Hailey (13.17 seconds) and Karra Pike (13.46 seconds) are two of the top-ranked athletes this season in the 100, while Sarah Hailey (28.27 seconds) and Little (28.69 seconds) also fared well in the 200.
Peoples Academy’s Brooke Hailey (1:08.05) gives her team a solid front-runner in the 400, but lots of question marks surround her squad’s chances in the endurance races. That could open the door for U-32 to establish an insurmountable lead, with Madison Beaudoin (2:30.86), Jane Miller-Arsenault (2:31.99) and Felice (2:39.09) leading the early-season charge in the 800. Long (5:13.05) and Isobel Koger (5:26.79) already delivered impressive times in the 1,500, while Felice (12:09.53), Addy Budliger (12:09.58) and Miller-Arsenault (12:09.67) were strong in the 3,000.
Moustakas kicked off the season with dynamite efforts in the 100 hurdles (17:11 seconds) and 300 hurdles (50.68 seconds). Quality performances in the 300 hurdles by Peoples Academy’s Ellie Zimmerman (53.09) and Emilia Marron (54.94) indicate that the Wolves could limit the massive damage inflicted by Moustakas.
The Raiders and Wolves also rely heavily on some head-turning results from the relays and field events. Pasco, Beaudoin, Little and Moustakas teamed up to record a 4x100 time of 53.15. Zimmerman, Sadie Baranyay, Lucy Nigro and Katie Prive joined forces to register a time of 54.2 seconds for PA. U-32 holds a much bigger advantage in the 4x400, as Pasco, Beaudoin, Little and Long crossed the line in 4:28.98. Sophie Beck, Adele Marcoux, Prive and Marron finished in 4:36.31 for the Wolves.
The ceiling is high for U-32’s 4x800 team, though it’s still unclear what roster may be assembled for that squad. Abrie Howe, Lydia Matson, Hattie Mitchell and Gabrielle Schaffer combined for a 4x800 time of 11:34.52 to pace PA at the Mount Mansfield meet.
Leading the way in the shot put battle are Richardson (34 feet, 5.75 inches), Peoples Academy’s Hannah Cleary (30 feet, 2.75 inches) and U-32’s Alex Weller (26 feet, 1 inch). The top discus throwers have been U-32’s Avery Knauss (89 feet, 3.75 inches), Peoples Academy’s Ariana Keene (87 feet, 8 inches), Weller (86 feet, 9 inches), Richardson (81 feet, 6.25 inches) and Cleary (78 feet, 5 inches).
Keene (95 feet) and Richardson (73 feet, 8.25 inches) could face off for key points in javelin. Moustakas (4 feet, 9 inches) also excels at high jump, though PA boasts quality depth behind the talents of Prive (4 feet, 6 inches), Marketa Pittinaro (4 feet, 4 inches) and Sophie Beck (4 feet, 4 inches).
The U-32 boys have leaned heavily on the strength of their runners during the past decade, but this year cross-town rival Montpelier could throw a wrench in that strategy. The Raiders won the 2021 boys crown by piling up 133 points, which was easily good enough to beat runner-up Bellows Falls (83 points) and third-place Spaulding (52 points).
Last spring the Raiders collected a total of 104 points and exhaled a huge sigh of relief after holding off second-place Peoples (101.5 points). Burr & Burton was a distant ninth (24 points) in the 15-school field, but the Bulldogs are clearly a force to be reckoned with this spring along with Fair Haven.
“With the boys, it’s very hard to predict at this point and more results are needed,” Tripp said. “We are decent, but so are several other teams like Burr & Burton, Fair Haven and Montpelier. I don’t think we have seen a full squad from Peoples-Stowe yet and they figure to be in the mix. Last year was an incredible meet vs. Peoples-Stowe and this year could be another barnburner, but with four or five teams in the hunt. I just hope we are one of them. ...I got to coach and observe the Montpelier middle-distance boys this winter for indoor — plus Middlebury will split up all those middle-distance points. So that will make it much harder for us.”
Last fall Tripp’s cross country running team won its seventh consecutive title by squeaking out a two-point victory over Montpelier. Individual XC champ Avery Smart is a senior for MHS who started his final track season by excelling in the 1,500 (4:24.82) and 3,000 (9:33.06). The Solons’ 4x400 relay team recorded a time 3:50.22, while the 4x800 relay team finished in 9:07.54.
Montpelier’s Noah Rivera is a weapon in the 800 (2:07.06), Steven Supan can score points in the 300 hurdles (48.97) and both Jay Borland (9:58.4) and Ezra Merrill-Triplett (9:58.42) will support Smart in the 3,000. Soccer and basketball star Ronnie Riby-Williams was a late addition to the team but is a proven competitor in the 100, 200 and triple jump.
Page ran the 400 in 52.21 seconds last year and stole the 30-year U-32 record from Rob Mitchell, who was the NCAA Division III national champ in the 1,500 in 1998 and 1999. That list of top-10 400 racers also includes Alex Warner (2017), current U-32 soccer coach Steve Towne (1984), former UVM soccer captain Jack Shea (2012), Ethan Byrd (2011), Bruce Anders (1984), Sam Davis (1979), Mike Smith (1980) and John Rahill (2014).
U-32’s Ed Sayers is a foot away from the top-10 in shot put with a personal record of 42 feet, 9.75 inches. Sayers opened this season with a discus toss of 109 feet, 5.5 inches and will attempt to close the gap against Burr & Burton’s James Tudor (121 feet, 9.75 inches) and Fair Haven’s Kole Matta (118 feet, 0.25 inches). Fair Haven also boasts shot put standouts David Doran (41 feet, 6.5 inches) and Cooper Spaulding (37 feet, 5 inches).
The top 100-meter athletes so far this spring include Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon (11.45 seconds) and Burr & Burton’s Benjamin Dossett (11.63 seconds). The Peoples Academy trio of Henry Riley (11.72 seconds), Kenique Josephs (11.74 seconds) and Rupeni Mara (11.96 seconds) are close behind.
The fight for supremacy in the 200 features a similar cast of characters, with Josephs (23.62 seconds), Riley (24.12 seconds) and Page (25.59 seconds) laying down fast times despite limited outside practice time. Burr & Burton’s Caleb Fitzpatrick (24.93 seconds) could also be at the front of the pack in the 200. Some of the fastest 400 results this spring have come from Page (54.25 seconds), Peoples Academy’s Sawyer Beck (54.33 seconds) and Burr & Burton’s Austin Cox (54.44 seconds).
U-32’s Tennesse Lamb clinched his team’s cross country title last fall as the No. 5 runner and turned in an 800-meter time of 2:08.58 on the track. Burr & Burton’s Matteo Gallazzini (2:09.83) and U-32’s Sargent Burns (2:11.84) are additional title contenders in that distance.
Athletes near the top of the heap in the 1,500 have been the U-32 duo of Wyatt Malloy (4:33.74) and Taggart Schrader (4:34.6) and BBA’s Gallazzini (4:32.87). Schrader ran the 3,000 in 10:00.73 during the opening meet. Front-runners in the 300 hurdlesl have been Peoples Academy’s Ivan Buczek (44.29 seconds), Fair Haven’s Nathaniel Young (44.99 seconds) and Burr & Burton’s Xavier Trave-Adolphus (47.8 seconds).
Considering last year’s razor-thin margin of victory by U-32, this year a lot could boil down to the relay results. Burr & Burton’s Carson Gord, Cox, Fitzpatrick and Dossett are sharp in the 100 relay (46.1 seconds). Beayon headlines a Fair Haven squad that posted a time of 47.46 seconds, while Page, Josh Pearson, Andrew Mckinstry and Colby Frostick ran the 100 relay in 47.58 seconds for U-32. Buczek, Riley, Grant Schleupner and Rowan McLain combined efforts to finish in 48.21 seconds for PA.
Buczek, McLain, Sawyer Beck and Rupeni Mara posted a 4x400 relay time of 3:51.02. Page, McKinstry, Burns and Malloy turned in a 4x400 time of 3:54.83, while Burr & Burton (4:01.1) is attempting to break the four-minute mark. Peoples logged a 4x800 relay time of 9:35.99, thanks to the efforts of Samson Berlin, Ethan Choularton, Enzo DeLena and Jack Levine. Burr & Burton’s Gallazzini, Trave-Adolphus, Isaac Vernon and Ian Jewett ran the same event in 9:36.37.
Some of the best high jumpers have been Burr & Burton’s Tudor (5 feet, 8 inches), Peoples Academy’s Myles Marcoux (5 feet, 6 inches) and Sawyer Beck (5 feet, 6 inches) and U-32’s Sayers (5 feet, 5 inches). Dossett (20 feet, 1 inch) and BBA teammate Aiden McMahon (20 feet) are elite long jumpers.
Burr & Burton’s Carson Gordon (41 feet, 11.5 inches) might be in a league of his own in triple jump. Gordon is followed by PA’s Riley (38 feet, 6 inches), Fair Haven’s Young (36 feet, 10 inches) and BBA’s Ray Clayton (34 feet, 5.5 inches).
Fair Haven’s Patrick Stone (10 feet, 6 inches) could be untouchable in pole vault, while Matta (131 feet), Young (123 feet, 3.25 inches) and Mathew Finnegan (116 feet, 1 inch) thrive in javelin for the Slaters. Burr & Burton’s Eric Mulroy recorded a javelin throw of 137 feet, 7 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.