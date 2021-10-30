THETFORD - Carson Beard became the fifth straight U-32 cross-country runner to take home top individual honors Saturday, setting the tone for the Raiders' sixth consecutive team crown at the Division II state championships.
The senior broke the tape in 16 minutes, 43.05 seconds on the challenging 5-kilometer course, leading his team to a 78-point victory over runner-up Middlebury. Oliver Hansen (second, 16:59.88) and Carson's twin brother Austin (third 17:14.44) also cracked the podium, helping their team reinforce its reputation as one of the premier programs in New England.
"Austin and I broke off just a little gap on Oliver a little bit after the first mile," Carson Beard said. "And then all of a sudden it started to filter going into the woods after the halfway stretch. So I just went by (Austin) on a downhill and just thought, 'OK, this is where you make your move.' And I went for it."
The first-place individual finish by Carson Beard follows up state championship victories in previous years by former Raiders Jacob Miller-Arsenault (17:18), Waylon Kurts (16:50), Andrew Crompton (16:53) and Stephen Looke (16:51). U-32's team total of 17 points didn't quite match the squad's perfect score from last year, but it was still easily good enough to beat Middlebury (95), third-place Montpelier (109) and fourth-place Harwood (121). Crompton was competing for the University of Vermont at America East Championships on Saturday, but other former Raiders like Miller-Arsenault were able to return to the Thetford course to support the Raiders.
"It's definitely cool to see all those guys here cheering for us," Carson Beard said. "There's such a culture that all those guys brought down on this team that I've really been affected by. It's so cool to see myself go through the line and hopefully inspire some other younger guys."
Rounding out the Raiders' scoring were Taggart Schrader (fifth, 17:55.59) and Tzevi Schwartz (sixth, 18:10.13). Teammates Sargent Burns (eighth, 18:13.72) and Wilder Brown (10th, 18:23.88) were close behind.
"(Schrader) has made incredible progress throughout the season, so it's really great to see him do so well," Hansen said.
Two weeks ago both Schrader and Brown were battling tooth-and-nail just to secure a spot on the varsity roster during the NVAC Mountain Division championships. Both runners attempted to stay close to their teammates at the state meet, with Schrader recording a personal record.
"(It's) pretty incredible," Carson Beard said. "He broke 18 on this course, and he went right under 18 (minutes) at Woods Trail as well. So we knew if he had another race like he did, that he could definitely get under 18."
Schrader earned his keep on the varsity squad by placing seventh at the NVAC championships in 18:05.9. Teammate Cyrus Hansen was sidelined for the state meet due to injury, opening up a window for Schrader to score team points at the biggest event of the season so far.
"Training works," U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. "Last year Tag didn't run here because he wasn't varsity. But Tag came into last season trying to break 20 minutes. And now on two occasions he's broken 18 minutes here. And this course is at least a minute slower than a flat course. So that's astounding. He just got a little bit better in skiing last year and then he got a little bit better in track. And he put in a good summer and he's improved over the season - it's really cool. And Wilder, who is technically our eighth man, ran amazing. He was top-10 in Division II and it's just amazing. He's another kid who started running two years ago and he was running 24 minutes. And now he's right around the 18-minute mark at Thetford."
U-32 tallied 59 points in the overall team scoring when results from all divisions were combined. The Raiders were followed by St. Johnsbury (116), BFA-St. Albans (117), Essex (130), Craftsbury (134) and CVU (142). The Raiders' top five runners produced an overall time of 1:27:04, which was nearly two minutes better than D-I champ St. Johnsbury (1:29.02).
"New England's is our priority and we're definitely looking toward that," Carson Beard said. "And that is also going to be held at Thetford, so we really wanted to go into this race with New England's in mind. And I think it definitely helped for me. I'm excited, for sure."
Last year Oliver Hansen (second, 17:20.3), Austin Beard (fourth, 17:22.8) and Carson Beard (fifth, 17:27.4) were key contributors for a Raiders team that swept the top seven individual spots at state championships. They helped U-32 win the Nordic skiing state crown in the winter before Burns, Brown and the Hansen brothers guided the Raiders to another track and field title in the spring.
Winning at everything never gets old for the Raiders, but it wasn't always a success story at the East Montpelier school. When Tripp started coaching a decade ago, finishing runner-up at state championships was a major accomplishment.
"My second season it was huge for us to make New England's as a team," Tripp said. "We had not made it as a school for the boys in 16 years at that point. And we made it in 2013 - that was our major goal. Harwood was quite a bit better than us that year, but we knew all along that we were fighting for that. And there was a huge celebration. And still one of my most memorable moments is when we made it as the fourth team from Vermont that year and it was a huge deal. And now, if we weren't to make New England's, we'd consider it a really bad year. This will be nine (years) in a row. I certainly wasn't able to see us regularly being the top team in Vermont. But we've been able to see step-by-step progression each year.
"At first you could run 19:30 and be on varsity. And then you could run 18:30. And then you could run 17:30. And now if you run 17:30, you could run varsity but you could (also) not be on varsity. So that's been really cool to see that each year. And the guys just do that because they see their peers. They're like, 'Oh, so-and-so, I went to kindergarten with him and he runs 17:50. And I always beat him in gym class, so I guess I can do that.'"
The progression of the Beard twins - both elite mountain bikers - has been especially impressive after they made the transition from soccer to cross country in middle school. Neither Carson nor Austin imagined ever cracking the podium individually at the state meet when they were junior varsity runners as freshmen. But the benefits of year-round training eventually led to newfound confidence and faster results.
"It's definitely crazy to think that I'm running at the level that our seniors were two or three years ago," Austin Beard said. "The guys I looked up to - and I can finally run those times - that's so cool to see. And hopefully we'll see more of that in the future."
The Hansen and Beard siblings follow in the path of former teammates Waylon and Jed Kurts and Patrick and Leo Cioffi. Having so many brothers on the roster in recent years has only enhanced the Raiders' team-first mentality.
"I've had three (sets of siblings) in two years - two sets of identical twins," Tripp said. "And they've honestly all been really easy to coach. The (Beard) twins have their own special dynamic: the pushing and pulling that probably goes on with twins. They don't want to lose to a twin. And they're also buoyed by running right next to someone who they're so close to: 'If he's doing it, I can do it.' It's been awesome and it's been an honor. I shout out to the Beards: They did not have to run cross country in high school. They're world-class cyclists. And a lot of kids who really, really excel at one sport tend to step away from their high school teams - kind of too cool for school. And it's totally the opposite. All their running goals are around the team. And that really warms my heart."
The top Montpelier runners were Avery Smart (fourth, 17:33.97), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (18th, 19:15.53), Jay Borland (26th, 19:47.4), Luke Murphy (27th, 20:02) and Charles Ehrlich (34th, 20:11.58). Harwood's fastest finishers were Noah Rivera (15th, 19:05.29), Rye MacCurtain (19th, 19:19.22), Indy Metcalf (20th, 19:19.23), Quinn Smith (31st, 20:08.69) and Ebbe Lillis (36th, 20:14.91).
Two years ago neither Austin nor Carson Beard made the varsity squad for states, so they competed in the Challenge Race at Thetford for JV competitors. Austin placed third in 18:42.9, while Carson was 14th in 19:14.6. As freshmen, Austin finished 27th in the Challenge Race with a time of 20:36.1. Carson was 43rd in 21:01.7.
"Austin and Carson may not have thought so, but I thought those guys were going to be state champions in cross country since they were in seventh grade when they played soccer," Tripp said. "Because I knew what kind of athletes they were on their bike and I knew how hard they already train. The challenge with them was always hoping that they would stick with cross country. And the first two years, they ran well. But they weren't the best freshman or the best sophomore in the state. They didn't make varsity either of those years. And also they had classmates who were making varsity before them. And they just stayed within the team and last year they made a huge leap, which happens. Because you know some kids are physiologically strong enough to run certain times, but they're still growing and they're tall and they haven't quite figured out all of this. And so it takes a minute. But when it clicks, like it did for them, all of sudden - boom - they're going from 18:30 to 16:30. And that's happened last year and this year: They're just better and better."
TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 17 2. Middlebury 95 3. Montpelier 109 4. Harwood 121 5. Woodstock 165 6. Burr & Burton 196 7. Hartford 215 8. Lamoille 223 9. Spaulding 237 10. Lyndon 241 11. Mt. Abraham 266 12. Vergennes 299 13. Missisquoi 359 14. Springfield 279
RECENT U-32 CHAMPS
2021
Carson Beard (16:43)
2020
Jacob Miller-Arsenault (17:18)
2019
Waylon Kurts (16:50)
2018
Andrew Crompton (16:53)
2017
Stephen Looke (16:51)
2007
Jeff Lusignan (18:13)
2006
Jeff Lusignan (18:38)
2005
Jeff Lusignan (17:22)
2001
Mint Henk (15:52)
2000
Mint Henk (15:56)
1998
Nathan Shank-Boright (16:01)
