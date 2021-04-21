TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS
AT ST. JOHNSBURY
APRIL 20, 2021
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Greta Little, U-32, 14.0 2. Mekayla Bailey, St. J, 15.4 3. Alexandra Mosher, St. J, 15.6 4. Miriam Memun, St. J, 15.9 5. Simone Morris, St. J, 17.1 5. Ana Dovalina, St. J, 17.1 7. Hannah Angell, St. J, 17.3 8. Alyce Bradshaw, U-32, 17.8 9. Ayan Hasanova, St. J, 18.0
200 Meters
1. Caroline Kirby, U-32, 28.5 2. Greta Little, U-32, 28.7 3. Alexander Mosher, St. J, 32.1 4. Nina Young, U-32, 32.7 5. Olivia Hogan, U-32, 33.6 6. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 34.1 7. Simone Morris, St. J, 36.8 8. Alyce Bradshaw, U-32, 37.5 9. Ana Dovalina, St. J, 37.8 10. Kaylee McCaffery, St. J, 38.1 11. Ayan Hasanova, St. J, 40.1 12. Misumi Matsudo, St. J, 41.7
400 Meters
1. Hazen Fay, St. J, 1:04.5 2. Caroline Kirby, U-32, 1:04.6 3. Katie Ryan, St. J, 1:09.7 4. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 1:13.7 5. Nina Young, U-32, 1:14.8 6. Hannah Bacon, St. J, 1:21
800 Meters
1. Merrick Hemond, St. J, 2:29.2 2. Peggy Fischer, St. J, 2:38 3. Hannah Roberts, St. J, 2:39 4. Shams Ferver, U-32, 2:41 5. Adele Bernier, St. J, 2:51 6. Anna Knauss, U-32, 2:53 7. Isidora Dickstein, St. J, 3:02 8. Ella Bradley, U-32, 3:08 9. Jasmine Engle, St. J, 3:19 10. Ambiana Glavin, U-32, 3:22
1,500 Meters
1. Merrick Hemond, St. J, 4:56 2. Isabella Bostic, St. J, 5:23 3. Peggy Fischer, St. J, 5:27 4. Shams Ferver, U-32, 5:28 5. Hannah Roberts, St. J, 5:29 6. Aine Fannon, St. J, 5:33 7. Adele Bernier, St. J, 5:40 8. Molly Brennan, St. J, 5:45 9. Addy Budliger, U-32, 5:46 10. Anna Knauss, U-32, 5:49 11. Morgan Pettee, St. J, 6:02 12. Isidora Dickstein, St. J, 6:07 13. Ella Bradley, U-32, 6:08 14. Jasmine Engle, St. J, 6:34 15. Ambiana Glavin, U-32, 6:37
3,000 Meters
1. Aine Fannon, St. J, 12:07 2. Addy Budliger, U-32, 12:27 3. Morgan Pettee, St. J, 12:57
100 Hurdles
1. Elizabeth Jones, St. J, 19.1 2. Hazen Fay, St. J, 21.0 3. Alaina Beauregard, U-32, 23.9
300 Hurdles
1. Isabella Bostic, St. J, 53.6 2. Siri Jolliffe, St. J, 57.9 3. Aliana Beauregard, U-32, 59.6
4x100 Relay
1. U-32, 55.8 seconds Shams Ferver, Nina Young, Caroline Kirby, Greta Little 2. St. J, 1:01.0 Mekayla Bailey, Alexandra Mosher, Siri Jolliffe, Desiree Mendez 3. St. J, 1:07.6 Miriam Memun, Ayan Hasanova, Simone Morris, Maaike Dam
4x400 Relay
1. St. J, 4:34.9 Hazel Fay, Peggy Fischer, Katie Ryan, Hannah Roberts 2. U-32, 5:08.7 Alaina Beauregard, Nina Young, Shams Ferver, Anna Knauss
4x800 Relay
1. St. J, 10:33.7 Merrick Hemond, Hannah Roberts, Aine Fannon, Katie Ryan
Shot Put
1. Hannah Angell, St. J, 31 feet, 8 inches 2. Cara Richardson, U-32, 28 feet, 2 inches 3. Alex Weller, U-32, 20 feet, 11 inches 4. Kaylee McCaffery, St. J, 20 feet, 3 inches 5. Misumi Matsudo, St. J, 14 feet, 10 inches
Discus
1. Hannah Angell, St. J, 88 feet, 2 inches 2. Cara Richardson, U-32, 53 feet, 5 inches 3. Kaylee McCaffery, St. J, 51 feet, 10 inches 4. Alex Weller, U-32, 48 feet, 3 inches 5. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 47 feet, 6 inches
Javelin
1. Hannah Angell, St. J, 75 feet, 2 inches 2. Kaylee McCaffery, St. J, 66 feet, 1 inch 3. Cara Richardson, U-32, 65 feet, 6 inches 4. Alaina Beauregard, U-32, 65 feet, 4 inches 5. Alex Weller, U-32, 57 feet, 2 inches 6. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 49 feet, 8 inches 7. Olivia Hogan, U-32, 48 feet, 8 inches 8. Misumi Matsudo, St. J, 27 feet, 1 inch
High Jump
1. Isabella Bostic, St. J, 5 feet 2. Elizabeth Jones, St. J, 4 feet, 6 inches 3. Desiree Mendez, St. J, 4 feet 4. Ellie Syn, St. J, 3 feet, 10 inches 5. Mekayla Bailey, St. J, 3 feet, 6 inches
Poe Vault
1. Elizabeth Jones, St. J, 9 feet 2. Ellie Syn, St. J, 5 feet, 6 inches 2. Siri Jolliffe, St. J, 5 feet, 6 inches
Long Jump
1. Caroline Kirby, U-32, 14 feet, 7.5 inches 2. Isabella Bostic, St. J, 13 feet, 6.5 inches 3. Greta Little, U-32, 12 feet, 7 inches 4. Katie Ryan, St. J, 12 feet, 3 inches 5. Miriam Memun, St. J, 11 feet, 11 inches 7 Ellie Syn, St. J, 9 feet, 4.5 inches
Triple Jump
1. Elizabeth Jones, St. J, 33 feet, 2 inches 2. Hazel Fay, St. J, 27 feet, 7 inches
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. St. J 356 2. U-32 178
BOYS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Denzel Ebohon, St. J, 11.4 2. Anibal Mejia, St. J, 12.5 3. Andrew Bugbee, St. J, 12.6 3. Quinn Olney, U-32, 12.6 5. Patrick Keenan, St. J, 13.0 6. Colby Frostick, U-32, 13.1 6. Hugo Recio Martin, St. J, 13.1 8. Aaron Lavigne, U-32, 14.4 8. Aaron Lavigne, U-32, 14.4 10. Aiden Marcotte, St. J, 14.5 11. Teddy Wright, St. J, 15.4
200 Meters
1. Denzel Ebohon, St. J, 23.8 2. Jaden Thomson, St. J, 24.4 3. Anibal Mejia, St. J, 26.2 4. Quinn Olney, U-32, 26.3 5. Andrew Bugbee, St. J, 26.5 6. Holden Larsen, St. J, 26.8 7. Colby Frostick, U-32, 27.1 8. Patrick Keenan, St. J, 27.5 9. Aidan Brody, St. J, 27.6 10. Keenan Alger, U-32, 29.5
400 Meters
1. Jaden Thomson, St. J, 56 seconds 2. Aidan Brody, St. J, 1:01.2 3. Greyson Davis, U-32, 1:02.6 4. Quinn Olney, U-32, 1:03.3 5. Teddy Wright, St. J, 1:23
800 Meters
1. Jed Kurts, U-32, 2:08 2. Carter Little, U-32, 2:09 3. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 2:12 4. Sargent Burns, U-32, 2:17 5. T’Syi Showers, St. J, 2:20 6. Willem Barnhart, St. J, 2:26 7. Carson Eames, St. J, 2:28 8. Taggert Schrader, U-32, 2:30 9. Hanson Tsai, St. J, 3:11
1,500 Meters
1. Hale Boyden, St. J, 4:15 2. Patrick Cioffi, U-32, 4:18 3. Leo Cioffi, U-32, 4:22 4. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 4:26 5. Sargent Burns, U-32, 4:30 6. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 4:31 7. Nathan Lenziini, St. J, 4:37 8. Alex Saunders, U-32, 4:39 9. Wilder Brown, U-32, 4:42 10. Braden Anthes, St. J, 4:44 11. Luke Chadderdon, St. J, 4:45 11. Taggart Schrader, U-32, 4:45 13. Nathaniel Bernier, St. J, 4:55 14. Willem Barnhart, St. J, 4:59 15. Ryan Callaghan, St. J, 5:01 16. Carson Eames, St. J, 5:02 17. Peter Brown, U-32, 6:31 18. Otis Loga, U-32, 6:32
3,000 Meters
1. Leo Cioffi, U-32, 9:30 2. Patrick Cioffi, U-32, 9:31 3. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 9:36 4. Alex Saunders, U-32, 9:59 5. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 10:06 6. Wilder Brown, U-32, 10:07 7. Luke Chadderdon, St. J, 10:29
110 Hurdles
1. Luke Young-Xu, St. J, 17.4 2. Connor Collins, St. J, 17.9 3. Jacob McCoy, U-32, 19.2 4. Michael Hazard, St. J, 19.3 5. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, St. J, 23.4
300 Hurdles
1. Michael Hazard, St. J, 46.2 2. Luke Young-Xu, St. J, 26.8 3. Jacob McCoy, U-32, 47.8 4. Connor Collins, St. J, 48.9 5. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 50.4
4x100 Relay
1. St. J, 48.4 seconds Denzel Ebohon, Patrick Keenan, Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Thomson 2. U-32, 49.9 seconds Carter Little, Jed Kurts, Cameron Thompson, Quinn Olney 3. St. J, 50.4 seconds Aidan Brody, Luke Young-Xu, Anibal Mejia, Hugo Recio Martin
4x400 Relay
1. U-32, 3:55.3 Cameron Thompson, Bennett Clark, Carter Little, Wylder Gluck 2. St. J, 3:55.8 Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, T’Syi Showers, Hugo Recio Martin, Michael Hazard 3. U-32, 4:03.9 Leo Cioffi, Patrick Cioffi, Jacob Miller Arsenault, Oliver Hansen 4. St. J, 4:13.5 Ryan Callaghan, Willem Barnhard, Braden Anthes, Carson Eamses 5. U-32, 4:38.8 Alex Saunders, Wilder Brown, Cyrus Hansen, Sargent Burns
4x800 Relay
1. St. J, 9:07 Hale Boyden, Braden Anthes, Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames 2. St. J, 9:35 Willem Barnhart, Nathaniel Bernier, T’Syi Showers, Ryan Callaghan 3. U-32, 11:4 Taggart Schrader, Bennett Clark, Cyrus Hansen, Otis Loga
Shot Put
1. Kyle Jones, St. J, 35 feet, 3 inches 2. Aaron Lavigne, U-32, 25 feet, 1 inch 3. Jack Fortin, U-32, 34 feet 4. Holden Larsen, St. J, 33 feet, 8 inches 5. Metro Sedon, St. J, 30 feet, 11 inches 6. Jaden Beardsley, St. J, 29 feet, 6 inches 7. Nolan Malloy, St. J, 27 feet, 1 inch 8. Victor Akinniyi, St. J, 23 feet, 5 inches 9. Cody Bradley, St. J, 23 feet, 4 inches 10. Henry Kasulka, U-32, 22 feet, 10 inches 11. Jacob Brown, St. J, 21 feet, 9 inches 12. Otis Loga, U-32, 15 feet, 2 inches
Discus
1. Jack Fortin, U-32, 101 feet 2. Aaron Lavigne, U-32, 88 feet, 8 inches 3. Gabriel Hatch, St. J, 85 feet 4. Carbur Rousseau, St. J, 81 feet, 4 inches 5. Kyle Jones, St. J, 74 feet, 2.5 inches 6. Nolan Malloy, St. J, 73 feet, 2 inches 7. Metro Sedon, St. J, 66 feet, 4 inches 8. Jaden Beardsley, St. J, 64 feet, 6 inches 9. Jolden Larsen, St. J, 60 feet, 3 inches 10. Henry Kasulka, U-32, 57 feet, 4 inches 11. Jacob Brown, St. J, 56 feet, 1 inch 12. Cole Saunders, U-32, 49 feet, 1 inch 13. Victor Akinniyi, St. J, 48 feet, 5 inches 13. Cody Bradley, St. J, 48 feet, 5 inches
Javelin
1. Jacob McCoy 123 feet 2. Greyson Davis, 109 feet, 9 inches 3. Carbur Rousseau, St. J, 96 feet, 9 inches 4. Nolan Malloy, St. J, 92 feet 5. Jaden Beardsley, St. J, 87 feet, 9 inches 6. Holden Larsen, St. J, 75 feet, 5 inches 7. Kyle Jones, St. J, 72 feet, 6 inches 8. Cole Saunders, U-32, 58 feet, 6 inches 9. Henry Kasulka, U-32, 50 feet, 2 inches 10. Metro Sedon, St. J, 50 feet, 1 inch 11. Victor Akinniyi, St. J, 45 feet, 4 inches 12. Cody Bradley, St. J, 41 feet, 1 inch 13. Jacob Brown, St. J, 36 feet, 1 inch 14. Isaac Max Ebibai, St. J, 25 feet, 4 inches
High Jump
1. Jaden Thomsen, St. J, 5 feet, 2 inches 2. Denzel Ebohon, St. J, 4 feet, 8 inches 3. Aidan Brody, St. J, 4 feet, 6 inches 3. Aden Marcotte, St. J, 4 feet, 6 inches
Pole Vault
1. Connor Collins, St. J, 10 feet 2. Carbur Rosseau, St. J, 9 feet, 6 inches 3. Jed Kurts, U-32, 8 feet 3. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, St. J, 8 feet 5. Wylder Gluck, U-32, 6 feet, 6 inches
Long Jump
1. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, St. J, 15 feet, 9 inches 2. T’Syi Showers, St. J, 15 feet, 1 inch 3. Aden Marcotte, St. J, 14 feet 4. Wylder Gluck, U-32, 12 feet, 11 inches
Triple Jump
1. Carbur Rousseau, St. J, 27 feet, 1 inch 2. Jacob McCoy, U-32, 25 feet, 10 inches 3. Connor Collins, St. J, 35 feet, 10 inches 4. Michael Hazard, St. J, 32 feet, 5 inches 5. Wylder Gluck, 30 feet, 1 inch
BOYS TEAM SCORES
