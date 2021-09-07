Steve Towne was a standout soccer player for U-32 in the 1980s and has made a name for himself as a methodical mastermind while coaching the last two decades.
The defensive tactician enters each season with a similar approach, a positive outlook and a record as a proven winner. He led the U-32 boys to championships in 2005, 2006 and 2015 before helping the girls program capture its first crown last fall.
The Raiders capped their 11-1 championship campaign with a 2-1 victory over defending champ Rice in the Division II final. Towne's troops began their title defense Saturday and delivered another stingy defensive performance, with Clara Wilson's first varsity goal fueling a 1-0 victory at Hartford.
The early-season shutout was impressive considering how much talent U-32 graduated last spring. But delivering a clean sheet is usually the expectation for any team with Towne at the helm.
The U-32 coach is known across the state for valuing hard work and defense over flashy ball skills and highlight-reel free kicks. And for all his emphasis on the back line, he's not afraid to throw out the original game plan against tough opponents when things aren't working. Towne mixed things up during the 2020 semifinals and final, handpicking a variety of athletes and instructing them to shadow standouts from Harwood and Rice.
Keeping other teams out of the penalty area will be a tall task this season following the loss of senior fullbacks Payton Gariboldi, Ireland Hayes and Eliza Garland. Scoring could also be a challenge as strikers attempt to fill the void left by Caroline Kirby and Sasha Kennedy. Last fall Kirby tallied 26 goals and 11 assists during the Covid-shortened season. She finished her career with 78 goals and 37 assists. Kennedy scored 11 times last season while boosting her career totals to 34 goals and 21 assists.
This year the Raiders will lean heavily upon the contributions of four seniors who played key roles during their junior season. Goalie Evie Moore and fullback Tovah Williams will attempt to keep things tidy in the back, while classmates Tegan O'Donnell and Lauren Towne will help lead the midfield. Powering the junior class are fullbacks Norah Wilcox and Jin Clayton along with midfielders Avery Knauss and Victoria Kirsmejer.
A promising sophomore crew includes forward Greta Little, midfielders Willa Long, Kearsten Pecor and Penelope Edgar and defenders Sun Meehan and Yvette Petrella. A trio of freshmen also tried out for varsity and made the cut: forward Maia Pasco and midfielders Clara Wilson and Alyssa Frazier.
The Raiders will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Friday and won't have many easy matches in the Capital Division. Their league slate also includes showdowns with Thetford, Harwood, Montpelier, Stowe, North Country, Spaulding, Paine Mountain, Lyndon, Lamoille, Randolph and Peoples Academy. U-32 will play a non-league match against perennial D-II powerhouse Mount Abraham.
Here are 10 questions for coach Towne as his players gear up for their next big test:
TA: About three weeks in, how would you say everything is going so far?
Towne: "Pretty good. We're regrouping pretty much everything from last year. We graduated nine seniors - eight starters - so it's really redesigning the team and looking for people to step up and fill positions. It's a great group, they work hard and things are coming together. It will be awhile before they really click and connect. But we have returning central mids with Lauren and Avery, who played together all last year in that position. So hopefully we can keep them together. And we have Tovah, a senior back, with Evie. You have experience with those two, so you're building from there."
TA: Evie is one of the more experienced goalies in the Capital Division as a third-year starter. Has she changed in terms of confidence or how vocal she is over the years?
Towne: "Since Jordon Kellett left, this is three years now that she's been in there. And hopefully with the experience comes leadership: Being able to take control and talk to the backs and organize them back there. She hasn't played with a lot of these players that are in front of her now, so we'll see - it's a tester. …She had a few key moments last year in the tournament. In the finals and semifinals, she came up with a couple clutch saves and was solid in there. Hopefully that transfers and you start the year that way. But I think you'll see more pressure there and I think she's going to be a lot more active than she's been. We graduated a super solid back line that did a lot of protecting."
TA: Does Tovah have the most match experience on defense?
Towne: "Tovah is our most experienced defender at this point. Depending on our formation or who we run where, she's going to be in the center. Because she's vocal and she can organize players around her. She's good with angles and good with positioning."
TA: Did Avery ever play defense last year, or was she strictly midfield?
Towne: "I ended up moving her up with Lauren. We had Ireland and Payton and we had defenders all over the board last year and I wanted to lock down mid. Avery is a solid defender and I could run her in the back. But she gives so much more in midfield for us and I really want to try to keep her up. She's a physical presence, she's strong to ball, she's good with distribution. And her and Lauren connect and play well together, so it's hard to split them."
TA: Are there a couple other candidates for central defense?
Towne: "Jin Clayton has come in. She's a junior and she trained a lot with this group in the last couple years. She didn't get a lot of time last year, but she's stepping in. Norah Wilcox is another junior who's stepping in. We have a sophomore, Yvette, and we're rotating people through right now. And just finding out who solidifies those outside positions and who can slide mid and help out."
TA: Avery and Lauren weren't necessarily in the spotlight every game last year, but do you think this year might be a different story?
Towne: "They weren't in the spotlight. But when you look at last year, they were together in central mid. You had a solid defense behind them. But they organized everything through there. And you had your strikers who could go. So they were able to lock it down. And in the tournament, when we got to Harwood, those two took marks. They locked in, and Ireland stepped from the back up. So you're able to control midfield against a team like Harwood. And their presence was there."
TA: And who are some of the flank midfielders?
Towne: "We have some young kids coming in. We have Maia Pasco, Clara Wilson and Alyssa Frazier all coming up as freshmen. These younger players are training hard and looking for spots. They've been pretty solid through preseason. … And you have athletes. For Alyssa Frazier, hockey is her big sport. And Clara is a nationally ranked waterskier. She's a hard-working player that you'd love to run wide - she'll do it for you."
TA: Offesnively, does it feel like replacing Sasha and Caroline is next impossible?
Towne: "You don't replace them. You find who fits into the roles that you need - whether you run three, you run two. We're constantly just moving players and positions and formations just to see what matches up to our personnel."
TA: Compared to other teams, do you look at yourself as the more skilled team? The more fit team? The more organized team?
Towne: "Hopefully organized. We're young and we're inexperienced. We're not a big, physical team - we never have been really. But we have some decent team speed. Hopefully we'll be organized with that and be able to contain and lock teams down a little bit. But we're not deep. There are ups and downs to everything and we're looking to just bring things together."
TA: Aside from Harwood, are there other Capital teams that are on your radar?
Towne: "Montpelier has some solid players back in Sienna (Mills) and (Grace Nostrant). They'll be good. Thetford always seems to come in with a strong team. And Stowe: Last year I was impressed when they played us. Caroline got two shots off against them and they went in - and that was about all we had."
