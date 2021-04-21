TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS

Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.