U-32 was briefly in danger of suffering an opening-round playoff loss for the first time in six years before rallying past Middlebury, 67-45, during Tuesday’s Division II boys basketball quarterfinal in East Montpelier.
U-32 trailed 16-10 after the first quarter and fell behind 25-16 in the second quarter. The Raiders stormed back to grab a 26-25 halftime advantage before finishing off the third quarter in front 42-33.
“We certainly didn’t start off the way we wanted to,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “In the pre-game we talked about what our team would do when faced with adversity. And that’s how the opening minutes played out. And huge credit to our guys that they didn’t implode. They stayed composed in the moment and focussed on getting one shot at a time. We stuck with what we were doing offensively, rather than panic. Early on we were able to get to where we wanted to be. But we struggled while trying to stay controlled, playing off of two feet and trying to finish. And we did a much better job of that in the second half.”
Owen Kellington set the tone for U-32 with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. He was supported by fellow seniors Anthony Engelhard (14 points, three rebounds), Noah McLane (13 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Aiden Hawkins (10 points, three rebounds, six steals). Cam Comstock grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders.
Max Alberts (12 points) and Karic Riche (10 points) paced Middlebury. Teammates Gabe Dunn and Wesley Hurdler scored nine points apiece.
“We started five seniors tonight and we got good contributions across the board,” Gauthier said. “Anthony did a wonderful job handling the ball and managing the game. He knew when to push the tempo when we needed that, and when to throttle down and keep our team composed when it was appropriate. When he plays with that type of balance, we’re a different team. Aiden is our emotional heartbeat, and tonight he asked to guard Alberts at one point. So we made that switch. And he did a great job defensively and maintained his composure for 32 minutes. Owen scored a lot for us tonight, and Noah just competed and competed on the boards. He put himself in position to get a basket here and there and was really consistent for us.”
Middlebury pulled ahead 9-2 early in the contest, but Engelhard took a charge at the defensive end to give his team some energy. Three points from Kellington sliced the gap to 9-5 before the Tigers answered. Englehard drained a 3-pointer with 1:40 on the clock, but Middlebury responded again for a six-point advantage after the first quarter.
Kellington scored at the start of the second quarter, only to watch Middlebury sink a trio of jumpers. Hawkins limited the damage with a coast-to-coast layup, but his team hurt its cause by missing three straight foul shots. An acrobatic shot on the right side by Kellington made it 23-16. Middlebury retaliated with a jumper for a 25-16 lead.
U-32 entered the double bonus with 2:40 left in the second quarter. A bank shot by McLane made it 25-19 with 2:30 on the clock. Teammate Riley Richards buried a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:12 on the clock A Kellington fast-break layup pushed the Raiders in front for the first time. Following a Tigers turnover, Kellington grabbed a rebound, spun around and scored in the paint for a 26-25 halftime lead.
A behind-the-back move by Hawkins resulted in a highlight-reel layup in the opening minute of the third quarter. Dunn made a 3-pointer for a 29-28 Middlebury lead. Engelhard set up McLane before Kellington went end to end for an easy layup and a 32-29 lead. Following a timeout, Middlebury scored four quick points to offset a basket by Kellington.
Hawkins and Kellington used their speed and strength in the lane to give U-32 a 38-33 cushion. A short turnaround jumper by Englehard kept U-32 in control. McLane picked the Tigers’ pocket at mid-court and darted in for a fast-break layup at the end of the third quarter.
Engelhard kicked off the fourth quart with a foul shot, a steal and a layup. The senior nabbed a steal and sprinted in for another layup before Middlebury committed a technical foul. Engelhard seized the opportunity by adding a free throw for a 49-35 lead.
Hawkins made it 55-38, Kellington dribbled the length of the court for a 62-38 lead and then a Tigers’ 3-pointer stopped the bleeding.
Middlebury ends the season at 5-5. U-32 (6-3) will return to action Monday for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal. The Raiders will face the winner of Friday’s contest between No. 1 North Country (7-0) and No. 16 Woodstock (1-7).
“The schedule is a little funky with that additional play-in game,” Gauthier said. “We’ll be back to practice (Wednesday) and then we’ll have to take a day off later this week. We’ll keep an eye on how that game plays out Friday. This year, more than any year, you never know what’s going to happen. So we’ll do our best to prepare for North Country or Woodstock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.