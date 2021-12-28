MARSHFIELD — Lucas Roberts and Kerrick Medose scored 20 points apiece to light a fire under Twinfield during Tuesday’s 79-22 boys basketball victory over West Rutland.
“It was good to get some confidence in ourselves,” Trojans coach Chris Hudson said. “West Rutland is a rebuilding team and they played hard. We did a lot of things we wanted to do: We got out in transition and we pressed them. Everybody played really well.”
Meles Gouge added 15 points for the Trojans, who pulled ahead 19-4 in the first quarter. Twinfield stayed sharp at both sides of the floor in the second quarter and led 39-9 entering halftime.
“We struggled a little at the start,” Hudson said. “Having Mason (Cushing) out of the game was a big key for us, but everyone contributed. Dom Hale was a catalyst inside and TJ Bernatchy also did a nice job stepping in for Mason. I had nine guys and we played nine guys. It was a good game to get under our belt.”
Garrett Owens (15 points) paced West Rutland, which is still searching for its first victory. The Golden Horde will host Leland & Gray at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Twinfield opened the season with a 64-46 loss to Proctor before bouncing back with a 61-38 victory over Twin Valley in the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic.
“We like playing those guys,” Hudson said of his Southern Vermont opponents. “We like getting a feel of what’s down there for competition and it’s good for us. We can struggle and we’re still pretty young, so we’re only scratching the surface of how successful we can be. We played 10 days ago and we played tonight. And we don’t play again until next Thursday. We’re trying to get on a roll and get into a routine right now. And hopefully we will.”
The Trojans (2-2) will travel to play Richford on Jan. 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oxbow 58, Montpelier 47
MONTPELIER — The Olympians nabbed nine steals as a team Tuesday and capitalized on a strong second quarter while taking care of business against the Solons.
Senior Emma Parkin scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half for Oxbow. She also recorded nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Parkin was supported by teammates Maggi Ellsworth (13 points, eight rebounds), Abagail Carson (eight points), Alexa Kosakowski (seven points) and Noell Kosakowski (six points). Montpelier led 20-17 after the first quarter before the Olympians rallied.
“We had a 16-point second quarter to their four,” Emerson said. “After the first quarter I said to them, ‘You guys did a great job scoring points, but we gave up 20. We have to play better defense.’ And they had a lot of energy tonight and they responded well.”
Oxbow led 33-24 entering halftime and held a 46-35 advantage heading into the final quarter.
“Going into the half we thought we had the momentum, so going out we didn’t change anything,” Emerson said. “And we gained a few points down the stretch.”
Sophomore Willow Sterling-Proulx scored 17 points for MHS. Teammates Ireland Donahue (12 points) and Grace Nostrant (eight points) also rose to the occasion in a game that featured 11 early lead changes. Montpelier closed the gap to six points in the final quarter before running out of steam.
“I was a little surprised that they didn’t come out of their zone until pretty late, when we were up by 10 or 12,” Emerson said. “But they were tough. Donahue played well last year for them too. And at times I thought she looked like the best player on the floor. And Willow wasn’t even on our radar and she had a really good game. If she can be consistent, they’re going to be OK.”
Oxbow (2-4) will travel to play Randolph on Thursday at 6 p.m. Montpelier will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Williamstown 46, Vergennes 31
VERGENNES — Brianna McLaughlin scored 22 points to help the Blue Devils pull away from the Commodores on Thursday.
Felicia Poitier (13 points) and Geneva Verbury (10 points) paced Vergennes. Courtney Townsend (seven points) and Fasika Parrott (eight assists) also stepped up for Williamstown.
“Fasika dissected their defense and opened her teammates up for great shots,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “It was 17-17 at the half we outscored them 18-5 in the third. Destiny (Campbell) and Paige (Dwinell) cleaned the glass for us and Courtney had the best quarter of basketball of her life. She had five points and five rebounds and held her player scoreless. She really stepped up in the third.”
Williamstown will travel to play Danville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“The start to this season is a continuation of last season,” Sweet said. “This group bonded last year and they play for each other. Having seven returning players is a solid core. Freshman Natalie Beliveau fits in well. And with a few more games under her belt, I think she will really start to make an impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.