PLAINFIELD - The addition of 10 freshmen was a timely shot in the arm for the 2020 Twinfield-Cabot boys soccer team.
Peter Stratman returns for his second year coaching the cooperative squad after spending a dozen years at the helm of the Huskies' program. He led Cabot to eight straight winning seasons and guided last year's side to a 10-5 campaign, giving Twinfield its first winning record in a decade.
The Trojans and Huskies earned the No. 5 seed for the 2019 playoffs and were eliminated by No. 12 Craftsbury, 2-1. Stratman's squad outshot the Chargers 13-2 in the second half but couldn't erase an early two-goal deficit.
A 20-player roster will give Stratman plenty of options this season as he fine-tunes his lineup. Aiden Morse, Blue Christensen, Gavin Fowler, Henry LoRe and Liam Lyman-Leas are all back as seniors. Juniors Lucas Roberts, Alec Moran, Brody Moran return alongside sophomores TJ Bernatchy and Rowan Cleary. The freshmen are Declan O'Connor, Meles Gouge, Sam Russell, Shea Winters, Caydn Green, Cooper Bernatchy, Keenan Wallace, Neil Alexander, Dominick Hale and Silas Robbins.
This year's 10-game schedule features five opponents. For the second straight year Stratman's squad will play Blue Mountain and Craftsbury three times apiece in addition to facing Christ Covenant twice.
Games in Cabot will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 13 against Blue Mountain and Oct. 15 versus Christ Covenant. The matches at Twinfield are slated for Oct. 3 against Christ Covenant, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 against Craftsbury and Oct. 22 against Winooski. The Huskies and Trojans will travel to play Blue Mountain on Oct. 8 before visiting Craftsbury on Oct. 10 and Danville on Oct. 17.
Here are a dozen questions for Stratman heading into Tuesday's opening match:
TA: You lost a lot of seniors from last year but the returning group is solid. How does it feel starting your second year with the combined team?
Stratman: "I felt like we exceeded people's expectations last year and surprised a lot of folks. Whenever you take over a program, you're building a new culture. You're getting to know the team and they're getting to know you. And it takes more time than people imagine to build that culture. I had the good fortune of coaching for more than a decade at Cabot. And I remember the early days at Cabot and trying to figure out what my style is going to be while I'm getting to know the kids. And what benefitted me at Cabot is, over time, I knew every kid because I had them in class as an 11- or 12- or 13-year-old. So I used that relationship to help kids develop their soccer knowledge on the field."
TA: What are your thoughts on the freshmen this year? It's a pretty big group.
Stratman: "I'm really excited by what we see coming up through from last year's middle school team. They are all very athletic, talented players. And more important than that, they're good teammates. It's about character, it's about team and you play to make each other better. And those guys embody that. I think they've had good coaching all the way up through that has celebrated that sprit and that ethic of 'We play because we're out here working together, working hard and having fun.' And obviously we want to come out and work hard and have fun together and learn how to play soccer better. It's about people first and soccer second in some respects because these are student-athletes at the high school level and it's about cultivating that positive sense of character. I want to make people feel welcome and try to meet people where they are and push them to the next level - and recognize in themselves that they may not see it."
TA: You have five returning seniors and three returning juniors. What do you think of the veteran guys?
Stratman: "I'm really excited about the experience we have with folks like Henry and Gavin and Alec and Brody - and you pair that with the younger folks coming in as freshmen. There are some exciting players with a lot of skill that they've built. And players who are hungry. Right now I have 20 on the roster, which means folks are competing for some spots. And that isn't necessarily a bad thing. It makes it hard as a coach, because you want to bring people along and give people a chance to get in a game if possible. But it's great to have a young crew of enthusiastic players to come in and push these folks who have been there for a few years to improve as well. That doesn't always happen that way."
TA: With Lucas and Henry back, does it feel like the offense is in pretty good shape right now?
Stratman: "We lost Paolo (Rovetto), we lost Remy (Maas), we lost Jordyn (Holt), we lost Brad (Duke). And we lost some other players what had supported us from the bench. I think it took us awhile for us to find the lineup that really fit for our team, given what we had last year. But what I build around is trying to identify those players that, both on and off the field, can help bring everybody into the fold. And I feel like we're very balanced. Often times teams have this challenge where they may be weak on one side of the ball or the other. And I feel very fortunate that we have players who are really wanting to play at these different positions. People are hungry to play defense, people are hungry to play midfield, people are hungry to be a forward. I have three younger guys who are interested in coming along as a keeper. And so the potential this year is to bring people along over a number of years and really put a good foot forward in building a program, like we did at Cabot over those many years."
TA: Who are the three goalies this year? I know replacing Jordyn won't be easy.
Stratman: "We have two freshmen, Neil and Dominick, and then Rowan was a backup for Jordyn last year. What's great about Rowan is he has a sense of confidence no matter where he is. He's upbeat, he's positive, he is a team player. And what I like about his training so far is he's the type of keeper who's talking and coaching his backs."
TA: And how about the center fullbacks? Do you go with a sweeper-stopper or a flat four?
Stratman: "I prefer a flat four, but as folks develop we're starting with that sweeper-stopper configuration and the diamond formation in the back. And Alec Moran is just a phenomenal player. He's very calm on the ball and he has anchored that defense for a couple years, so he'll be back there again. And we may try some younger folks in those spots as marking backs, and even maybe as a stopper."
TA: Who are the returners in midfield?
Stratman: "Gavin returns as a center midfielder and he'll likely be in that spot again. He's very consistent, he's a good transition player and he can do it all. He's big, he controls the tempo, he can shot from far and he can get up in the air. TJ is a returner as a winger. Lucas played there a bit and he might end up there a bit again."
TA: Are some of the other positions sorted out with the returners?
Stratman: "Aiden and Blue will likely be marking backs. They bring experience, physicality and a lot of size. Liam is fast, he's good on the ball and he's probably a wing midfielder or striker. And Brody is another really versatile player. He's the type of guy where I could ask him to play any position and he would do it well. I'm looking at possibly having him in the center midfield this year and playing some striker. It's an interesting group and there's a lot of balance. Often times with a high school team, you may get juniors or seniors who really want to assert themselves as the vocal authority of the team. And with this team, it's a mellow group and there's not a hierarchy that sometimes can poison teams in a way that people feel intimidated. That hasn't existed, so I really appreciate that. I enjoy coaching because you're bringing them along as players and as people."
TA: Last year was the first time there was a winning season at Twinfield in a decade. So at 10-5, did it seem like the guys were holding their heads up a little higher?
Stratman: "I think they came in with low expectations and the success surprised them. Winning can be contagious and losing can be contagious. If you're used to coming out and playing and being successful, that's where you set the bar. And it's not always about winning and losing - it's just about working hard and getting a result. So competing well against a good team is getting that result. And sometimes you're going to win those games and sometimes you're not. But when you see the potential is what makes folks excited to improve. And how you spin that as a coach is important. Because if you lose multiple games, you don't want people to get discouraged. But I'm one who believes firmly that if you put in the time and you focus on the team, then you'll get those rewards at some point. And I think they felt that last year. There were a couple games that got away from us, and that was a reality check that good teams are consistent. And you can learn more from losing sometimes than you can from winning. We didn't get the result in the playoffs that we were hoping for, but coming into this year it makes them see the potential out of the gate. And they're hungry to get back at it."
TA: You have seven of the 10 games either at Cabot or Twinfield, so does it seem like a pretty friendly schedule?
Stratman: "It's an odd schedule and hopefully we can play it. Everything is up in the air, so that's hard for the guys to be in limbo. So we're just trying to focus on one day at a time and getting better each day."
TA: You have people from Marshfield and Plainfield and Cabot on your team. Have a lot of things jelled in the last year with all the players and fans and families from the three communities?
Stratman: "I can't speak for the fans necessarily, but there's a lot of camaraderie with the players. Cabot and Twinfield had a pretty good rivalry for years, and I coached against Twinfield teams that were always completive. They were always a good team and they didn't always have the record to show it. But they probably elevated their game because it was a rivalry game. And these kids don't feels like rivals, which makes sense at this point. They feel like players who are from the same community at this point. And I think that's good for them. With two small schools, expanding your pool of people who you're able to connect with is important."
TA: It's been over a decade since Twinfield won a playoff game. I don't know if many kids have older siblings, but do you think a playoff victory would be pretty huge for the program?
Stratman: "Twinfield has had so much success in basketball that it has sort of become the school's identity. And the reality is that you have all these talented athletes who conceivably could make a run in any of these sports, if they stay together and stay strong and have the right mindset. I don't think they put a ton of emphasis as a playoff win being that marker of success. What I appreciate is they're out there to have fun and they're taking it at the moment they're in. And that's a refreshing perspective. On the flip side, when expectations are so high, anything less than a playoff win or a championship feels like a disappointment. And this team has just come out looking to get better, looking to compete and looking to have fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.