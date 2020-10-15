CABOT — TJ Bernatchy, Gavin Fowler, Meles Gouge and Henry LoRe scored for Twinfield-Cabot during Thursday’s 4-0 boys soccer victory over Christ Covenant.
“The first half was back and forth,” Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said. “We had lots of opportunities but we had trouble finding the back of the net. The Christ Covenant keeper came up with some key saves. But, overall, I was pleased with our possession game. We had some exciting passing sequences.”
The Trojans wound up outshooting their cross-town rivals 16-5.
The Saints refused to go down quietly, using stingy defense and goaltending to stymie Twinfield. Bernatchy finally gave the Trojans the lead by blocking an attempted clearance.
“It was a wild sequence and TJ’s hustle made it happen,” Stratman said. “The ball ricocheted back into the net. Once we scored that first goal, the boys relaxed a bit and started to dominate possession.”
Twinfield-Cabot keeper Rowan Cleary earned the shutout with five saves.
“We’ve had a lot of trouble scoring recently and I think it’s affected our confidence a bit,” Stratman said. “It felt great to get that weight off our backs. We’re looking forward to seeing Danville on Saturday.”
North Country 1, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER — A second-half corner kick by Corbin Brueck’s set up Ian Applegate’s header for the game-winning goal Thursday.
Goalie Travis Pepin made seven saves for North Country. U-32 goalie Jas Zednik also recorded seven saves. North Country (3-3) will host Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.
U-32 (2-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday.
