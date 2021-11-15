THETFORD — U-32’s Andrew Tripp was named national coach of the year last March for track and field.
On Saturday he claimed another crown jewel of high school endurance sports when the Raider boys triumphed at New England Cross-Country Running Championships.
Junior Sargent Burns turned on the jets up Morty’s Monster and passed over 25 competitors during the last two kilometers, helping the Raiders lock a 23-point victory over second-place La Salle Academy. Twin brothers Carson and Austin Beard paced U-32 at the front of the back, while siblings Oliver and Cyrus Hansen also scored points in the winning effort.
It was the latest remarkable feat by one of Tripp’s teams as the Raiders carried on a recent tradition of bringing home the hardware every fall, winter and spring season. The U-32 boys recently claimed their sixth consecutive state crown for cross-country, while the Nordic ski teams are three-time defending champs for boys and girls. U-32’s track and field program claimed its seventh boys title in eight years last spring, giving longtime teacher and coach Mark Chaplin his 50th team championship a few weeks before he retired.
A strong contingent of some of Chaplin’s former stars made the trek to Thetford Academy and cheered on U-32’s 2021 squad during its historic, mud-caked charge. Four of the supporters were Jules Perkins, Jackson Root, Andrew Crompton and Stephen Looke, who kicked off the string of six straight titles by fueling a nine-point victory over Harwood in 2016. Jed Kurts turned out to support his cousin, Burns, and the rest of the Tripp’s team after graduating last spring with nine team championships in hand. Athletes Jacob Bradley, Connor Atchison and Mackinley Shaffer also drove down to root for the Raiders.
Here are some questions for Tripp as he basks in the glory of his team’s success before getting back to work in preparation for Northeast Regional Championships:
TA: Mark Chaplin is not the coach this year. But how much does it mean to have him here after what he’s done for this program?
Tripp: “This is Mark’s win. I told him, ‘You did this.’ I may have been the finisher. He didn’t want to come up with us (to the awards ceremony) and he would always deflect. This is not a fitting testimony to Mark because there is no fitting testimony. But this is great and it’s for him.”
TA: And how about Austin Beard today? He took a digger near the finish and he lost three or four spots. So that could have been catastrophic, but he got right back up and was top-20.
Tripp: “He said he lost around five spaces. And I told him, ‘Maybe. But how many guys did you pass in the second two miles? And he was like, ‘Oh, 50.’ And the same with Sarge. (Longtime CVU coach) Scott Bliss was out there and he said we were not ahead at 3k. And he thought we were ahead at 4k. Our guys ran the last 2k. Vermont ain’t flat and our boys knew that. We didn’t get a good start. We were back. But the guys did not panic. They got stuck and the times were slow because of the weather and the footing and how dense the pack is. So credit to them. I saw Sarge get five kids cresting that last hill, so huge credit to him. He knew the massive pressure. He told me last week, ‘Hey coach, I know it’s on me.’ And he wasn’t wrong. This is a brutal sport and I couldn’t lie: It was on him. And he ran huge. He was the third-fastest fifth guy in the race and barely got nipped by the other two. And Cyrus beat the fourth-place finishers for the three teams behind us. Our top three are monsters, but Sarge and Cy were the heroes today.”
TA: It turned out that La Salle finished second, but almost every one of your racers either saw a Hendricken guy or passed a Hendricken guys. Were you guys very aware of the Hendricken jerseys?
Tripp: “Hendricken, La Salle, Cumberland, Ridgefield and us all came in and essentially you couldn’t pick. Anyone who had a good race — or even a decent race — could win it. I think La Salle had a slightly off race, and we were keying on them. I kind of thought we had them beat. If we re-roll this race 10 times, I think we win it two or three times.”
TA: Do you think the Beard brothers really lived up to the hype today?
Tripp: “Every race they’re better, which is what we’d hoped for because they were coming off biking. They don’t ever do a lot of running. But the more they do, they come on and on. And they were huge today. They were both in the top 20 at New England’s. They were 10th and 11th, in the team race. And honestly, had Austin not fallen, he’s probably sixth or seventh.”
TA: The twins are taller guys for runners. Is there any benefit to that — even though there’s some big hills — just to avoid trouble today?
Tripp: “Generally not here. Physiologically, being tall here doesn’t help either going up or down. If they were track runners, you see 800 runners and milers who are tall. But it’s not an advantage here. And we have a basketball front line. With Tzevi (Schwartz) and Wilder (Brown), I think we’re bigger than (the U-32 basketball) team this winter.”
TA: Did Carson get boxed in for a tiny bit during the earlier period of the race?
Tripp: “We got off to a bad start. What happened is the right side of the course — which also happened to have the faster states: Connecticut and Rhode Island — all got out in front of the other three states. And then it pinches down. So we didn’t get a great start and our team didn’t get out the way we wanted to. That was one thing we were focussed on: We didn’t get out great in Manhattan, and again we didn’t out great. So it would be fun to see what we can do when we get out better.”
TA: How about Ollie today? He’s worked his way up the ranks and really paid his dues.
Tripp: “He was the fifth-fastest eighth-grader among these guys. And he’s 26th in New England today.”
TA: What would you say about his demeanor and what he brings to the team?
Tripp: “He’s like our surfer dude. He’s cool, he’s laid back, he’s blonde, he’s got the ponytail and he’s always late. I tease him that he’s late to everything except the finish line.”
TA: How big was Cyrus’ performance, especially being a sophomore?
Tripp: “I think Cy was the third-fastest eighth-grader. And then he just started working really hard in the spring of eighth grade. He couldn’t break 6 (minutes) for the mile when he started with us. And now he can run 5:20 pace for 5k. He just put in the work, he’s got talent and just a great attitude.”
TA: Some years you’d just be totally stunned by this kind of feat. But did you guys know that this was attainable?
Tripp: “I believe to do things that you personally or as a team don’t believe you can do, first you actually have to name it. And you have to be able to say it and you have to prepare to do that. Now a lot of the time you’re going to fail. A similar phenomenon happened when we broke eight (minutes) for 4x800 and set the overall state record — no Vermont team had done that. And I told the boys a year before that, when they were at 8:14: ‘Hey, we’re going to try and break 8 next year. And they laughed at me. They were like, ‘You’re kidding coach. We’re just too slow.’ But these guys too. We had actual meetings a year ago and we were like, ‘Guys, podium. We can win New England’s.’ Because in this sport you can look around and you can compare quantitatively. And we don’t go for things that are a joke. I wouldn’t say we can beat Newbury Park at nationals because that doesn’t pass the laugh test. But a year out, we knew that running up front here was a real possibility. The team that graduated last year I think would have been top-five.”
TA: You had a huge alumni turnout today. Does is feel as though cross-country gets bigger every year?
Tripp: “That was really touching to me personally that those guys would show up. I’ve kept in touch with lots of them, and from all around the country we were getting congratulation messages. I was getting texted, people were watching online. It’s cliche, but these guys are a family. Guys do keep in touch and they come back and they run with us. And they see, ‘Oh my gosh, when we went to New England’s we were 18:30 and we finished 27th.’ We remember yelling, ‘Don’t be last.’ And we were laughing about it. It’s progress.”
