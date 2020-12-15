The 2020 high school football season was far from predictable.
After all of the unexpected twists and turns, naming Spaulding junior Andrew Trottier the Times Argus Player of the Year should come as no surprise.
Four months ago the odds were stacked against every football player in Vermont as coaches and officials scrambled to salvage some form of a season. The Vermont Principals' Association released its plan for a 7-on-7 format in August, giving teams confidence that there might be a fall schedule after all.
When things finally came together, it took the Crimson Tide a few weeks to adjust to the new rules and extra space. With no concrete arrangements for any sort of playoffs, Spaulding opened the season with four straight losses and could have easily abandoned all hope of a turnaround.
Instead, Trottier and the Tide stuck to their guns and marched all the way to the regional championship.
"Andrew is upbeat but very focussed," Spaulding coach Bob Lamb said. "He came to practice every day and he understood what we were trying to do and what we were trying to put in, offensive- and defensive-wise. He came to play every day. And he had fun doing it."
Trottier completed 223 of 351 passing attempts and finished the season with 2,971 yards for the 4-5 Tide. He threw 32 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, outdueling North Country quarterback Jack Young to give Spaulding its first victory of the season. He was also a defensive standout as a safety, recording four interceptions, nine pass breakups and 18 tackles.
"We really didn't let those early losses affect us," Lamb said. "We always said, 'OK, we made a bad play. We move on to the next one. The game's not over and we're not out it, so we're just going to keep playing our game and keep battling. We have athletes and we know you guys can play.' And Andrew was a big part of that. He never got down on anybody, if somebody dropped a ball or made a mistake. And if he threw an interception, his teammates never got down on him. We stayed together and it was a lot of fun this year. Coaching-wise, this was the most fun I've had."
Last year Trottier competed for U-32, which rolled to a 41-16 quarterfinal victory over Spaulding in the Division II playoffs.The Raiders relied heavily on veteran quarterback Nathan LaRosa, so Trottier's contributions under center were limited. According to Lamb, the transfer student was not on his radar until he arrived at an optional practice session in Barre this past summer.
"Andrew showed up and I actually had to ask one of the other coaches who he was," Lamb said. "And he said, 'Oh, that's Andrew Trottier. He's coming to Spaulding this year.' Early in the summer, there's always those kids who are very coachable. And Andrew has a high football IQ, he's a leader and he gets along well with everybody. I think he and (Christian) Titus were made from the same mold. They're the same type of kid and they grind every day."
Trottier already knew some of the Spaulding players, making the transition to a different school and a new team a lot more smooth. Many of the athletes were already hanging out in small groups when state officials eased the restrictions on athletic practices and competitions in June and July. Spaulding Athletic Director Natalie Soffen allowed teams to hold training sessions at the high school, provided that everyone followed certain guidelines.
"We started very basic," Lamb said. "For awhile we were limited to how long we could be out there and we had to limit our players. We actually had to split our summer practice up into sessions because we could only have 10 kids at each session. It was a very interesting time, but we got through it."
The VPA announced in July that sports practices would not start until the first day of school, and later in the month Gov. Phil Scott set that date for Sept. 8. Some people wrote off any chance for a football season due to the high level of contact between players, but a compromise was reached by mid-August involving a 7-on-7 structure with no tackling. The new setup put a premium on skill positions, with no running plays allowed and no offensive or defensive linemen in the mix.
"We were always of the assumption that there was going to be some kind of season," Lamb said. "We never got to the point where it was like, 'Oh, we're out here doing this for nothing.' We just didn't think that way."
All-State quarterback Jackson Pierson graduated from Spaulding last spring, creating a big offensive void. Ridge Herring and Gabe Hoar were both early-season candidates to fill in for Pierson, but the Tide coaches agreed that Trottier was best suited for the job.
"We flirted with the idea of Andrew playing wide receiver at first," Lamb said. "I talked to him and said, 'Do you mind playing quarterback if that's what we decide we need to do with you?' And he said, 'No, that's absolutely fine. I'll do it.' And everybody got along well with everybody. Ridge really wanted to play tight end and wide receiver, so he was OK. Gabe was a true freshman, and we would have gone that route if we had to. But luckily we didn't have to do that."
Each Vermont team was placed in one of four regions: Burlington, Hartford, Rutland and St. Johnsbury. The Crimson Tide wound up in the St. J pool, joining Lyndon, U-32, Oxbow and North Country. Two of Spaulding's first contests were against St. Johnsbury, a perennial Division I powerhouse that advanced to four title games from 2014-19.
Lamb's squad kept things close against the Hilltoppers, falling 35-23 and 20-14. A pair of contests against Lyndon were also tight, with the Vikings prevailing 21-14 and 32-18. That left Spaulding (0-4) with just two games remaining because there was still no agreed-upon path toward playoffs.
"We didn't get down and we didn't quit," Lamb said. "We didn't hang our heads and say, 'Oh, this game's over.' We battled. We lost those first four games. But we played Lyndon and St. J, who are good teams. We just fought through it. Did we like it? No. Did we get upset? Sure we did. But we kept battling and it turned around. And even in those losses, we were still having fun. This team worked really hard this year, even though it was 7-on-7 and a lot of people were saying, 'Oh, it's not real football. Why are you guys playing? It doesn't really count.' They bought into it and focussed and worked really hard. And it showed."
Things started looking up for the Tide when a plan for playoffs was unveiled in mid-October. Instead of having three divisions and crowing state champs, an alternative option with regional tourneys allowed every team to qualify for the post-season. The late-breaking news made a world of difference for the Crimson Tide, who set out to prove they were better than their winless record.
The 7-on-7 rules required that quarterbacks attempt passes within four seconds of each snap, so it took a few weeks before Trottier and his receivers were in synch all four quarters of a game. But once things started to click, it was instantly clear that the Tide could compete with anyone.
"One of Andrew's strengths is he doesn't get down on himself if he makes a mistake," Lamb said. "He's on that even keel and doesn't swing one way or the other. He's kind of center of the road and says, 'OK, this is what I need to do. This is how we're going to do it.' I think he played a little QB at U-32, but he was mostly a backup. But he got more comfortable this year, and his biggest progression was reading defenses. From where he started in the summer to where we ended against St. J in the regional championship, he had come a long way at reading defense and feeling comfortable. He was trusting what he's seeing and making the plays that he needed to make."
Spaulding picked up its first victory by holding off North Country, 35-26. Trottier was 23 of 38 for 383 passing yards against the Falcons. He threw five touchdowns and one interception. Two days later he faced off against his old team and helped turn the tables against the Raiders. He completed 24 of 36 attempts for 408 yards, fueling a 38-8 victory. Trottier finished with five touchdowns again and had two interceptions, helping Spaulding beat U-32 for the first time in over a decade.
"Andrew was really psyched the couple days leading up to that U-32 game," Lamb said. "He was really excited to play against them. And him being excited fed the other kids on the team. So they were excited for him and really wanted to do well for him. That was a fun game. …Toward the middle of the second half we started thinking, 'Maybe it's time to take some of these guys out?' And injury-wise, you always want to have them available for the next game. And U-32 always plays tough, so we didn't know for sure. We were feeling good. Does that mean we're going to win? Not always. But in the middle of the third quarter we got comfortable and put some of the younger kids in to get some game action."
Spaulding opened the post-season with a 56-7 victory over Oxbow before clobbering North Country, 45-24, in the semifinals. Trottier continued his mastery over the Falcons, throwing five touchdowns and going 34 of 47 for 410 yards in the semis. The title game ended in a 42-28 loss at St. Johnsbury, but the season was still a massive achievement for a program that has only made five playoff appearances in 11-man football.
The Crimson Tide did not make the post-season for a decade before qualifying in 2018 after the D-II field was expanded to eight teams. Spaulding suffered a 77-0 loss against Fair Haven in the 2018 quarterfinals, so the team's current momentum is creating lots of buzz in the Granite City.
"I don't think we had a problem with buying into doing 7-on-7," Lamb said. "We all wanted to get our kids out there playing - that was the biggest thing, whether it be 7-on-7 or tackle. Sure, are we disappointed? Absolutely. But at least we got out there and were able to do something. You're still playing football. You're still drawing up plays. You're still running routes. You're still doing all those fundamental things. Even on defense, you're still doing coverage drills and all that stuff. So, to us, it was still football. And I think the overall perception was good. I haven't heard really anything negative about it."
Managing late-game situations was a challenge this year because all contests featured running time, but Trottier and the Tide quickly figured out how to close out victories. Kicker Ethan Touchette gave Spaulding a timely boost late in the fall, while Titus and fellow receiver Cole Benoit terrorized opposing defenses. Benoit hauled in 62 passes this season for 822 yards and six touchdowns. Titus had 28 receptions for 502 yards and two touchdowns.
"Four seconds is not a lot of time," Lamb said. "They're thinking, 'Are my feet right? Am I holding the ball right? Am I believing in what I'm seeing on defense?' All that is going through their mind. And then: Oh, by the way, you have four seconds to throw the ball. And we worked on this. We always told Andrew, 'Take a look pre-snap. That's the best look you're going to get. Split the field down the middle, pick a side that you like coverage-wise and go with that side. Don't try to scan the whole field.' And he did a good job with that."
Lamb is already licking his chops over thoughts of next year's roster. Having a seasoned quarterback like Trottier could be a game-changer for the Tide, who will graduate six seniors. The Tide had 13 players on their 2020 JV squad and could easily be heavy-hitters in D-II next fall. With a potential return to 11-on-11 football, Spaulding will eye its first state-wide playoff victory since 2008.
"Cole Benoit is coming back, Christian Titus is coming back, Grady Chase is coming back," Lamb said. "And we've got some young guys that will be helping out more. Sean Kidder and Ben Hiscock will be moving up another year. So Andrew is going to have some talent around him. If we can figure out our offensive line situation, I think it's going to be fun to watch these guys again next season."
