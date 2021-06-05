SOUTH BURLINGTON - Results are still incomplete but the final verdict is in: U-32 track and field reigns supreme.
A thunder delay at Saturday's Division II state meet combined with a hotly disputed officiating issue in javelin forced things to be postponed until Thursday. That didn't stop the Raiders from building an insurmountable lead to cap a boys and girls sweep of the Division II championships.
Some people say you can't win at everything.
Apparently U-32 coach Mark Chaplin and his athletes weren't listening.
Senior Alex Saunders ran the final leg of the boys 4x400-meter relay to clinch the Raiders' lopsided victory over the seven-time defending champion Bellows Falls boys. The Raiders own a 40-point advantage over the Terriers and can relax for the next few days before a ceremonial finale later this week.
"I went from being the slowest guy on the team to anchoring the 4x400," Saunders said. "And the transition to that, other people might have seen it? But I definitely would not have ever thought that was what I'd be doing."
For all of Chaplin's accomplishments, Saturday was the first time he hit the trifecta with boys and girls titles in the fall, winter and spring seasons.
The Raiders pulled off the elusive triple-double by earning boys and girls sweeps in cross-country running and Nordic skiing before putting on a clinic Saturday. Chaplin will officially add more hardware to the trophy case Thursday with his 49th and 50th team championships.
The U-32 boys nearly swept all three distance events, with Montpelier's Avery Smart sneaking into third place during the 3,000. Another local rival, Spaulding, edged U-32 in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Strong results in jumping and throwing events gave Chaplin's team an upper-hand that was unmatched on a humid day with temperatures in the mid-80s.
"With Bellows Falls, they're not that strong in distance," U-32 senior Leo Cioffi said. "Their strength comes from throwing and sprinting. So we don't really see Bellows Falls in our races. But we have to score a lot of points to combat the points they score in sprinting and throwing and jumping."
The Raiders' total of 123 points overwhelmed the Terriers, who were a distant second with 83 points. Spaulding (56) sits in third, while Milton and Missisquoi are tied for fourth with 42 points apiece. Bellows Falls won six straight titles at the D-III level before moving up to D-II in 2019 and snapping the Raiders' identical streak of six straight crowns.
"Based on our seed, we were supposed to win," U-32 senior Jacob Miller-Arsenault said. "So our coaches were telling us that we don't have to be heroic or anything. We just have to do what we know what we can do. And I think that really helped a lot. I know two years ago, it was definitely a big ask for us to be able to make that up. But I give our coaches a lot of credit for being able to keep us grounded throughout that."
Miller-Arsenault, Saunders, Carter Little and Bennett Clark teamed up for a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay. Clark, Saunders, Luke Page and Carter Little powered the second-place 4x800 relay team.
U-32 runners swept the top five spots in the 800, with Miller-Arsenault prevailing in 2:07.84. He was followed by Leo Cioffi (2:08.25), Patrick Cioffi (2:09.38), Little (2:09.76) and Sargent Burns (2:10.46).
The Raiders captured six of the top seven spots in the 3,000. Oliver Hansen (first, 9:20.08) and Miller-Arsenault (second, 9:20.12) led the way, while Montpelier's Smart (9:21.66) rounded out the podium. Not far behind were Raiders Cyrus Hansen (fourth, 9:40.01), Patrick Cioffi (fifth, 9:42.66), Leo Cioffi (9:42.66) and Jed Kurts (9:55.38).
Leo Cioffi won the 1,500 in 4:19.5 and Patrick Cioffi was second (4:21.39). Miller-Arsenault (third, 4:23.18) and Burns (fourth, 4:23.49) were a few seconds back.
"After the 1,500, for me, it set the tone for the rest of the day," Leo Cioffi said.
His twin brother agreed, giving a shout-out to Burns for another gutsy effort.
"Sarge stepped up in the 1,500 and he beat Elija (Ghia) from Bellows Falls - and we needed to go No. 1-4." Patrick Cioffi said. "And after we did that, it was like, 'OK, we've got this.'"
Jacob McCoy placed second in triple jump (12.06 meters), while Kurts was fifth in pole vault (2.74 meters).
"We were pretty confident going into the day, but it was definitely a lot closer than we would have liked it to be," Kurts said. "And I was a little nervous because I wasn't able to contribute all that much. My pole vault wasn't as good as I wanted. And then my 3k, I fell off."
Aaron Levigne (third, 12.38 meters) and Jack Fortin (fourth, 11.98 meters) scored points for the Raiders in shot put. Fortin was third in discus (34.49 meters) and Levigne was sixth (31.87 meters).
"I actually got recruited by one of the runners," said Fortin, who's a first-year track and field athlete. "He was like, 'Yeah Jack, wouldn't it be nice to get on a team and win a championship your graduating year? And I was like, 'Yeah sure, that would that be sweet.' It didn't turn out like I wanted it to. But I knocked certain people out of enough spots to make up for a lot of points. So that's a good feeling."
The Raiders featured a devoted crew of athletes from their cross-country running squad that won its fifth straight championship last fall with an 87-point victory over Spaulding. Miller-Arsenault led the way on the Thetford trails as his entire team swept the top seven spots for the first time in program history. The Raiders’ average margin of victory has been 53 points during their five-year cross-country run, so Saturday's track and field battle was close in comparison.
"It was a lot more stressful for us this time, knowing that there were so many different events that people could score points in," Miller-Arsenault said. "And just knowing what we had to do. But I think the whole season we've known what we would have to do when we got to this meet. And so it was just about taking care of that."
According to Patrick Cioffi, the prospect of helping Chaplin reach the half-century mark for team championships was almost unbelievable.
"Mark has been talking about it all year and we knew what we had to do," he said. "To be able to accomplish it and get him 50, that was pretty special. …Who has 50 state championships?"
BOYS RESULTS
(AFTER 17 OF 18 EVENTS)
1. U-32 123; 2. Bellows Falls 83; 3. Spaulding 56; 4. Milton 42; 4. Missisquoi 42; 6. Lyndon 33; 7. Peoples 27; 8. Burr & Burton 26; 9. Lamoille 24; 10. Fair Haven 20; 11. Hartford 18; 12. Montpelier 15; 13. Middlebury 13; 14. Mount Abraham; 15 Rice 2.
BOYS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. 12 Jack Burke 11.35a Bellows Falls
2. 12 Kyle Brown 11.56aPR Milton
3. 10 Jarrett Beauregard 11.57aPR Missisquoi
4. 11 Reilly Flanders 11.77aPR Fair Haven
5. 12 Nicholas Whalen 11.79a Spaulding
6. 10 Henry Riley 11.91a Peoples
7. 11 Colin Mathis 12.21a Milton
200 Meters
1. 12 Kyle Brown 23.24aPR Milton
2. 12 Jack Burke 23.26a Bellows Falls
3. 10 Henry Riley 23.88aPR Peoples
4. 12 Nicholas Whalen 24.00aPR Spaulding
5. 12 Henry Putney 24.27aPR
6. 11 Simon Brown 24.40aPR Spaulding
7. 12 Max Fair 24.41aPR U-32
8. 12 Brecken Shea 24.65aPR Montpelier
9. 12 Sam Worthing 24.66aPR Fair Haven
10. 12 Marcel Brault 24.86a Spaulding
11. 11 Quinn Olney 25.41a U-32
12. 11 Alex Yaggy 25.71a Mt Abraham
1. 10 Sawyer Beck 52.39aPR Peoples
2. 12 Taite Magoon 52.67aPR Spaulding
3. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 53.43aPR Missisquoi
4. 11 Greg Wilhelm 54.30aPR Middlebury
5. 12 Jake Darling 55.14a Spaulding
6. 10 Hugh Johnson 55.68a Lamoille
7. 12 Nathaniel Peters 56.01a Missisquoi
8. 9 Bennett Clark 56.04a U-32
9. 10 Eliot Schneider 56.30aPR Middlebury
10. 11 Bryce Asper 56.96a Lamoille
11 Kadin de Coninck DNS Rice
800 Meters
1. 12 Jacob Miller-Arsenault 2:07.84a U-32
2. 12 Leo Cioffi 2:08.25a U-32
3. 12 Patrick Cioffi 2:09.38a U-32
4. 12 Carter Little 2:09.76a U-32
5. 10 Sargent Burns 2:10.46a U-32
6. 11 Gabriel Cole 2:11.29a Lyndon Institute
7. 12 Tyler Ricker 2:12.35aPR Montpelier
8. 12 Michael McNeil 2:13.29a Milton
9. 12 Finnian Sunde 2:13.66a Hartford
10. 9 Luke Page 2:15.20a U-32
11. 11 Matthew Toborg 2:17.23a Spaulding
12. 12 Alex Saunders 2:17.86a U-32
13. 12 Tanner Bessette 2:19.26a Hartford
14. 12 David Poulin 2:21.92a Spaulding
15. 11 Noah Engvall 2:22.54a Mt Abraham
16. 10 Hugh Johnson 2:27.42a Lamoille
1500 Meters
1. 12 Leo Cioffi 4:19.50a U-32
2. 12 Patrick Cioffi 4:21.39a U-32
3. 12 Jacob Miller-Arsenault 4:23.18a U-32
4. 10 Sargent Burns 4:23.49a U-32
5. 12 Elijah Ghia 4:27.21a Bellows Falls
6. 12 Michael McNeil 4:27.83a Milton
7. 12 Andrzej Prince 4:32.29a Lyndon Institute
8. 12 Taite Magoon 4:33.50a Spaulding
9. 12 Bobby Jones 4:36.55a Peoples
10. 11 Aiden Bogie 4:41.84a Lyndon Institute
11. 10 Ronen Silberman 4:42.37aPR Middlebury
12. 12 Liam McGee 4:42.51a Lamoille
13. 11 Ebbe Lillis 4:44.77a Harwood
14. 11 Kaiden Boissoneault 4:47.18a Lamoille
15. 11 Matthew Toborg 4:48.85a Spaulding
16. 12 Lucas Nelson 4:50.95a Middlebury
17. 12 Thomas Nevins 4:51.09a Middlebury
18. 9 Taggart Schrader 4:51.39a U-32
3000 Meters
1. 11 Oliver Hansen 9:20.08a U-32
2. 12 Jacob Miller-Arsenault 9:20.12a U-32
3. 10 Avery Smart 9:21.66aPR Montpelier
4. 9 Cyrus Hansen 9:40.01aPR U-32
5. 12 Patrick Cioffi 9:42.66a U-32
6. 12 Leo Cioffi 9:53.40a U-32
7. 12 Jed Kurts 9:55.38a U-32
8. 12 Andrzej Prince 9:58.71a Lyndon Institute
9. 11 Ebbe Lillis 10:07.33aPR Harwood
10. 11 Aiden Bogie 10:13.19a Lyndon Institute
11. 10 Wilder Brown 10:16.01a U-32
12. 9 Baxter Harrington 10:18.79aPR Middlebury
13. 9 Ezra Merrill-Triplett 10:23.39a Montpelier
14. 11 Gabriel Cole 10:26.45a Lyndon Institute
15. 9 Isaac Vernon 10:26.77aPR
16. 11 Kaiden Boissoneault 10:33.06aSR Lamoille
17. 11 George Sullivan 10:38.27a Lamoille
18. 11 Matthew Toborg 10:41.05a Spaulding
19. 9 Taggart Schrader 11:11.24a U-32
20. 12 Carson Cowhig 11:16.80a Milton
110 Hurdles
1. 11 Noah Burnham 16.62aPR Lamoille
2. 12 Henry Putney 16.88aPR
3. 12 Edward Jeon 17.21aPR Hartford
4. 12 Nicholas Suchomel 18.04aSR Middlebury
5. 11 Nathan Kessler 18.08a Peoples
6. 12 Holden Middleton 18.08a Lyndon Institute
7. 11 Max Hooke 18.25a Bellows Falls
110 Hurdles
1. 12 Henry Putney 17.30a
2. 11 Noah Burnham 17.52a Lamoille
3. 12 Edward Jeon 17.56a Hartford
4. 12 Holden Middleton 18.29a Lyndon Institute
5. 11 Max Hooke 18.38a Bellows Falls
6. 11 Nathan Kessler 18.40a Peoples
7. 12 Nicholas Suchomel 18.59a Middlebury
8. 10 Gavin Bannister 18.63a Mt Abraham
9. 12 Jacob McCoy 18.81a U-32
10. 10 Seth Almand 19.25a Spaulding
300 Hurdles
1. 12 Henry Putney 43.30aPR
2. 12 Tylar Stanley 43.43aPR Bellows Falls
3. 12 Edward Jeon 44.44aPR Hartford
4. 11 Nathan Kessler 44.60aPR Peoples
5. 10 Gavin Bannister 44.66aPR Mt Abraham
6. 11 Alexander Wasyliko 45.35aPR
7. 12 Jacob McCoy 45.61aPR U-32
8. 11 Max Hooke 46.00aPR Bellows Falls
9. 12 Benjamin Magnant 46.97aPR Missisquoi
10. 10 Seth Almand 47.29aPR Spaulding
11. 11 Noah Burnham 47.54a Lamoille
12. 12 Holden Middleton 48.12a Lyndon Institute
13. 12 Colby Allard 48.94a Milton
14. 9 Carson Brown 49.06a
15. 10 Andrew Claire 50.30a
4x100 Relay
1. Jack Burke
Harrison Gleim
Luke Parker-Jennings
Tylar Stanley 45.48a Bellows Falls
2. Sebastian Redondo
Sam Worthing
Nathan Stone
Luke Nusbaum 46.39a Fair Haven
3. Michael McNeil
Kyle Brown
Dan Moshovetis
Colin Mathis 46.57a Milton
4. Henry Putney
Austin Cox
Mason Cox
Benjamin Dossett 46.96a
5. Colby Frostick
Carter Little
Quinn Olney
Max Fair 47.00a U-32
6. Jonah de Coninck
Victor John
Peyton Donovan
Kadin de Coninck 47.07a Rice
7. Brecken Shea
Tyler Ricker
Benjamin Wetherell
Ronald Riby-Williams 47.71a Montpelier
8. Ethan Foster
Greg Wilhelm
Owen Connelly
Nicholas Suchomel 47.82a Middlebury
9. Simon Brown
Angelito Bates
Noah Rubel
Gabe Hoar 47.85a Spaulding
10. Ben White
Cameron Merchant
Connor Hebert
Tyler Silveira 50.12a Harwood
11. Noah LaFountain
Tamirat Tomlinson
Grant Schleupner
Evan Reichelt 50.21a Peoples
12. Caleb Underwood
Garrett Eldridge
Connor Byers
Kolby Moody 53.82a Missisquoi
4x400 Relay
1. Jake Darling
Taite Magoon
David Poulin
Jacob Allen 3:43.13a Spaulding
2. Brecken Shea
Ronald Riby-Williams
Samuel Watson
Tyler Ricker 3:44.26a Montpelier
3. Bennett Clark
Jacob Miller-Arsenault
Alex Saunders
Carter Little 3:45.96a U-32
4. Owen Connelly
Eliot Schneider
Ben Seaton
Greg Wilhelm 3:47.20a Middlebury
5. Edward Jeon
Calvin McCrory
Tanner Bessette
Finnian Sunde 3:47.23a Hartford
6. Jordan Bourdeau
Sean Power
Benjamin Magnant
Nathaniel Peters 3:48.23a Missisquoi
7. Sawyer Beck
Nathan Kessler
Henry Riley
Evan Reichelt 3:48.97a Peoples
8. Austin Cox
Michael Hornby
William Iglesias
Malachy Rukat 3:54.87a
9. Caleb Douglass
Max Hooke
Elijah Ghia
Mack Ross 3:55.92a Bellows Falls
10. Erubey Lopez
Liam McGee
Bryce Asper
Hugh Johnson 4:00.01a Lamoille
11. Ethan Roussin
Carson Cowhig
Evan Kaigle
Michael McNeil 4:05.88a Milton
12. Jack Myers
Wyatt Popowicz
Noah Rivera
Tyler Silveira 4:07.09a Harwood
Sebastian Redondo
Luke Nusbaum
Aidan Spears
Chicory Greene SCR Fair Haven
4x800 Relay
1. Matthew Toborg
Taite Magoon
David Poulin
Jake Darling 8:46.89a Spaulding
2. Bennett Clark
Alex Saunders
Luke Page
Carter Little 8:52.77a U-32
3. Erubey Lopez
George Sullivan
Liam McGee
Hugh Johnson 9:05.82a Lamoille
4. Aiden Bogie
Kace Colby
Gabriel Cole
Andrzej Prince 9:07.67a Lyndon Institute
5. Tanner Bessette
Calvin McCrory
Jack Fournier-Stephens
Finnian Sunde 9:19.71a Hartford
6. Thomas Nevins
Lucas Nelson
Ronen Silberman
Toby Wells-Spackman 9:20.01a Middlebury
7. Isaac Vernon
Austin Cox
Alexander Wasyliko
Michael Hornby 9:30.49a
8. Steven Supan
Chase Ehrlich
Cameron Cook
Sage Grossi 9:43.05a Montpelier
9. Abel Atocha
Gavin Bannister
Tristan Parker
Noah Engvall 9:55.58a Mt Abraham
10. Ebbe Lillis
Cooper Hansel
Tyler Silveira
Noah Rivera 10:00.72a Harwood
Shot Put
1. 11 Bryon Noyes 13.31m Lyndon Institute
2. 12 Nathan Stone 13.14mPR Fair Haven
3. 12 Aaron Lavigne 12.38mPR U-32
4. 12 Jack Fortin 11.98mPR U-32
5. 12 Marcel Brault 11.70m Spaulding
6. 11 Owen LaRoss 11.55m Bellows Falls
Discus
1. 11 Bryon Noyes 39.32mPR Lyndon Institute
2. 11 Owen LaRoss 38.65m Bellows Falls
3. 12 Jack Fortin 34.49m U-32
4. 10 Evan Reichelt 32.91mPR Peoples
5. 9 Jordan Davis 32.36m Hartford
6. 12 Aaron Lavigne 31.87mPR U-32
7. 9 Joseph Darling 31.79m Mt Abraham
8. 12 Nathan Stone 30.14m Fair Haven
9. 12 Carson Cutler 28.36m
10. 12 Carson Cowhig 27.72m Milton
High Jump
1. 12 Kyle Brown 1.85mPR Milton
2. 12 Nicholas Whalen 1.75m Spaulding
2. 12 Nathaniel Peters 1.75mPR Missisquoi
4. 11 Max Hooke 1.70mPR Bellows Falls
5. 9 Carson Brown 1.60m
5. 10 Peyton Donovan 1.60m Rice
5. 12 Dan Moshovetis 1.60m Milton
Pole Vault
1. 12 Luke Parker-Jennings 3.20mPR Bellows Falls
2. 12 Tylar Stanley 3.05m Bellows Falls
3. 12 Jake Darling 3.05m Spaulding
4. 11 Logan Currier 2.90m Lyndon Institute
5. 12 Jed Kurts 2.74m U-32
6. 12 Andrzej Prince 2.74m Lyndon Institute
7. 12 David Poulin 2.59mSR Spaulding
7. 10 Evan Roy 2.59mPR Mt Abraham
9. 11 Alexander Maurice 2.44m Spaulding
9. 12 Sam Werbinski 2.44m Spaulding
Long Jump
1. 12 Jack Burke 6.36mPR Bellows Falls
2. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 6.19mPR Missisquoi
3. 12 Dan Moshovetis 6.18mPR Milton
4. 10 Jarrett Beauregard 5.96m Missisquoi
5. 12 Luke Parker-Jennings 5.90m Bellows Falls
6. 12 Elias Gillen 5.78mPR Lamoille
7. 12 Erubey Lopez 5.71mPR Lamoille
7. 12 Tyler Ricker 5.71mPR Montpelier
9. 11 Luke Nusbaum 5.61mPR Fair Haven
10. 11 Colin Mathis 5.45m Milton
11. 12 Max Fair 5.42m U-32
12. 11 Angelo Bonanno 5.30mPR
13. 10 Seth Almand 5.11m Spaulding
14. 11 Mason Cox 5.07m
Triple Jump
1. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 12.65mPR Missisquoi
2. 12 Jacob McCoy 12.06m U-32
3. 12 Erubey Lopez 12.01mPR Lamoille
4. 12 Marcel Brault 11.78mPR Spaulding
5. 11 Harrison Gleim 11.56m Bellows Falls
6. 9 Joseph Darling 11.55mPR Mt Abraham
7. 9 Carson Gordon 11.44mPR
8. 11 Alexander Wasyliko 11.26mPR
8. 12 Luke Parker-Jennings 11.26m Bellows Falls
10. 11 Logan Currier 10.98mPR Lyndon Institute
11. 12 Jacob Allen 10.97mPR Spaulding
12. 10 Ronald Riby-Williams 10.79m Montpelier
13. 9 Carson Brown 10.78mPR
14. 9 Aiden McKenzie 10.51m Lyndon Institute
15. 9 Michael Hornby 10.47m
16. 10 Peyton Donovan 10.36m Rice
