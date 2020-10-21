Twinfield-Cabot is in a sweet spot just like last season with Division IV playoffs beginning next week.
Coach Peter Stratman’s team is poised to host a boys soccer playdown for the second straight year, which hasn’t been accomplished at Twinfield since 2005. The Trojans haven’t won a post-season match since 2009 and earned their last semifinal berth 20 years ago. Last fall Twinfield-Cabot locked up the No. 5 seed, only to suffer a 1-0 overtime loss against No. 12 Craftsbury.
Stratman doesn’t want to think too far ahead right now. But it’s clear his side has turned a corner.
The Trojans and Huskies head into Thursday’s regular-season finale with a 7-2 record and six clean sheets. After joining forces last year, the former rivals are gaining confidence every match.
A season-opening 2-0 win against Blue Mountain and a 2-1 victory over Christ Covenant were followed by a 7-0 romp against Craftsbury. Blue Mountain earned payback with a 3-2 win in Wells River. Twinfield-Cabot bounced back with a 4-0 win at Craftsbury before falling to the Bucks by the same score four days later.
Since then freshman keeper Neil Alexander and his defense haven’t given up a goal. Stratman’s squad was firing on all cylinders during a 4-0 victory over Christ Covenant, sparking the recent string of shutouts. Henry LoRe (two goals) and Meles Gouge scored during Monday’s 3-0 victory at Danville, which was outshot 15-0.
“I was so proud of how the boys played,” Stratman said. “They moved the ball well, stayed disciplined on defense and dominated possession for most of the game. Danville only broke into our half a few times and didn’t record a shot all game.”
Gouge deposited two goals 24 hours later, triggering a 4-0 victory over Craftsbury. He opened the scoring on a through ball from Brady Moran, while Silas Robbins made it 2-0 before halftime. Robbins ripped a shot that bounced off a Chargers defender and crossed the goal line. Gritty play inside the penalty area by Lucas Roberts extended the lead to 3-0 in the second half. A long shot by Gouge caught the Craftsbury defense by surprise to cap the scoring.
“It was good to get the win,” Stratman said. “Craftsbury never gave up and they have some talented players. Tyler (Blais) does a great job with them. Our defense played well to limit Craftsbury’s scoring chances.”
Alexander made four saves, while Grayson Vanwinkle stopped 16 shots for the Chargers.
“Neil is becoming more aggressive in the box,” Stratman said. “I’m so impressed with how he’s developed this year. “
The Trojans and Huskies will host high-scoring Winooski (5-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Twinfield. The Spartans are ranked seventh in D-III after averaging more than six goals per match.
Statman’s players have outscored opponents 30-9 and are ranked fifth in D-IV. They trail Twin Valley (5-1), Rivendell (4-1-2), Proctor (6-2-1) and Sharon (6-2). Twinfield-Cabot could fall to the No. 6 or 7 position if West Rutland (6-2-1) and Arlington (3-2-1) make up ground.
