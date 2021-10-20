EAST MONTPELIER — U-32’s Natalie Beauregard scored on a corner from Alexandra Weller with 12:15 left to play and goalie Kiki Hawyard recorded her ninth shutout of the season during Wednesday’s 1-0 field hockey victory over St. Johnsbury.
Hawyard stopped four shots for the 11-1-1 Raiders, who stretched their unbeaten streak to 12 games. The Hilltoppers were inches away from scoring a few times in the final quarter, but one shot hit the left post and another bounced off Hayward’s upper arm.
“Usually I don’t keep my hands up very much,” Hayward said. “But it was just intense enough for me to move around, get my hands up and be ready. Because I didn’t want to let anyone down.”
Maddie Hurlburt (three saves) turned aside two shots in the opening quarter and stopped another scoring bid in the second quarter. The Raiders earned seven of their 10 corners in the first half and struggled to direct shots on target after the break. Natalie Beauregard’s power and precision a few minutes into the fourth quarter made a world of difference.
The sophomore received the ball at the top of the circle and unleashed a shot just in front of an oncoming defender. The laser toward the lower-left side flew past four Hilltoppers, including Hurlbert, before a fifth St. Johnsbury player attempted to stop the shot at the goal line. Beauregard’s attempt took a knee-high bounce and flew into the back corner of the cage, giving the Raiders all the scoring they needed during their second straight 1-0 victory.
“Alex had a beautiful send in, which we haven’t practiced that much,” Natalie Beauregard said. “They were anticipating every one of our plays, so we just had to get a new one off. She sent it right to me, which was perfect, and I got the shot off. It was amazing and it felt so good. I’ve been working on getting my shot square. And I knew when I hit it and I watched it go in the corner.”
St. Johnsbury earned four penalty corners and generated more offensive chances as the game progressed. The Raiders created their best first-half scoring opportunities during the opening quarter, forcing the Hilloppers to scramble back and defend. Hurlbert knocked away a shot with 3:20 left in the first quarter and teammate Madigan Maurer blocked the rebound opportunity with her body.
“(Hurlbert) was blocking all our shots before and we were having a hard time getting it in close enough to the circle,” Natalie Beauregard said. “Their defense was amazing. And as soon as we got it past them, it felt so good.”
The Raiders earned two straight penalty corners entering the final three minutes of the first quarter and watched as Hilltopper Genevieve Hatch broke up the final effort.
“That was just what the team needed,” Alaina Beauregard said. “We had the chance and we had the ball. We scored off them last time with our penalty corners. And that was the big jump into the game that really got our intensity sky-rocketed.”
The Hilltoppers were awarded a corner as time expired in the opening quarter and patiently attempted to set up a high-percentage shot. U-32’s Zoe Hilferty refused to give her opponents any free looks, rushing out to apply defensive pressure and stealing the ball to keep things scoreless.
“Zoe Hilfterty had an incredible game for us,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “At the end of the first quarter, when there were a couple penalty corners by St. J, she just took the ball and carried it right out to end the quarter. And she had a couple more plays that were similar: Just rescuer moments where she carried the ball outside of our circle when St. J was really dangerous.”
Hurlburt made a powerful kick save at the start of the second quarter and then teammate Taylor Farnsworth attempted to spark a few breakaways at the other end. The Hilltoppers blocked a pair of penalty corners by U-32 later in the quarter and Hawyard kept it a 0-0 game heading into halftime.
“(Hayward) just came into the sport and you wouldn’t expect her to be as skilled as she is,” Alaina Beauregard said. “She has such great hand-eye coordination. And the way that she sees the ball is just unbelievable. It’s unmatched by any other goalie I’ve seen and it’s just a crazy skill that not many goalies have.”
The U-32 goalie’s second-half heroics lifted her team to it second shutout victory over the Hilltoppers this season. The Raiders also earned two clean sheets again both Harwood and North Country. Milton, Missisquoi, Spaulding and North Country failed to score as well during losses to U-32.
“Kiki had our back the whole time there,” Natalie Beauregard said. “I have so much faith in her when I know that we’re getting beat and we’re all hustling back as hard as we can. Kiki is the last player on the field and she always can save us from the hardest situations. We know that she has us, no matter what, which is so comforting running down the field.”
The 2020 Raiders were not allowed to practice as a full team with upperclassmen and underclassmen until the final weeks of the season due to school Covid policy. The Raiders earned the No. 3 seed for the Division II postseason and battled to a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Spaulding. Burns’ team finished with a 6-3 record following a 7-0 semifinal loss at Burr & Burton.
“Getting (to the semifinals) was just tough and some games went in our favor that shouldn’t have,” Alaina Beauregard said. “And last year was a learning experience and there was a learning curve. Our team could only practice together half the time with Covid. So getting on the field and being on turf with girls who had never really been on turf, there was an intensity that you can’t really practice at all. So it was just getting the ball on the stick and really just getting into the game. It was something that you can’t do without learning and I think it really helped us this year.”
The Raiders opened this season with a 6-1 loss to Hartford before bouncing back with 5-0 victories over Harwood and Milton. They survived a wild ride in overtime during a 2-2 tie with Spaulding on Sept. 18 and have won every game during the past month.
“There’s so much anxiety,” Alaina Beauregard said. “Every year I’ve played, so much can happen. You can score a goal the first run up the field, or it can take an entire game. It’s such a hard thing to tell, especially when everything is in the circle and everyone is hitting the ball. You never know what’s going to fall and what’s not.”
St. Johnsbury will host Lyndon on Saturday. The Hilltoppers have home turf this season and Hulburt has five shutouts.
“St. Johnsbury looked strong and their stick skills are awesome, so they can navigate through a bunch of players,” Burns said.
U-32 will travel to play Milton at 6 p.m. Friday. The Raiders celebrated Senior Day on Wednesday, honoring Alaina Beauregard, Morgan Ribolini, Peyton Smith and Mia Tanguay.
“All four of us have been on the same team basically all six years we’ve been here,” Alaina Beauregard said. “I remember when Peyton was on front line, and now she’s rocking defense. It’s a kind of chemistry that you can’t really build in just a year. And this year, especially, all of the girls connect in a way that I’ve never connected with a team. I’ve been on varsity for four years and this is my favorite year. The girls connect so well and there’s so much chemistry throughout all the lines. And everyone pulls their weight. It’s a strong, bonded team — which is important.”
Three years ago the Raiders finished with a 3-13 record. They eliminated Harwood, 3-1, in the playdowns before enduring a 7-0 defeat against Burr & Burton. The 2019 Raiders wound up 7-8 after after a 3-0 loss to St. Johnsbury in the first round of the playoffs. Last year’s campaign marked the program’s first winning season in five years.
“The seniors are all such different personalities and they work so well together as the leadership of the team,” Burns said. “Mia is so positive and supportive of her teammates and she’s the most unselfish player I’ve ever coached. Morgan is an incredible finisher and she’s had such a strong season. And she’s getting a lot of attention from defenders and a lot of doubling the last couple games. She has that nose for the goal and that touch to just pop it in. Alaina is obviously really strong carrying the ball up the right side. But also, in the circle, she’ll often tip the ball off he goalie’s pads — rather than trying to take a shot. And that has set Morgan up for so many goals, so Alaina is a very generous leader and captain in that way. And with Peyton, I really don’t think I’m ever going to coach someone who is as effective at communication on the field. Today I called her an admiral instead of a captain because she’s just constantly communicating with her defense, organizing them, dispatching them, making sure everyone is covered. She’s going to be a huge, huge loss for us defensively without her there.”
