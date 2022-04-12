Mark Chaplin
Buy Now

U-32 track and field coach Mark Chaplin, right, stands next to a Raiders athlete during last year's Division II championships in South Burlington.

 Photo by James Biggam

SOUTH BURLINGTON

TRACK AND FIELD MEET

APRIL 11, 2022

GIRLS RESULTS

100-METER DASH

1. isabel Moustakas, U-32, 13.54
2. Ruth Brueckner, MVU, 13.56
3. Maia Pasco, U-32, 14.08
4. Allesandra LeDuc, Rice, 14.18
5. Kali Favreau-Ward, MVU, 14.77
6. Haley Stefaniak, MVU, 14.89

200-METER DASH

1. Rebecca Dupere, Northfield, 28.45
2. McKenna Sweet, South Burlington, 28.83
3. Allesandra LeDuc, Rice, 29.5
4. Greta Little, U-32, 29.79
5. Ella Byers, Rice, 30.17
6. Kali Favreau-Ward, MVU, 30.79

400-METER RUN

1. Lizzy Lawrence, South Burlington, 1:03.42
2. Rebecca Dupere, Northfield, 1:06.14
3. Ella Byers, Rice, 1:07.47
4. McKenna Knapp, Northield, 1:11.69
5. Greta Little, U-32, 1:10.8
6. Sofia Troland, Milton, 1:12.09

800-METER RUN

1. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice, 2:34.54
2. Ginger Long, U-32, 2:36.63
3. Evey Slavik, Rice, 2:43.04
4. Amy Felice, U-32, 2:47.35
5. Jessica Royer, Hazen, 2:58.76
6. Jacqueline Lambert, South Burlington, 3:04.57

1,500-METER RUN

1. Ruth Brueckner, MVU, 5:06.64
2. Sierra Fisher, South Burlington, 5:13.89
3. Ginger Long, U-32, 5:15.83
4. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice, 5:15.97
5. Evey Slavik, Rice, 5:30.63
6. Amy Felice, U-32, 5:30.96

3,000-METER RUN

1. McKenna Knapp, Northfield, 12:29.64
2. Lauren Williams, South Burlington, 12:53.89
3. Cora Gagne, MVU, 13:04.23
4. Martina Lahoz, Rice, 13:32.3
5. Ambiana Glavin, U-32, 14:04.63

100-METER HURDLES

1. Autumn Carstensen, Rice, 17.42
2. Maia Pasco, U-32, 18.24
3. Isabel Moustakas, U-32, 19.08
4. Haley Stefaniak, MVU, 19.56
5. Holley MacLellan, Milton, 20.24
6. Alaina Beauregard, U-32, 20.26

300-METER HURDLES

1. Isabel Moustakas, U-32, 52.68
2. Maia Pasco, U-32, 54.02
3. Alaina Beauregard, U-32, 58.87
4. Charlotte Young, Spaulding, 59.34
5. Berit Gross, Rice, 1:00.84
6. Nina Young, U-32, 1:02.29

SHOT PUT

1. Cara Richardson, U-32, 9.62 meters
2. Laura Hoak, Rice, 8.52 meters
3. Alexandra Bourdeau, MVU, 8.38 meters
4. Savannah Werner, South Burlington, 8.26 meters
5. Noell Koslowsky, Oxbow, 7.79 meters
6. Gracie Lawrence, South Burlington, 7.54 meters

DISCUS

1. Laura Hoak, Rice, 25.53 meters
2. Kiara Mack, Winooski, 22.78 meters
3. Avery Knauss, U-32, 21.16 meters
4. Cara Richardson, U-32, 20.02 meters
5. Isabelle Chen, Oxbow, 19.2 meters
6. Alex Weller, U-32, 18.52 meters

JAVELIN

1. Sophia Hayes, Oxbow, 28.55 meters
2. Alexandra Bourdeau, MVU, 26.04 meters
3. Laura Hoak, Rice, 23.37 meters
4. Alaina Beauregard, U-32, 23.06 meters
5. Rebecca Dupere, Northfield, 22.3 meters
6. Ellie Gregory, MVU, 20.73 meters

HIGH JUMP

1. Autumn Carstensen, Rice, 1.55 meters
2. Samantha Chittenden, South Burlington, 1.45 meters
2. Nora Clear, South Burlington, 1.45 meters
4. Martina Lahoz, Rice, 1.25 meters
4. Ruby Ly, Winooski, 1.25 meters
4. Charlotte Young, Spaulding, 1.25 meters

POLE VAULT

1. Maisa Cook, Oxbow, 2.13 meters

LONG JUMP

1. Autumn Carstensen, Rice, 4.88 meters
2. Rama AL Namee, South Burlington, 4.52 meters
3. Regina O'Leary, South Burlington, 4.49 meters
4. Maia Pasco, U-32, 4.3 meters
5. Cassie Scarpa, South Burlington, 4.29 meters
6. Sophia Hayes, Oxbow, 4.17 meters

100-METER RELAY

1. Rice, 58.22
Allesandra LeDuc, Catherine Congalton, Berit Gross, Autumn Carstensen
2. Oxbow 1:01.72
Isabelle Chen, Hazel Fahey, Sophia Hayes, Mckenna Smith
3. U-32 1:02.28
Heaven Anderson, Norah Wilcox, Jin Clayton, Greta Little

400-METER RELAY

1. U-32 4:45.37
Ginger Long, Isabel Moustakas, Greta Little, Nina Young
2. Rice 4:57.66
Marissa Cross, Adeline Eldred, Martina Lahoz, Audrey Stewart
3. U-32 5:00.7
Avery Knauss, Amy Felice, Norah Wilcox, Yolanda Bansah

800-METER RELAY

1. U-32 11:51.27
Norah Wilcox, Isabelle Serrano, Nina Young, Addy Budliger
2. Hazen 11:51.53
Cassandra Royer, Jessica Royer, Ella Considine, Lisa Velten

BOYS RESULTS

100-METER DASH

1. Will Ilsley, Oxbow, 12.35
2. Owen Otyka, Northfield, 12.42
3. Caide Covey, Oxbow, 12.48
4. Xavier Beaudin, Oxbow, 12.67
5. Colby Frostick, U-32, 12.8
6. Hayzen Luneau, MVU, 12.97

200-METER DASH

1. Kimario Lee, South Burlington, 24.18
2. Eli Buck, South Burlington, 24.82
3. Owen Motyka, Northfield, 24.95
4. Xavier Beaudin, Oxbow, 25.43
5. Will Ilsley, Oxbow, 25.45
6. Ian Kramer, Northfield, 25.72

400-METER RUN

1. Mathias Nevin, South Burlington, 55.49
2. Owen Motyka, Northfield, 55.59
3. Ian Kramer, Northfield, 56.28
4. David Kliker, Winooski, 56.38
5. Tucker Hall, South Burlington, 57.31
6. Matthew Toborg, Spaulding, 58.36

800-METER RUN

1. Patrick Sweeny, South Burlington, 2:09.36
2. Tennesse Lamb, U-32, 2:10.7
3. Ollie Cloutier, South Burlington, 2:13.35
4. Evan Pidgeon, South Burlington, 2:14.83
5. Luke Page, U-32, 2:15.59
6. Wyatt Malloy, U-32, 2:17.69

1,500-METER RUN

1. Sargent Burns, U-32, 4:25.9
2. Wilder Brown, U-32, 4:30.93
3. Tennessee Lamb, U-32, 4:34.62
4. Luke Page, U-32, 4:35.44
5. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 4:38.17
6. Wyatt Malloy, U-32, 4:39.94

3,000-METER RUN

1. Dylan Palmer, South Burlington, 9:39.17
2. Sargent Burns, U-32, 9:43.84
3. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 9:46.73
4. Wilder Brown, U-32, 9:48.24
5. Silas O'Brien, South Burlington, 9:59.89
6. Taggart Schrader, U-32, 10:41.36

110-METER HURDLES

1. Noah Rubel, Spaulding, 19.7
2. Preston Lilly, Northfield, 21.07
3. Noah Mayhew, MVU, 21.91
4. Damian Lee, Northfield, 22.55
5. Derek Vogelien, Rivendell, 22.79
6. Aiden Morse, Oxbow, 23.53

300-METER HURDLES

1. Heritier Mampuya, Winooski, 47.59
2. Quinn Olney, U-32, 48.94
3. Noah Rubell, Spaulding, 50.72
4. Aiden Morse, Oxbow, 57.93
5. Ian Kramer, Northfield, 58.82
6. Tanner Longmore, Oxbow, 1:08.12

SHOT PUT

1. Diego Perez, South Burlington, 12.46 meters
2. Aidan Lybarger, South Burlington, 12.45 meters
3. Preston Lilly, Northfield, 9.8 meters
4. Calvin Carbee, Oxbow, 9.71 meters
5. Dakota Goodspeed, Oxbow, 9.59 meters
6. Jack Merrill, Rice, 9.19 meters

DISCUS

1. Aidan Lybarger, South Burlington, 39.7 meters
2. Preston Lilly, Northfield, 28.19 meters
3. Calvin Carbee, Oxbow, 28.04 meters
4. Diego Perez, South Burlington, 27.79 meters
5. Ed Sayers, U-32, 26.52 meters
6. Colin Snyder, Northfield, 23.67 meters

JAVELIN

1. Simon Brown, Spaulding, 34.32 meters
2. Hayden Lilly, Northfield, 33.58 meters
3. Leo Pfeifenberger, South Burlington, 29.54 meters
4. Aujua Cheney, Northfield, 29.44 meters
5. Matthew Hayes, Oxbow, 28.35 meters
6. Aidan Warner, Oxbow, 28.19 meters

HIGH JUMP

1. Aujua Cheney, Northfield, 1.65 meters
2. Hayzen Luneau, MVU, 1.65 meters
3. Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington, 1.6 meters
4. Dennis Schoenholzer, Northfield, 1.55 meters
4. Luciano Patterson, MVU, 1.55 meters
6. Hayden Lilly, Northfield, 1.5 meters
6. Rueben Keefe, Oxbow, 1.5 meters
6. Rueben Keefe, Oxbow, 1.5 meters

POLE VAULT

1. Shane Morse, Obxow, 2.44 meters
2. John Jackson, South Burlington, 2.32 meters
3. Noah Rubel, South Burlington, 2.13 meters
4. Alexander Maurice, Spaulding, 2.01 meters
5. Haden Palmer, Oxbow, 1.83 meters

LONG JUMP

1. Aidan Paraschando, South Burlington, 5.83 meters
2. Hayzen Luneau, MVU, 5.46 meters
3. Eli Buck, South Burlington, 5.38 meters
4. Eric Tetreault, South Burlington, 5.28 meters
5. Owen Motyka, Northfield, 5.27 meters
6. Seth Almand, Spaulding, 5.23 meters.

4x100-METER RELAY

1. Oxbow, 49.06
Michael Aldrich, Andrew Barrett, Xavier Beaudin, Will Ilsley
2. U-32 49.77
Quinn Olney, Keenan Alger, Dylan Small, Colby Frostick
3. Oxbow 53.86
Matthew Hayes, Connor Mazzarella, Shane Morse, Aidan Warner

4x400-METER RELAY

1. South Burlington, 3:49.53
Dylan Palmer, Patrick Sweeny, Mathias Nevin, Evan Pidgeon
2. U-32 3:58.55
Sargent Burns, Tennessee Lamb Quinn Olney, Luke Page
3. Oxbow
Andrew Barett, Matthew Hayes, Shane Morse, Connor Mazzarella

4x800-METER RELAY

1. Oxbow 9:55.02
Andrew Barrett, Matthew Corti, Samuel Corti, Haden Palmer

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 167.5 2. RIce 134 3. South Burlington 88.5 4. Missisquoi 58 5. Oxbow 40 6. Northfield 39 7. Winooski 18 8. Hazen 17 9. Spaulding 13 10. Milton

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. South Burlington 154 2. Oxbow 127 3. U-32 117 4. Northfield 102.5 5. Spaulding 50 6. Missisquoi 32.5 7. Winooski 20 8. Rivendell 4 8. Rice 4

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.