NEWPORT — Andrew Trottier threw five touchdown passes for Spaulding during Friday’s 45-24 regional semifinal victory over North Country.
The No. 3 Crimson Tide eliminated the No. 2 Falcons to earn a spot in Tuesday’s title game. Spaulding will face either No. 4 St. Johnsbury or No. 1 U-32 in the final.
Coach Bob Lamb and the Tide (4-4) opened the season with four straight losses despite keeping things close in every game. They earned a 35-26 road victory over the Falcons before hitting their stride in a 33-8 victory over U-32. The Tide kicked off playoffs with a 56-7 rout against Oxbow.
Spaulding and North Country traded touchdowns in the opening minutes during frigid semifinal conditions. An acrobatic 35-yard reception by Aiden Blouin gave the Tide the break they needed. On the next play Trottier connected to Blouin for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Ethan Touchette’s extra point pushed the Tide in front 14-6 with a few minutes left in the first quarter. Grady Chase intercepted the Falcons’ first pass on their next possession. The heads-up play by Chase gave Spaulding the ball at the 35-yard line. Trottier threw his third touchdown pass at the end of the first period and Touchette added another extra point, extending the lead to 21-16.
A 30-yard field goal by Touchette gave the Raiders a 24-6 advantage in the second quarter. Trottier threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Blouin and then Touchette made the extra point for a 31-6 lead in the second half. The Tide recorded their fourth interception of the game on the Falcons’ next possession and added another touchdown for good measure, making it 38-6.
North Country opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdowns and an interception, closing the gap to 38-18. Touchette reeled in a 15-yard touchdown and made another extra point for a 45-18 cushion. The Tide kicker made all six of his extra-point attempts.
St. Johnsbury will travel to play U-32 at 3 p.m. Saturday. U-32’s roster also has players from Montpelier, Twinfield, Northfield, Williamstown and Harwood.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 2, Thetford 1
THETFORD — The No. 10 Raiders knocked off the three-time defending champs during Friday’s Division III quarterfinal.
Thetford pulled ahead midway through the first half on a 25-yard free kick by Madison Powers.
“She took a great shot that curled around the wall to the near post,” Stowe coach Tyler Post said.
Ella Murphy scored on a Liv Tianni assist for Stowe in the 23rd minute.
“That was a huge goal for us,” Post said. “It was off a corner kick, and we haven’t really been doing anything off corners all year. It got down to the 6 and Ella out-fought her mark and got something on it and sent it in. It was one of those goal-mouth scrambles where it didn’t need to be the prettiest goal. And that gave us some good momentum going into the second half. In the second half we pinned them in their end more and created some more chances.”
Izzy Mitchell tucked away the game-winner in the 69th minute. Stowe (4-6) avenged a 2-0 regular-season loss against the No. 2 Panthers (8-2).
“It was a corner kick in and it was partially blocked out,” Post said. “Izzy was in the right place at the right time. She was inside the 18 and slotted it far post. She took a quick shot and didn’t try to murder the ball or anything. She just tried to get it on net. And there was a lane and the goalie didn’t have time to recover to get there.”
Raiders keeper Anika Wagner made six saves. Charlotte Stevens, Kate Lewton, Lucy Genung, Malinn Sigler and Ellie Zimmerman led the defense.
“They put on a hard push at the end and we weathered the storm,” Post said. “You’re not three-time defending champs and going to go softly into the night. They went hard, and there was great play by our defense and goalie. They had a partial break with four minutes left. But Charlotte Stevens outsprinted the girl getting back to get an extra touch on the ball. And she tipped it far enough away so that the other player couldn’t reach it. And Anika read the play beautifully and made the play.”
Stowe (4-6) will travel to play either No. 3 Windsor (9-1) or No. 6 BFA-Fairfax (6-3) in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. semifinal.
“The Capital Division is difficult and it gets you ready for playoffs,” Post said. “It goes through some great teams and it means you’re probably not going to get a great seed. But it gives you confidence knowing you’ve played a tough schedule. And if you can compete through that tough schedule, then you can compete in playoffs.”
BOYS SOCCER
Milton 10, Northfield-Williamstown 0
MILTON — Zack Logan, Chance Rose and Cooper Goodrich scored two goals apiece for the No. 1 Yellowjackets during Friday’s Division II quarterfinal.
Kyler Kelley, Kyle Brown, Cam Fougere and Caden Button also found the back of the net. Milton goalies Braeden Caragher and Josh Grazier made one save apiece in the shutout. Paine Mountain faced a 6-0 halftime deficit and couldn’t recover.
“We met a far superior team tonight and could not deal with the all-out relentless attack they put on,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “They play extremely directly, with tons of speed and deadly finishing ability. Even up eight, nine and 10 goals, they kept coming for more. It did not help that we were losing players left and right to injury in the game. But young guys kept jumping in to try to fight and never gave up.”
Milton (9-0) will face No. 4 Middlebury or No. 5 Woodstock in Tuesday’s 2 p.m. semifinal. Paine Mountain ends the season at 4-5-1.
“As a coach, I would take our team any day — even with the 10-0 beatdown,” Crawford-Stempel said. “They are a team of fantastic young men who came committed, ready to work and learn and do whatever it took to improve. And we did. We took on COVID, low returning numbers, injuries, whatever. And they all put in extra hours through the summer, watching game film, extra practice sessions and a lot of hangout bonding time. We had great captains who were leaders on and off the field, vocally and through their efforts in practice and game. But really everyone stepped up and played a huge role. Cam Shangraw, one of our three outgoing super seniors, said it over and over, ‘There is no people I’d rather be with than this group.’ We had a team of winners and characters. It’s really hard to go down like that, but it did not reflect what a good season we had and how far we have progressed.”
