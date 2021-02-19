If there were ever a season to err on the side of caution, Twinfield girls basketball coach Jason Cushing figures this is the one.
Cushing led the Trojans to a 23-0 record in 1996 and has supported the school’s athletic program his whole life. His daughter Bailey is a senior power forward for the Trojans, who made six straight trips to the Barre Aud from 2007 to 2012.
Both would love nothing more than to help Twinfield swiftly return to Division IV glory, but patience will be a key part of the rebuilding process. The Trojans recently opted to abandon their varsity schedule and compete as a JV squad, placing an extra emphasis on individual skill improvement and boosting the team morale.
The team’s eight-game schedule features contests against Northfield, Danville, St. Johnsbury, Oxbow and Craftsbury. The Trojans will play the Chargers and the Indians twice.
Bailey Cushing and versatile junior Makayla Quintin are the team’s only upperclassmen. Sophomore guards Ginger Klarich, Maddie Duke and Cadence Celley will join freshmen centers Alice McLane and Jaden Perry. Eighth-graders Jorja Washburn, Carley Mancini and Haylee North have a lot of potential as guards, with North likely to fill in as a forward in some games.
The Trojans advanced to the semifinals 23 times and are 6-6 in title games during the past five decades. They walked away with the top prize in 1977, 1979, 1980, 1989, 1992 and 2008.
The team finished 2-15 last season and was eliminated with a 71-13 loss against Blue Mountain. Twinfield went 9-13 the year before, earning the No. 8 seed for the layoffs and ousting Twin Valley with a 48-32 playdown victory.
Here are 10 questions for coach Cushing, who’s squad will head up Route 2 on Monday for a 5 p.m. game at Danville:
TA: With the potential starting lineup, are some positions already locked down?
Cushing: “We’re heavy on guards. Starting will probably be Bailey and Makayla. And one of our freshman, Alice, will probably start for us. She’s tall, lanky and athletic. And then it will probably be Cadence Celley. And maybe Ginger Klarich or Maddie Duke — those two are kind of interchangeable. Our starting lineup will vary from time to time just because our whole goal this year is to build the program and build the girls’ confidence.”
TA: Which of your players are the most seasoned at the varsity level?
Cushing: “Bailey and Makayla have the most minutes coming from varsity last year. And Cadence and Ginger and Maddie are right around the same.”
TA: You guys were in a position where you could practice on the earlier side, so has everything been going OK in terms of fitness?
Cushing: “We started practicing before most people. But even with that, it’s tough running with a mask on. If you’re going hard for two or three minutes at a time, you can get winded pretty easily. I don’t care what kind of shape you’re in.”
TA: Are you’re going to lean toward a quick rotation with some of the spots?
Cushing: “I definitely see the bigs rotating in and out quite a bit — just based on size and needs. It’s all situational too. If we’re playing against a team that’s heavy with guards, maybe we’ll go small to match up. It just depends.”
TA: You’ve got some smaller Division IV schools on your schedule. But do you think playing St. Johnsbury will be a big challenge for you?
Cushing: “I think it will be a good test of where we’re at, given all the weeks of practice. And it will give the eighth-graders a whole new view of what they can expect for next year.”
TA: How did it play out with making the decision to go with only a JV schedule?
Cushing: “The JV schedule came about because we had seven full-time varsity players, including two freshmen. And for both Bailey and Makayla, last year was their first full season after coming off knee injuries that sidelined them the whole season before. Jaden Perry had an injury the summer before her eighth-grade season and couldn’t play at all. So injury-wise and COVID-wise, if you try to play a season with seven players, it’s probably not going to pan out well. So then we looked at the eighth-graders. And there are five or six athletes that are coming into their eighth-grade year because Cabot and Twinfield merged this year for the middle school. We wanted to give them the best experience possible, and to give them the best of both worlds where they can play with their eighth-grade team and play with JV at the same time and get real game experience. So it’s a unique opportunity that we had to offer them. And that’s what made the most sense to us.”
TA: Does it feel like a pretty well-rounded schedule considering the limitations for the season?
Cushing: “For what we’re in, seven games on the schedule is better than none. It’s all about getting them on the court and getting them to play together. And that’s the other bonus with having the eighth-graders play on both teams, because they have eight games for middle school. So they’ll get 15 games in as eighth-graders this year.”
TA: You were part of an undefeated team in high school, so do you think it can be cyclical with Twinfield sports where you have to ride through those ups and downs?
Cushing: “A lot of it has to do with how parents just aren’t having as many kids as they were. I look at this year’s eighth-grade class for the boys. And there were only one or two boys who were going to come out and play basketball. And that’s based on the amount of boys that are in that grade. So it is typical. And any time you have a small school, it’s going to be that way. But you have to take the good with the bad and ride the waves. And you hope that your youth sports programs are doing what they’re meant to be there for: Teaching them fundamentals. So when they get to you, you can teach them skill-building.”
TA: Does it seem like the girls aren’t going to be happy just to be competitive in a game, and that they actually want to have a winning record this year?
Cushing: “That’s the goal overall. Playing a varsity schedule, it would have been challenging. Especially with Blue Mountain and Danville being as strong as they are. And we were really only returning two full-time varsity players from last year. It would have been like starting from scratch, which is kind of like what we did last year. We did have some kids returning and some upperclassmen. But a lot of the offense the previous year revolved around Olivia Hogan. So it was teaching them how to succeed as a team, and not to just look for that one player on the court that can help you out every time.”
TA: Any other overall thoughts about the season?
Cushing: “For what we’re going to be going through, it’s just a unique opportunity for all these girls to get a year ahead and get to know each other and how each other plays. It’s a good group of kids. Every kid we have on the team this year is there for the right reason: They want to play basketball. Very rarely do we have to stop practice and correct anybody or do anything like that disciplinary-wise. Everybody wants to learn. When we come into the gym, they’re all working on different ball-handling skills — just fundamental basketball things they can do ahead of time just to give themselves a little bit of a working advantage.”
